Colgate-Palmolive reminds everyone to save water with #EveryCupCounts campaign

Mithila Palkar kick-started this initiative in partnership with Colgate-Palmolive, with an aim to create awareness about the importance of water conservation

This World Water Day, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited launched “#EveryCupCounts”—a campaign to remind everyone to "turn off the tap" while brushing their teeth. The program is a part of Colgate’s Save Water campaign and aims to create awareness about the importance of water conservation.

#EveryCupCounts urges people to take a pledge by clicking the link in the bio on Colgate India’s Instagram/Facebook pages and choosing a cup of water over a flowing tap while brushing your teeth in the morning and evening. The aim is to save close to 200 million litres of water by 2022 by encouraging people to make this small habit change.

As per the report published in 2019 by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, India is undergoing the worst water crisis in its history and nearly 600 million people are facing high to extreme water stress. Over 75% of households do not have clean drinking water, while 40% of the population will have no access to drinking water by 2030.

Colgate has partnered with multiple NGOs to enable sustainable solutions for accessibility of water-stressed states of Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Colgate has also specifically undertaken water conservation efforts at the manufacturing plants in India, which have helped save thousands of litres of water/annum.

Speaking about the initiative, Poonam Sharma, Head - CSR & Sustainability, Colgate- Palmolive (India) Limited, said, “Colgate’s Save Water mission has been one of our key programs globally and we truly believe that every drop we save defines water security for our future generations. To honor World Water Day we are launching the #EveryCupCounts campaign wherein each one of us can take a pledge to “turn off the tap” while brushing and make a significant difference helping the country in its water sustainability efforts.”

Through the Save Water program, Colgate is committed to promoting water conservation awareness to global consumers. In 2013, Colgate began to include a Save Water message on packages around the world, supported by a website Colgate-Palmolive that gives water-saving tips and reminders for toothbrushing, handwashing, dishwashing, and showering, and is available in ten languages. In 2016, Colgate launched the Save Water campaign globally with messaging around World Water Day. Colgate’s Save Water campaign reached over four billion people in 2018 with the “Turn Off the Faucet” message.

Take the pledge and start saving water today on Facebook and Instagram.

