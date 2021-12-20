Co-marketing is a tool for effective storytelling: Sameer Seth

During the India Brand Conclave 2021, Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing-India, Dolby Laboratories shared his insights on the topic, ‘How Co-Marketing Can Help Build Brand Equity.’ While talking about the impact of pandemic on entertainment habits, Seth emphasized on the importance of co-marketing.

The exchange4media Group hosted the fifth edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave 2021, virtually on December 15. The event was Co-Powered by ABP News, Colors and Microsoft-InMobi and Dolby as the Associate Partner. The theme of this edition of the summit was “Brands: Capitalizing On Change”.

Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing- India, Dolby Laboratories said, “We have effectively used co-marketing. Gone are the days when consumers used entertainment in passive manners. Consumers are increasingly engaging with the content, purely because the consumer wants to enjoy the content in a better format and in an enhanced experience.”

In India, as per a research report, 94% of respondents are willing to pay more for a premium subscription for enhanced video and audio quality. While 96% say they would pay to upgrade their entertainment equipments and are willing to invest in best-in-class technology products and sound-enabled systems.

Furthermore, during pandemic a study by CMR among smartphone users in India revealed that over the course of the pandemic, audio quality continues to be the most important factor while selecting their smartphones (69% in 2021 Vs 66% in 2020)

A report by Kantar Study on music pertaining to the importance of audio quality revealed that 9 out of 10 active music listeners believe premium audio quality is more important while streaming music. “All these studies point to a strong consumer intent for enhanced visual and audio experience across screen types. By drawing insights from these studies, we deliver better and enhanced Dolby experience across various scenarios,” says Seth.

Through co-marketing campaign- ‘Dolby Everywhere Hero Film’, Dolby collaborated with partner brands- Netflix, LG, Lenovo, PVR, Amazon and Hungama Music to highlight enhanced experience of Dolby technology on their partner enabled devices and services. Dolby’s co-marketing campaign received a good response. Their digital campaign reached +20 million users with +53 million impressions. The videos on digital platforms gained +13 million views.

