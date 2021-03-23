Cipla Health’s Maxirich engages audiences with Augmented Reality on mobile

The brand has tied up with mCanvas to leverage mobile as the platform to deliver geo-targeted AR campaigns on the small screen

Cipla Health endeavours to educate consumers about the importance of health supplements through its flagship health supplement brand ‘Maxirich’, with the campaign #ImmunityKaDailyDose. Maxirichis a Daily Multivitamin Supplement which has the power of 13+ vitamins and minerals that help build immunity, boost energy and improve memory.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Healthsaid, “At Cipla Health Limited our endeavour is to constantly strive to make our brands more meaningful and relevant for our consumers. Our marketing efforts are also guided by this principle and we work towards delivering engaging and impactful experiences to our consumers. This tie-up with mCanvas provided us with one such opportunity where we could leverage mobile as the platform to deliver geo-targeted AR campaigns on the small screen; and we are happy that the campaign has delivered some strong results for us.” Integrating geo-targeting, the ad is reaching users in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, West Bengal.

The expandable opens to the copy ‘Let’s find ways to lead a healthy life!’, with a ‘Find the solution’ button at the bottom of the screen. On tapping, the camera in the phone is activated and users can see their surroundings in real time. Prompting them to move their phone around to discover and collect the five nutrients that helps to strengthen immunity and stay fit, the ad communicated the message that the solution to improving their immunity and health is quite literally around them. Users can see the vitamins and their benefits in real time, and are encouraged to tap on them. On collecting all the vitamins, the campaign then reveals the product with relevant messaging and key visuals. The CTA ‘Shop Now’, directs users to an e-commerce landing page for more information on the multi-vitamin&mineral capsule.

Commenting on the advanced technology integrated in the mobile campaign, Kosal Malladi, Vice President, Madison Media added, “With the advancement of technology in the mobile ad space, the possibilities of promoting a product innovatively are endless. This gave us the priceless opportunity to stand out from the competition with a campaign that intelligently coupled creativity and technology to build awareness aboutMaxirich.”

With users spending over 10seconds on average engaging with the interactive ad, the campaign is also witnessing a whopping engagement rate of 2.1%, which is over 10 times the 0.20% industry average for mobile banners.

Indrani Khanvilkar, Director, National Sales, mCanvas concluded, “Our ultra-engaging mobile ad for Maxirich worked wonders in terms of engagement. Integrating AR, we enabled users to have an out-of-the-box sensory rich experience for users on small screens that garnered impeccable results.”

