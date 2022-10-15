CaratLane wants a Diwali with a difference

CaratLane has launched its digital film “Mere Style Ki Diwali”, on the occasion of Diwali. Launching the first of four digital films, the campaign aims to showcase that while jewellery plays an important role in “intimate gifting relationships” every person has their own style of celebrating Diwali and honoring the traditions of the festivities. The #MereStyleKiDiwali campaign has been conceptualised and executed by “BBH Communications India Pvt Ltd”.

Building on the brand’s core purpose to help consumers express their emotions, CaratLane’s latest film brings to life the journey of a daughter-in-law finding her own unique expression with her in-laws on the occasion of her first diwali with them. The story beautifully captures the slight nervousness and the confidence felt by her as she prepares for an evening with her husband and his parents. We see her styled in a silk saree with an off-white blazer and brown belt, non conventional and yet an acknowledgment of her tradition. The film takes us through the surprise she has planned for Mother-In-Law by bringing both her worlds together.

Whether it is gifting something memorable to family or friends, or even gifting yourself something to celebrate personal milestones, CaratLane aims to create designs and solutions for customer needs. The brand has also highlighted their 24-48 hours delivery service and the 15 days exchange service, through the digital films.

Talking about the campaign, Jennifer Pandya, VP Marketing of CaratLane said, “We have understood from many customer stories and interactions that our jewellery plays a central role in helping customers express their unique sense of style and personality. We’ve seen how jewellery is gifted by women to their family on occasions such as Diwali and CaratLane designs are perfect for such gifting occasions. They allow the gifter to not only express their gratitude and love, but also to celebrate their tradition and culture in a way that is relevant to her. #MereStyleKiDiwali is born from numerous such stories that we want to celebrate this year. Through this campaign, we aim to showcase CaratLane as a gifting destination for different relationships during the festive season and help customers embrace their style of celebrating. We also wanted to highlight the different services like fast delivery, 15 day exchange and old gold exchange, positioning CaratLane as a brand that creates solutions for customers rather than just a jewellery brand.”

Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India added, For a brand that designs some of the most unique and modern fine jewellery, our attempt has always been to let this modernity also reflect in communication we design. With #MereStyleKiDiwali, we wish to send out the message that there aren’t any set rules or ways of celebrating Diwali. Whether it is jewellery, rangoli or mithai, the idea is to encourage people to add their own style and embrace their uniqueness without the social pressures of fitting in.

