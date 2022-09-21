Carat wins media mandate for TimesPro

Carat, the media agency from dentsu India, has won the media mandate for TimesPro, a Higher EdTech initiative of the Times of India Group. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will manage the omnichannel media services for TimesPro.

Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India said, “We are pleased to win the media business for TimePro. Carat is committed to creating meaningful end-to-end media solutions through data-driven marketing, and to further accelerate the brand’s growth journey. As a team, we are excited to get this opportunity to work with a brand that is aiding every professional’s career aspiration!”

Gaurav Barjatya, Head Brand Marketing and Communications, TimesPro commented, "We are delighted to be working with Carat India. It’s an agency that’s responsive and nimble to the business demands of today, which span a variety of traditional and new-age media. We look forward to collaborating with them as we grow and take our H.EdTech offering to millions of learners nationwide.”

