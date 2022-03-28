Businesses are now thinking about mass personalisation: Dippak Khurana

The e4m Pitch CMO Summit saw an engaging session in which Dippak Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Vserv, spoke on how data could be an effective tool for businesses and marketeers,

“From a marketing perspective, we have gone through a phase where everything was about mass advertising. With the way digital has participated in our life or we are participating in the digital age, the consumers are developing a different taste. By large, we recognise that consumers are different. They have taken to a variety of different tastes and fondness. Clearly, marketers themselves have produced products that cater to different target groups. So in many ways, businesses are thinking about mass personalisation. They are not thinking about a single product but multi-products for consumers and now marketing is also moving in that direction.”

Speaking on how content marketing has become crucial for all brands, Khurana elucidated how brands can ensure mass personalisation effectively. “Content/Influencer marketing has really taken off. For example, If a brand believes that they want to drive a message to people who are enthusiastic about fitness and want to do some content marketing around them, they would go ahead and choose an influencer of that form which resonates with that purpose itself and try to convey the story via that anchor,” he added.

“Vserv is a platform where we have deterministic audience data and we leverage that to create audience clusters for brands. We cater to various sectors whether it is FMCG, BFSI, Retail, e-commerce, Automobiles and Consumer Durables. We have created different kinds of audience packages that can resonate for these industry verticals,” he noted.

Khurana also spoke about one of Vserv’s campaigns. “We recently ran a campaign for a leading brand like PhonePe. PhonePe was clearly looking at general insurance so they were really looking out for consumers who would be interested in general insurance. They were looking out for people to go for auto insurance whether it is two-wheeler or four-wheeler insurance per se. So they wanted to reach out to people who are car owners or two-wheelers also. Vserv has deterministic data on consumers where we are able to profile users and these are salaried employees of a particular income level. When we tie all these together, we were able to form an audience cluster and then we are able to create this audience cluster and help the brand to reach out to these customers on any platform.”

Khurana further said, “The good part is that today maybe some people are under an artificial pressure to do things very quickly. We are in an ecosystem where quality talent is limited. When you are trying to manage your resources and capital is also a fine thing for every organisation, there are levers where all fall in place.”

Concluding the session, Khurana said, “When you look at digital, the digital ecosystem has expanded in the country. The content consumption, smartphone devices and there are lots of macro trends that are now at play. So all of this cumulatively is a driving force. When you compare the consumer habits three-four years back to 2022, we are already talking about significant amount of shifts. When you look at sectors like education, the adoption of education online is a huge shift in consumer behaviour. So there are many such examples out there where we talk that many of the essential discretionary or entertainment-led needs of customers and are gradually moving to the digital world.”

