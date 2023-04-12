Business optimism improves, remains significantly positive: TRA’s Marketing Decision Index
Marketing Budgets in Q3 2023 set to increase, but digital spends indicated to be lower
TRA has released its Marketing Decision Index (MDI) Q2 2023 report. The report is a quarterly benchmark report, the second in its series, and a global first that provides leading indicators through primary research conducted with 757 Marketing Decision Makers (MDMs) across 16 Indian cities between January and March 2023. In Q2 2023, India's business optimism improves and remains significantly positive, with TRA's MDI improving slightly to 89.37 in Q2 2023 from 88.2 in Q1 2023. Marketing budgets for the next quarter are set to increase considerably, from 80.5 in Q1 2023 to 85.1 in Q2 2023, a jump of 5.7%, reiterating the optimism in the quarter.
In Q2 2023, Radio Advertising showed the highest improvement (ranked 11th in Q1), with a strength of 68.60, followed by National TV (61.94) moving up three positions, Social Media (60.59) rising by one rank, and Digital Search (60.47) maintaining its fourth place. Digital Advertising dropped four ranks (60.09) to fifth place, Public Relations saw a significant decline in ranking (46.39) from Q1 to Q2, Local TV Advertising had a slight decline (44.67) to seventh place, and OOH witnessed a small decrease (40.08) to eighth place.
In comparing marketing medium strengths across four zones, Radio Advertising and Digital Advertising have shown higher levels of strength gains across all zones, while National TV Advertising has shown mixed results with higher strength in the West zone and lower strength in the South zone. Local TV Advertising has experienced lower levels of strength, particularly in the South zone. Fluctuations in strength have also been observed in Print Advertising, Out-of-Home (OOH), and Public Relations across different zones. The trends emphasize the need for companies to regularly modify their marketing approaches to maintain a competitive edge.
The report is meant to provide MDMs with timely, relevant, factual data to help in making applied marketing spend decisions using national, zonal, and city benchmarks.
Key points of TRA’s Marketing Decision Index Q2 2023
- India's Business Optimism remains significantly positive with TRA's Marketing Decision Index (MDI) improving slightly to 89.37 in Q2 2023 from 88.2 in Q1 2023.
- Online mediums lose strength with Radio Advertising (68.60) being the strongest medium in Q2, followed by National TV (61.94), Social Media Advertising (60.59), Digital Search (60.47), and Digital Advertising (60.09).
- Local TV Advertising (14%) is set to receive the highest share of marketing budget in Q3 2023, followed by Regional Print Advertising (11%), Public Relations and Radio Advertising (10% each), while Social Media is indicated to receive the smallest allocation at 6%.
- Radio Advertising showed the highest strength (68.60) among all mediums in Q2, while social media (60.59) maintained the third position, and national TV (61.94) took the second slot.
7UP is ‘Official Refreshment Partner’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
7UP has joined hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its ‘Official Refreshment Partner’.
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country and establish 7UP as the season's must-have refreshment.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the most watched squad. As a super-duper refresher of the super duper RCB fans, our goal is to give fans an even more refreshing experience this summer as they cheer their team this cricketing season.”
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to partner with 7UP for the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy their favorite 7UP while watching the team play bold on the field.”
Blending tech & creativity: The new winning formula in marketing
Industry observers note brands need to balance technology with creative marketing solutions while roping in data-driven insights
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 11, 2023 9:04 AM | 6 min read
The digital media and marketing is increasingly ruling the roost. A recent report – TheCMOSurvey – says that marketers currently spend 17 per cent of their marketing budget on social media and this is predicted to increase to 20.3 per cent within a year, and 26.4 per cent in five years.
A number of experts in the industry too are batting for a synergy between creative and digital marketing methods and believe it is the key to growing brands now.
The majority say that it isn’t a single digital or creative solution that makes for a great marketing campaign but an integration between them that works.
However, with a dozen of technology solutions available in the market – Generative AI, Augmented Reality and many more – the question now is how do you stand apart and keep a balance between creativity and technology?
Integration between social media & creative world
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “I don’t think creative and digital sit on the opposite side of the spectrum. ‘Creative’ is building a compelling story around the brand that addresses either a consumer aspiration or a pain point. ‘Digital’ is a channel that is used to communicate this story to the audience.”
Sharing an example of a media campaign that has successfully integrated both the solutions, Tibrewala says: “AMFI is a brilliant example of a great advertising campaign (Mutual Fund Sahi Hai), which has helped to create category confidence with a potential investor. And using a series of focused digital videos and blogs, this narrative has been bought to life, to address very specific investor queries and concerns. This is a great example of an umbrella narrative being bought to life by digital.”
As for Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues, influencer marketing and social media have helped in balancing the creative and digital marketing world. “Social media platforms, influencer marketing, and emerging technologies have significantly impacted the balance between creative and digital marketing techniques. These elements have provided new and innovative ways for brands to reach their target audience and convey their brand story. In order to leverage these elements, brands need to keep up with the ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Anand further says that emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse can be used by brands to create immersive virtual experiences. “For instance, Patrón Spirits created a virtual pop-up event in the metaverse for a summer campaign that allowed users to visit three pop-up events dedicated to the brand’s three summer cocktails. This strategy not only helped to promote the brand, but also created a memorable experience for customers.”
Partnering with influencers is another way to leverage social media platforms for innovative advertising experiences, Anand added. Influencer marketing has proven to be effective in driving brand awareness and sales, particularly when working with influencers that align with the brand's values and target audience, he said illustrating with an example: Dunkin’ Donuts partnered with Charli D’Amelio, the #1 most followed TikTok creator, for a long-term sponsorship to promote their products through TikTok content.
Creative use of data
Viren Razdan, Managing director at Brand-nomics, explains how marketers can take data and use it in creative marketing campaigns. “Data-driven insights are a goldmine to tap into behavioral patterns that could trigger conversations and conversions. The challenge is to weave the brand-idea down to these digital bites of engagement. Take Coca-Cola, an idea while at an overall platform could be about happiness, moments and occasions build the timing of fun moments with friends or food, simplistically put. So, a fintech brand can have an overarching philosophy to put the wind in your sails but closer to conversions the conversations have to be about real-time needs and simplicity. The insights begin to take sharper tones and pitch.”
Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, says data alone can’t bring the ROI but it needs a creative insight for it to become a powerful tool for advertisers. “Today, we have access to a number of data points across the customer journey, including post purchase interaction. And we use tools to do deep analysis of these data points to generate insights – the story behind the numbers. It has been my belief across the 25+ years that I have been in the industry, that it is not the data per se, but the story behind the data that leads to great communication. Data can tell us that more women are coming to test drive a certain brand of car, but unless we understand why they are and use it in an interesting way to weave a connect with that audience, that data is just good to know information.
In sum, data is a great resource to cull insights, not just for campaign development, but also to optimize elements in the campaign. What we need to focus on is creative layering on top of the data to convert insights into engaging stories, which we will then tell in the most engaging way on platforms that are relevant to contemporary consumers.”
Striking the balance
Karan Anand tells us what brands can do to create an impact through the balance between digital and creative ways of marketing. “To create engaging and memorable advertising campaigns, brands need to integrate storytelling, creative content, and data-driven insights in a balanced way. However, there is no set formula to achieve this balance. The most important ingredient for brands is simplicity. Brands often end up with a complex approach, using all the data, tech, and creativity. To overcome this challenge, brands should break down complex structures and simplify the execution for consumers. Brands need to make the most powerful personalized experiences for consumers while keeping it simple.”
Sharing another example, Razdan says: “Once in a while comes a CRED and breaks clutter with its disruptive creativity and ammo on air, creating a buzz about the brand…and then? An idea must work like an umbrella opening up with multiple tech-points as seek one-on-one relevance. Digital mediums help trigger activating the idea, bring sharper nuances into connecting with our audiences. Take the example of a food brand - it would have multiple consumer segments with their respective triggers of consumption and media habits. Influencers would work at one level while the other aspects would demand attention in their own right.”
“We have to acknowledge the rise of individualism in consumption and the power of interactivity. The drivers of demand have altered remarkably and an idea must have the power to traverse across mediums fluidly,” Razdan asserted.
Netizens troll Sabyasachi over ‘tired-looking’ model
The model is promoting the label’s zari saree collection
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 7:41 PM | 2 min read
Label Sabyasachi is getting trolled by netizens over a model who is promoting their recent collection.
In the recently launched campaign for their zari saree collection, the brand did a creative photoshoot with models dawning the outfit. However, one of these photos is doing the rounds on the internet, with many netizens questioning the facial expression of the model who is looking famished and exhausted. Social media users took no time to point it out and post numerous comments and troll the label on various platforms. Even marketing experts are writing about the photo looking cold and aloof.
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lbhat_advertising-activity-7049982980739502080-fh5K?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop
In their posts, people are asking what's wrong with the model.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens chuckling on the photo -
When you don’t want to get married to the boy but still agree because you get to wear sabyasachi wedding outfit. pic.twitter.com/m04g0rWYHu— Initnamees (@SeemantiniBose) April 6, 2023
Man she really doesn’t like wearing Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/b8GmGVnRJX— Shambhav Sharma (@shambhav15) April 6, 2023
Domestic abuse is a serious issue, glad Sabyasachi is taking it up pic.twitter.com/eKtn9B6unA— Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) April 6, 2023
They look unhappy because Sabyasachi is a sadist :) pic.twitter.com/LJmyuI9Now— desi mojito (@desimojito) April 6, 2023
Cadbury Bournvita responds to 'taiyari diabetes ki' video
The 'deinfluencing’ video claims Cadbury Bournvita has excessive sugar content and other ingredients that can cause harmful diseases like cancer
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 6:30 PM | 1 min read
Days after a social media user put up a video claiming that Cadbury Bournvita has excessive sugar content and other ingredients that can cause harmful diseases like cancer, the brand has now issued a clarification.
"Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one-and-a-half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children,” shared the brand.
April 9, 2023
The 'deinfluencing' video, which has now gone viral, was posted on April 5. In the video, the person is seen talking about how Bournvita is cheating the consumers and getting them to consume sugar. In the end of the video, the person said, 'Taiyari Diabetes Ki'. This was a spin-off of their tagline "Taiyari jeet ki".
A very important video message that every parent and individual should see. pic.twitter.com/grmAqVf0cK— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 5, 2023
Adda52.com onboards David Warner for the 7th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’
The Australian cricketer and 7 players will be part of the final table
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Adda52.com has roped in David Warner as the guest of honour for the 7th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’.
The campaign brings poker enthusiasts from across the country and offers an opportunity to play poker with the achievers from their respective fields. David Warner along with 7 players will be part of the final table that will take place online on 7th May 2023.
Speaking on the campaign, Shivanandan Pare, CEO and Executive Director, Deltatech Gaming Limited said, “We are very excited to have David Warner for the 7th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’. Our aim has been to bring together poker enthusiasts from all walks of life and we are elated to have David Warner join us for this all-new edition. The ‘Poker Night with Stars’ is an opportunity of a lifetime for players to play a game of poker with the big names who have made it large in their fields and have a magical experience of interacting with them.”
Warner said, “I am delighted to take part in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ campaign by Adda52.com. Like cricket, poker is an interesting mix of strategy, skill and talent and this would be a great platform for me to showcase my poker skills. I wish all the exceptional players all the best and I look forward to playing with them in the final.”
Schneider Electric is ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals
‘Luminous Power Technologies’ has come on board as the ‘Title Sponsor’ of the team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Schneider Electric has announced that it has become the ‘Official Sustainability Partner’ of Rajasthan Royals for the second consecutive year.
Rajasthan Royals team and management have yet again pledged to become ‘Green Yodhas’ for the planet. They will be working in collaboration with Schneider Electric to spread awareness around sustainability by urging the sports lovers to unite and accelerate their actions towards climate change. Luminous Power Technologies, owned by Schneider Electric recently became the Title Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals Team for the 2023 season, further strengthening group’s commitment towards sustainability.
Lauding Rajasthan Royals in their quest to go green, Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India (Designate); MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd (Designate), said “Cricket being the most loved sport in the country, partnerships such as these are important to garner awareness and influence mindsets. Today as we are grappling with the challenges of climate change, we need to incorporate sustainability in all aspects of life. With a vision to bridge progress and sustainability, we are extremely proud and excited to become Rajasthan Royals’ sustainability partner and welcome them to become Green Yodhas for the planet.”
Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer of Rajasthan Royals, said, “We had an impactful association with Schneider Electric last season with sustainability as the core focus. Given the two brands’ common objective of positively impacting society, we are delighted to be extending this partnership for another year. Cricket and sports have a huge influence on the society and we are looking forward towards driving sustainability and supporting the Green Yodha initiative through various campaigns during the season, which will highlight the need for being more climate conscious.”
Commenting on the partnership, Rajat Abbi, Vice President - Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Greater India, Schneider Electric said, “Cricket is my favorite sport and I always look forward to the T20 season with excitement. However, every small activity, be it on-field or off-field, has some environmental impact associated with it. Therefore, I believe that watching cricket should be both enjoyable and responsible. To steer this conversation among the masses, we have once again become their official sustainability partners. We welcome the team and its management on board and congratulate them for their efforts on becoming Green Yodhas for the planet.”
Muted ad environment may mar growth: Elara Capital
According to Karan Taurani, SVP – Research Analyst, Elara Capital, the MSO blackout, poor Box Office performances and the volatile markets are affecting industry performances
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
MSO blackout due to NTO implementation plays spoilsport for TV
Q4 has been a relatively muted quarter with revenues declining both sequentially and yearly due to MSO issues as NTO 3.0 implementation led to a blackout. Also, new age/e-commerce companies posted lower ad spends and FMCG segment saw muted growth due to RM inflationary pressures and weaker consumer demand. TV advertisement/subscription revenues are expected to decline 10%/2% YoY on an average. The Radio medium has been growing slowly compared with other forms of media, while consumers have significantly shifted towards digital. Expect ENIL/MBL to report a revenue growth of 27%/10% YoY.
Footfall recovery, a challenge
The Hindi box office (BO) is expected to recover 75% in Q4FY23 against 85% recovery in Q3FY23 (vs pre-Covid levels of Q3FY20). Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar were the only two films that reported healthy BO. Films such as Shehzada and Selfie performed below expectations. Post the merger with Inox, expect PVR’s BO revenues to decline 20% sequentially due to likely dismal BO performance leading to lower footfalls. Expect other metrics such as ATP/SPH to decline 4%/12% sequentially whereas both may grow 11%/24% versus pre-Covid levels. Footfalls are expected to decline 16.7% sequentially.
Volatile macro headwinds hurt Affle’s growth
Affle is expected to report an overall revenue of INR 3,610mn in Q4FY23E, a growth of 14.6% YoY (4% QoQ dip). March is a seasonally weak quarter for Affle, which with growing pressure in the developed markets may lead to sequential revenue dip in Q4, although the business in the emerging markets is performing well. CPCU pricing is expected to be flat sequentially, but the number of converted users may dip 3%.
Our top picks in the Media space are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sun TV and PVR, and in the internet space is Affle India.
