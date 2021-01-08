Burger King unveils new minimalistic logo

The new logo will be used on the company’s food packaging, employee uniform and signage

Fast-food chain Burger King has refreshed its brand identity with a new logo after more than two decades. The company said that the new logo is based on colours inspired by the food it serves. The old burger logo, which was introduced in 1999, has now been replaced by a more subdued, vintage-looking one.

The new logo retains the original idea of the brand name “Burger King” sandwiched between two buns sans the blue ring around the brand name. A new custom font “Flame”, with rounded edges to represent Burger King’s “round, bold and yummy food”, has been used in the new logo.

The branding will be extended to Burger King’s food packaging, employee uniforms and signage.