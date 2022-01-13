Brillare ropes in Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassador

With the aim to reinstate the importance of the age-old concept of hair oiling, the #HairOnHigh campaign shows Kapoor's healthy hair after using Brillare products

Brillare, one of the growing new-age brand in the personal care space that is backed by Emami Ltd, signs Vaani Kapoor as the brand ambassador for their all-natural hair oil range. With the aim to reinstate the importance of age-old concept of hair oiling, the #HairOnHigh campaign showcases the promising star – Vaani’s healthy hair after using the Brillare products.

With its science-backed range of hair care products, Brillare offers an innovative concept of Oil Shots with a powerful blend of rich active oils. Further, it also offers Real Mahabhringraj Oil as holistic oil to fight hair fall, dandruff & dry hair all at once after completing Oils Shots ritual. All Brillare products are 100% vegan & natural with proven, dermatology-grade efficacy. They are especially tailored for new age, conscious and aware generation who are looking for truthful natural solutions for their hair & skin concerns.

Brillare’s Oil Shots are 100% safe, super effective blend of precious oils without any chemicals or preservatives. These innovative Oil Shots are formulated to strengthen ones hair and provide natural healing experience with a visible difference in common hair concerns like hair fall, dandruff and dry hair in just 15 days.

Commenting on the association with Vaani Kapoor, Jigar Patel, CEO of Brillare said, “Brillare is constantly challenging the status quo by creating innovative products that are made with real natural ingredients. We are the first zero dilution, all-natural brand in India to provide dermatology-grade results without chemical abuse. With #HairOnHigh campaign, we would like to create a strong connect with the millennial audience in the language that they would strongly resonate. The brand plans an aggressive growth in the coming year. Vaani Kapoor fits perfectly well with the brands ethos & her persona augurs positively with Brillare consumers providing both, credibility and salience to the brand.”

Vaani Kapoor, Brillare brand ambassador said, “The wide range of products available in the personal care segment confuses consumers in differentiating between natural and synthetic products. I am happy to be the face of Brillare, a homegrown brand that is making it easier for consumers to choose 100% natural products with zero dilution promise. With a hectic work life and continuously changing schedules, I have always preferred natural products for my hair care regime and Brillare’s science-backed products made with thoroughly researched formulations is something I deeply resonate with.”

Brillare hair care products are made with zero chemicals, zero added water and zero preservatives for all kinds of hair problems including hair fall, dandruff and dry hair. As part of #HairOnHigh campaign, Brillare brings a peppy dance move video featuring Vaani Kapoor urging everyone to celebrate healthy, stronger hair after using Oil Shots in just 15 days. She will also be part of the brands print and digital communication. This campaign intends to connect with the new age users bringing the age-old tradition of hair oiling back to life with better efficacy.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)