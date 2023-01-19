‘Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport’
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Marketing summit, a panel of industry experts discussed the topic, Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday included a panel discussion titled ‘Sponsorship Rights Packaging 2.0’.
With sports marketing evolving manifold in the last few years, the discussion revolved around league sponsorship, how brands need to make the most out of sports sponsorships and much more.
The panel was chaired by Ruchi Mathur, Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare. The panelists were Vikram Garga, Group Head Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd; Vinit Karnik, Head – Sports, Esports & Entertainment, GroupM; and Hugh Gillum, Commercial Sales Lead, Two Circles.
During the discussion, Hugh Gillum touched upon how sponsorships around technology and women’s sport have evolved.
“I have been working with the ICC very closely for the last seven or so years. If I look at the conversations that we were typically having with brands here for ICC partnership earlier, there were two main traits, which have really evolved over the course of time.”
“The first of those would be how integrated partnerships are. So, previously, there was more focus on eyeballs, on immediate values and on hosting. I think it is beginning to evolve.”
“The second thing that we saw was when I first started talking to brands about women's sport in 2017, very rarely a brand wanted to invest in that. But as I say, that has really changed in the last couple of years. When we speak to brands now, there's a far more integrated approach on how do we integrate that technology services, how to do CSR programmes or how to do employee programmes. That has been a real shift,” Gillum shared.
Vinit Karnik also spoke about the relevance of women sports and investing in them. “Coming to the subject of women's sports, I think the momentum is as high as ever and it's an absolute exciting time for the conversation. Most of our women athletes are world-level players. If you look at individual sports like Olympics, Commonwealth and Asian Games, maximum medals, almost 35%, have been won by women, and that's a very encouraging sign. This means that if you invest your time and energy, all in the right direction, it's not only the men, but the women who can actually get medals for you.”
Vikram Garga spoke about the strategic view that brands need to take for their sponsorships. “I think every brand is on a journey. And I've seen certain brands, which are newbies, D2C companies or the likes of tech brands, use it very tactically and quickly burn out and move away from it.”
“Brands have to understand the relevance of connecting with a sport and how they would leverage the association to build the brand. Of course, eventually it is also the commercial reason of getting more business out of it, but I think it takes a lot more than just getting quick visibility to actually create engagement with the consumer, and today consumers can see through it. So brands need to decide if they are really serious about that association or they just want a quick awareness out of it?”
“At Apollo, several of the initiatives and the programmes that we've done, whenever we have done it with Manchester United or with Chennai FC, have had local flavours. Today the culture of sports is growing in different parts of the country at a different level. So brands need to really find a way to connect at a larger level as well as at a micro level. I believe if you stay longer with your partners, they also understand and then they take that extra two steps to help the brand become more relevant and connect with the consumers. Then it's a win-win for both. But otherwise, it's a quick walk-in and walk-out, which usually doesn't work for either side,” Garga added.
'IPL's consumption on TV gives brands the best reach'
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, a panel of industry observers discussed why television was still a relevant platform to advertise during IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:53 AM | 7 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit saw marketers from a varied category of brands gathered to discuss the role of TV as a medium for advertising during IPL.
On the panel were Karan Taurani, Senior VP, Elara Capital; Deepa Bhatia, GM, YouGov, India; Archana Aggarwal, VP - Media, Airtel; Kaushik Khushal Bhai Thacker, Marketing & Growth, Winzo, and Gaurav Verma, CMO, PharmEasy. The panel was moderated by Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer, Wavemaker.
On the IPL vs Superbowl question - which one does well for the audiences as well as advertisers - Bhatia of YouGov said, “IPL is bigger than Super Bowl in terms of viewership but everyone will also say that our population is 3x so it should be bigger. When we see that across different sports and different leagues what we see is IPL is actually double over Super Bowl or EPL of the United Kingdom in terms of top interest for the consumers.”
“IPL is made for co-viewing. Any other league is 60-65% to watch it together, and IPL goes up to 83%. We see 45% of consumers say they like to order food while watching IPL.”
Speaking about the brand recall value going up, Bhatia said, “IPL is such a huge event for brands and for new launches of commercials. IPL has doubled the recall value for brands. What we forget is that IPL is a much longer event. People are not watching it for one day, they’re constantly watching it.”
She stressed that IPL is watched by people, indoors and outdoors. “IPL is a huge event that Indians are engaging with, and of course, they are engaging with on television because live sports is made for connective watching. We all feel it together and we want to watch it together with friends and family or outdoors.”
Speaking about TV as a medium and how well it is doing for sporting events for Indian audiences, Taurani said, “In terms of trends, if you see TV as a medium you have seen a sharp decline in terms of consumption patterns but that is more to the other genres, not sports. If you look at the movie genre or GEC genre, catch-up is happening on OTT platforms, so that is where the decline is coming from. Our view primarily here is that sports will sustain on TV mediums because of live consumption. It will have very little impact in terms of the shift to digital, which of course will grow at a faster pace as compared to TV, but there is a very low likelihood of digital surpassing TV.”
“If you look at the data point around TV AdEx for sports, figures have moved from 8.5 per cent to about 17 to 18 per cent, it has doubled in the last 5 years. Sports as a genre in terms of consumption has actually seen a huge pick. Advertising dollar is a function of viewership and consumption patterns. Hence, sports on TV is here to stay for a long time,” he added.
Talking about cord-cutting, Taurani said, “We don't force the rapid cord-cutting as well. India, as a market is a very price-sensitive market. 60% of the revenue comes from the pay-first market whereas for other mediums of media, the numbers of phenomenally lower. We don't see rapid cord-cutting trends, I think sports is one of the silver linings of TV medium. In terms of ads spending, TV is somewhere close to 35 per cent and I don't see this medium going the print way in terms of decline or becoming half from here.”
“I think sport is going to be a big driver as a genre. Most developed markets also see TV and digital co-existing.”
Sharing the brand point of view, Verma of PharmEasy said, “We got into IPL 3-4 years back. We have been dabbling with cricket on the side, a little bit, I think we found that there was no other platform to announce our arrival in India like IPL. IPL is a place where a start-up can be and people take it seriously.”
“We have also seen many new audiences coming to TV because of IPL - audiences that don't come through any other GEC. This allows you to reach audiences that you will never reach otherwise. It also allows you to tell the narrative you want to. We have been doing experiments around the same for better ROI, each time we have gone wider so connected TV and SD and HD.”
Sharing his views, Thacker of WinZo said, “We went live on IPL for the very first time last year and our experience has been great in terms of widening the reach. Gaming as a category in India is at a very nascent stage and we are not just looking at expanding our user base but we are talking about category creation as well we need to educate our users at the same time. IPL gives you that platform to expand the top funnel of your category. It becomes a very key media, to widen our top funnel bring more users into the existing ones, and try and experiment with our products. At the same time gaming is a business which is largely given by tier 2 - tier 3 markets of the country sports and cricket in India is basically something that is far out reach, the reach of GEC impacts combine.”
Basking on the journey of Airtel advertising for a very long time on IPL, Aggarwal noted, “Historically Airtel has a very close relationship with cricket. We have always been on cricket and if I look at the last many years, the way IPL has evolved, Airtel has also. Communication is now more product-focused, given that now the objective is more about a reach and getting those eyeballs. We have changed the way we bought IPL, we used to buy IPL because it is a very good reach conductor. You can build reach literally in 7 to 10 days. We use to buy alternate matches at one time. Now if we have a campaign, we buy a couple of matches for at least 10 matches minimum.”
“Last year, we bought IPL in two crunches because we had two different campaigns. We bought the first 10 matches and we bought the middle 10 matches. In 2018, we did a campaign for the re-launch of the Thanks app. We had different communications targeting different audiences. We actually broke up our creative in a manner where the top creatives for the platinum segment were only on HD.”
Throwing some light on how TV will grow in the coming years, Taurani said, “In terms of sports as a genre for consumption you are watching it live, you have got connected TV but the numbers are small there. You also have the issue of data if you look at the broadband penetration in the country. It's not more than 15% to 17%. Smart TV numbers will definitely grow over the next 5 years. They will go to 35 to 40 million houses but TV penetration is very high and it's very massy. You have got a variety of audiences right from middle age to youth to the old age. Digital is more consumed by the youth, slightly the middle age as well. For sports, TV is important consumption for sports like cricket, 80% of viewership comes from TV.”
Thacker of WinZo also noted that “the beauty of IPL is that you cannot buy many spots as they are very expensive”.
“You can immediately see your downloads because we are a totally digital company. So apart from the longer-term matrix like your performance marketing funnel improvement, the short-term impact is also much more visible if you are there on TV on IPL.”
'Content has assisted in the reinvention of sports'
A panel of experts shared their views on mainstreaming sports streaming at the e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
The inaugural edition of e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit was organised in Delhi on January 18, 2023. Some of the big names from the fraternity had shared their views on the topic “Sports streaming becomes mainstream”.
The panellists comprised Abhijit Shah, SVP – Marketing, ICICI Prudential MF; Manav Sethi, Head – Martech and Growth, Vida Hero MotoCorp; Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise; Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, Oppo India and Ashish Pherwani, Partner – Media and Entertainment, Ernst & Young. The session was chaired by Amin Lakhani, CEO, of Mindshare, South Asia.
Lakhani opened the session by briefing about the topic and then requested Pherwani to shed some light on the opportunity of sports streaming in India. To this, he said: “Sports has 3-4 buckets and each of them follows a very different trajectory from each other. You start with a main bucket which is premium cricket like ICC and IPL. Here you are talking about 150 million or thereabouts of reach on streaming which is huge by any standard. Given that, now the key properties are starting to go free, I don’t think in the future that 150 could cross 250 million. I feel there is a whole bunch of niche sports that actually make no sense on TV but work very well on digital. Recently, there is a very interesting case study around how Chess is becoming more and more of an e-sport and getting a huge fan following. I still feel there is a big demand for smaller niche sports and they will be a community, transaction buying products or getting coaching. So, how we see sports has to be broken on little buckets. It’s not only cricket, but there is also a lot more and that is going to get a lot of lot more.”
Speaking about how from an ICICI perspective, he has seen the journey of streaming opportunity, Shah stated: “Here we are talking about fans at a different level. Audiences who understand games and sports are probably multitasking when it comes to streaming something or consuming data. We are very clear that if you want to bet on sports, you have got to calendarise it. You cannot just go and do one campaign and feel good about it. You need to keep on investing in it, make it like a sports calendar and keep on tracking it.”
“Gone are the days when you will chase only the impressions. Earlier you would chase content to bring context. I think that is also flipping now. You will get content coming out of the context as well and that is what, as a marketer, we all should look up to. Content has assisted in the reinvention of sports, not only the brands, and brought in commerce along with it,” Sethi commented.
Malhotra agreed with what Sethi conveyed and added, “We are all obsessed with creating differentiated content but if you don’t have the right target audience, it is not going to land. With mediocre or not-so-brilliant content but brilliant concurrence for that same audience is likely to yield a much higher efficacy. For brands, consistency is the key. It is not about just one sport that the nation obsesses over, but with the calendar you have got so much happening whereby the fundamental nature of the fan profile of each of these sports, you can do hyper-targeting to get to that audience.”
Concluding the session Khanoria said that he wants to experiment with the impact that the regional languages have had on sports streaming. That is something which has blown up in a big way. “Just the emergence of language sports broadcasting is taken off in a big way. It is getting replicated by tons of streaming brands. From a marketing standpoint, whitewashing India with one campaign that works for everyone, is probably something that one needs to question, probe and poke a little bit more,” he said.
Media should give more coverage to local sports: Pullela Gopichand
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Gopichand sat down for a fireside chat with Sportstar editor Ayon Sengupta
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:43 AM | 2 min read
The e4m-GroupM Let’s Play sports marketing summit held in Delhi on Wednesday witnessed an extremely exciting session with India’s national badminton team coach Pullela Gopichand. In a fireside chat with Ayon Sengupta, Editor of Sportstar, Gopichand talked about various topics, including the support of corporates for sports, future of badminton in India and the portrayal of local sports in Indian media.
When asked about support from corporate houses towards the development of sports in India, Gopichand said, “To be fair, there's been a decent amount of support in the last few years. Whether it's the Tatas, Kotaks, Dalmias, or IDBI Federal, they've put in a decent amount of money. So, I think a lot of corporate India is also looking at sport. When we want performances, we have to build infrastructure. That's definitely important. But there is also the need to parallelly have a structure for all aspects of sport: infrastructure, coaches, support staff, policies. All of them have to go hand in hand.”
Gopichand also talked about how local sports does not get coverage in media anymore. “If you look at the front page, it's all local news. You look at the back page, it is EPL news. It's like all other news is local, but sports news is global. When I was young, I would go back and check if my name was there in the newspaper. Today we don't have any local sport being covered at all. That's a big concern. If we see the back pages of newspapers, EPL is taking up all the space. What about our sport? What about our kids who won the district tournaments? Back then, it was a huge motivation for me to see my name in the paper and I would mark it, my mother would underline it and show it. That's a huge motivation and I really think we want it back. So, mark spaces for local sport at the back page. That's something which I strongly feel about.”
Lastly, he shared that the sports authority has significantly improved over the years. “Definitely, we have consistently had long stints with people who were genuinely interested in sport. And because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interested, nobody takes things lightly now. There's a significant difference in the way sports is treated in this government from the way it was in the past. So we are looking at this being very well.”
'Broadcasters' belief in leagues led to the rise of indigenous sports like kabaddi'
Speaking at e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Vita Dani, the Co-Owner of Chennaiyn FC and UTT, weighs in on what could drive the growth of sports apart from cricket in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 8:09 AM | 4 min read
At the inaugural edition of e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play: Sports Marketing Summit- Shaping the Future of Sports Business, Vita Dani, Co-Owner, Chennaiyn FC and UTT spoke about the Rise of Challenges of Non-Cricket Sports in India in her keynote address.
According to Dani, only a collaborative effort at the grass root level with the help of media, Central and State Governments, corporate sponsors and broadcasters will launch Indian sports to its next phase.
The Indian Olympic contingents brought back seven medals in 2021; Dani believes that this is only the starting point for the country. “It's not a short-term aim, it takes 10 years for any player to really mature. So there's a lot of potential of young people of India, the tech-savvy, the passionate young India that wants to give back to the society.”
Dani mentioned that India will host the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in 2023 after almost 39 years. She pointed out that the games are not only about building physical infrastructure but also identifying talent from rural India from the real grassroots all across the country. "It's all about encouraging people to play one or multiple sports,” she emphasised. Dani also noted that sports have the power to amalgamate the diversity of India and integrate India and Bharat.
She believes that the Khelo India program is a testament to the Narendra Modi government's commitment to and support for sports. In the last five years, India has hosted a maximum number of global sporting events including the historic Chess Olympiad in Chennai, which witnessed the participation of 187 countries. Dani believes that this can be replicated in many other sports. “If you look at the Hockey World Cup- currently ongoing in Odisha, international athletes and sports associations enjoy coming to India and I'm glad that we have successfully embodied the sense of Atithi Devo Bhava as part of our sports initiative.”
Speaking about inclusivity and diversity in sports, Dani is confident that it will bring more consumers and sponsors since there will be more consumption. “Today I don't think there is enough CSR money coming into sports. But CSR contribution can go up if we see value-based self-development, be it in grassroots or elite sports, philanthropy can keep medal prospects and pursuits. This lays emphasis on the importance of sport science and medicine.”
She also spoke about women's contribution to Indian sports. “Once again, data shows that women have won more medals for our country be it PV Sindhu for badminton or Manika Batra for table tennis as key members of the athlete commission Lovlina Borgohain for boxing. Women are also playing a role in defining the course of sports globally.”
She said that India's appetite for multi-sport events is clear. The Olympics, the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games, as well as multiple sports leagues helped pique the interest of not only sports fans, but also brand marketers. As fans choose their sports, brands have also chosen or identified sports they'd like to support and be associated with. “One such story is also about Apollo Tyres and football," she pointed out.
As per CII and KPMG report, sponsorship of values have seen a 300% rise in Kabaddi, 92% in Football, and 53% in Marathon.
“The number of sporting leagues have followed suit after the advent of the IPL in 2008. Sporting leagues inject the ecosystem of sports with professionalism, exposure, competitiveness, and economic boost," she said.
She also spoke about UTT which was conceptualized by her a few years ago. The idea was to do precisely the same for Indian table tennis, she said.
“The starting point was to make noise and boost fanfare around the sport rather than focusing just on economics. But of course, having said that, we actually run our league in a cost-effective manner in order to encourage participation not only from the franchisees but also from the broadcasters and brands. So our primary objective is to bring world-class table tennis action to India on a regular basis and familiarize Indian paddlers to sport fans in our country," Dani explained.
She also went on to praise the role of "fantastic broadcasters" that believe in sport for its growth. “If broadcasters did not believe in the power of such leagues, we would have never seen an indigenous sport like Kabaddi go through such an exponential rise that it has in the last few years.”
She also spoke about the emergence of e-sports. “eSports is a big part of the future. Here we have to target five to ten-year-old kids and the data available has democratized access to this young India. We can be leaders or pioneers in these emerging areas.”
Took IPL teams 10 yrs to make money, other sports will also take time: Mohit Burman, Dabur
At e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, Burman, Director, Dabur India, recounts his journey as an IPL franchise owner and his views on the scope of sports other than cricket in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 3:14 PM | 3 min read
Indian Premier League (IPL), which is now the world’s second biggest sports property in terms of media rights, took ten years to evolve and reach where it is today, said Mohit Burman, Director, Dabur India on Wednesday during Let’s Play Sports Marketing Summit 2023 organized by exchange4media group in Delhi.
Speaking to Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM in a Fireside chat, Burman shared his experience and insights into sports marketing as an IPL franchise owner.
Kings XI Punjab is co-owned by Burman (Dabur), Ness Wadia (Wadia Group), Priety Zinta (PZNZ Media) and Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group). It is one of the original eight franchises that launched the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.
Burman said, “It all sounds very rosy now. However, we had no idea what we were getting into when we bought the IPL franchise. Not a single sponsor came on board for the first season. The situation remained the same in the second season as well.”
“In the initial six-seven years, many teams were in revenue losses. Two teams were barred. IPL was shifted to South Africa as the tournament’s dates dashed the general elections, and then the IPL chairman (Lalit Modi) left. In the 10th year, the cost of media rights went up dramatically. Central revenue helped everyone to grow then. If cricket took 10 years to make money in India, other sports will also take time to grow,” Burman said when asked about the challenges of sports marketing.
He further said that initially, his IPL franchise hired many people from abroad which punched holes in their pockets. "Later on, they relied on Indians for sustainability. People used to ask how we expected the team to win without spending on players," he recounted.
Burman said that in recent years India has made significant achievements not only in cricket but other sports like badminton, kabaddi, kho-kho and tennis. He reiterated that multi-sports tournaments are needed in building a nation. He also added that more Indian sports needed a boost in the country.
“To boost the marketing of sports, we need to start sports from schools”, said Burman, adding, “You can’t just expect your people to come and watch games or follow sports. We all played sports in school but it was never a priority to take it up as a profession. While studying in the UK and the US, I saw a lot of students going to colleges on sports sponsorship which took care of their expenses,” he said, adding that his company is supporting many sports as part of its CSR.
According to Burman, “When the IPL became popular, other sports federations also started their leagues. We have multiple Leagues like the Badminton league and Tennis league and Hockey League. Several federations came up to organize the same sports. Their focus was not to popularize the game and attract more people but to make money because the BCCI was making money. Some leagues folded up in 4-5 years. Sometimes, many federations started tournaments for the same sport creating confusion among players.”
Burman says that it is the right time to start women's IPL. "As Punjab kings, we would bid for a franchise in the women’s IPL as well," he noted.
We're very bullish about prospects and opportunities of sports industry: CVL Srinivas, WPP
At the first e4m-GroupM Let’s Play: Sports marketing summit, the Country Manager of WPP India gave a little sneak peek into the GroupM industry report, which is set to be published in March
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
WPP India head CVL Srinivas gave a little sneak peek at the GroupM industry report, set to be published in March, at the inaugural e4m and GroupM ESP Let's Play Sports Marketing Summit, held in New Delhi. The cover of the 10th edition of the annual GroupM report, by now an industry barometer, was revealed at the event today.
"At WPP, we're extremely bullish about the prospects of the sports industry and the opportunities it presents, the reasons for which are fairly obvious. The first is, of course, the extraordinary performance by Indian sportspersons over the last few years. India has shown that we can compete with the best all over the world, and without such great performances there would be no sports industry to speak of," he said.
He went on to elucidate how the entire Indian sports ecosystem, from the fans to the players to teams management, has evolved over the years into a living, breathing and thriving behemoth.
"We also can't forget the large role the government has played in ensuring the growth of the industry and are excited to partner with e4m and, over the course of the day, explore the exciting opportunities and developments in sports marketing," he said.
The first-of-its-kind summit dived into the vibrant sports industry, and community, of India, and explored its broad strokes as well as minutiae, the future potential and present challenges. As the very media we use to consume and engage with sports continue to diversify, the opportunities are there for winning.
Wavemaker India’s Spotlight 23 focuses on big tech platforms & emerging trends
The inaugural edition of the report captures 23 strategic focus areas and observations curated by a team of digital experts at Wavemaker India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 8:58 AM | 3 min read
Wavemaker India has launched Spotlight 23, a report on the top 23 strategic focus areas in digital and emerging technology for 2023. These areas include big tech, e-commerce, AI, cloud computing, Web3, digital payments, and some potentially disruptive technologies that may impact the industry and business, at large.
In this inaugural edition, the report shares point of view and observations for the coming year. Spotlight 23 has been curated by a team of digital experts at Wavemaker India.
Speaking on the launch of this report, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We've always had a strong focus on innovation and creativity, and this report proves that we're leading the way when it comes to helping our clients navigate the changes. We’re so excited to present the inaugural edition of this enriching report and I hope you find it useful as you steer through this new era of digital transformation.”
“One of the philosophies at Wavemaker is pushing boundaries and striving to set new benchmarks. Spotlight23 is intended to serve as a reference point for all marketers and relevant stakeholders across industries. In this report, we hope to act as a reference point and raise awareness of upcoming trends. There are a number of trend highlights in the report, including Metaverse, WhatsApp Business, big companies using digital advertising to increase revenues, innovation in networks and connections, retail media expansion, a new type of shopping experience infused with technology, new stuff in the creator landscape, and a lot more,” he said.
Commenting on the launch of the inaugural edition of this report, Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Wavemaker India said, “The world around us is evolving at a much faster pace than anyone of us imagined. It is, therefore, imperative for us to adapt to these changes. Spotlight 23 is an attempt by our team to chart out potential disruptive technologies that may show some advancement in 2023 and how they will have an implication on the businesses.”
The report highlighted how Meta is diversifying with a focus on Reels, WhatsApp Business, Marketplace and Metaverse, while Apple is now planning to increase revenue from digital advertising.
Google Search, on the other hand, is facing some regulatory challenges that are likely to worsen, whereas Netflix will focus on advertisements, a no-password-sharing policy, and games to increase revenue and consumer engagement.
The report also mentions Jio Ads and its potential to become one of the country's top advertising platforms. Also discussed is Connected TV, which combines the best of both worlds - TV and Digital, and how it has become a critical touch-point for reaching out to the media-cluttered affluent audience.
The report's e-commerce section highlights that retail media will expand, resulting in more ad inventory and better attribution. Social commerce is growing as innovations reduce the frictions in consumers' existing shopping journeys. The report mentions how VR, AR, and XR are creating more immersive shopping experiences, as well as how ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is being set up and could be big in 2023.
It further emphasises that AI is for everyone - AIaaS (AI as a Service) and no-code environments continue to democratise AI. The landscape of generative AI is the creator's best friend, and there will be an ongoing push toward ethical, transparent, and fair AI.
Another important focus area outlined in the report was the rise of privacy-focused technologies and platforms. The narrative of free speech is influencing how social networks are run. The Future of Money: Governments are implementing Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and the Account Aggregator (AA) Network may become the next UPI moment. Furthermore, some futuristic technologies may be introduced as early as 2023, the report adds.
