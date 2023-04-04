Sports spends grew by 49% in 2022: GroupM ESP report
Indian sports industry surpasses Rs 14,000 crore in spends
GroupM ESP (the Entertainment, Esports & Sports division of GroupM), launched the tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ this week, providing a comprehensive view of the Indian Sports Industry, with an eye on the scale, direction, and crucial growth drivers. Be it IPL, a property that has been the money-spinner for years, or cricket as a whole which has an all-pervading following in the country, the sport contributed to a mammoth 85% of the total Sports Industry revenue, which equates to INR 12115cr ($Mn 1534)! As far as football is concerned, India hasn’t seen participation as a team in the high octane matches of the FIFA World Cup and yet WC was like the icing on the cake for the Indian fans of the world’s favourite team sport. Also, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, emerging sports saw a staggering growth of 123% as Kabaddi, Marathons, and Golf resumed.
The report explores the twists and turns of the Sports Sponsorship Industry in India in 2022, and quantifies it from three angles – Sponsorship (inclusive of On Ground Sponsorship Spends, Team Sponsorship Spends and Franchise Fee), Sports Celebrity Spends, and Sports Media Spends. All these streams put together, India saw a total revenue of INR 14209cr ($Mn 1799), which in terms of year-on-year incremental delivery, reflects a growth rate of 49% over 2021. For an industry that has been habituated to emphatic annual growths for over a decade, the slowdown caused by the pandemic in 2020 was a major jolt, even as 2021 saw us getting back on the growth track. Hence, this disproportionate delta we saw in 2022 was well and truly indicative of a resumption of normal services in an industry that has been seeing a rising graph over the years.
Sports Sponsorship saw the biggest upswing among the three factors under consideration here, leapfrogging to INR 5907cr ($Mn 748) with a growth of 105%. This doubling impact is the result of a combination of factors like favourable schedules, scaling up of properties, synergistic functioning of the industry players within the ecosystem, and of course, the market acceptance of the treat that was laid out for the fans.
2022 also saw Sports Celebrities getting associated with more brands, with the Athlete Endorsement value recording an amount of INR 749cr ($Mn 95), which was 20% higher than what the stars earned from brands in the previous year. This rising curve is certainly indicative of the influence sportspersons wield over us, owing to the fact that while they win against competition on the field, they also win the hearts of the fans.
A little over half the total industry spends, 53% to be precise, were incurred on account of Advertising Expenses on Media. In terms of absolute value, this works out to a total amount of INR 7553cr ($Mn 957) at a YoY growth of 26%. TV stands on a pedestal, with a contribution of 73%, including Cricket and all Emerging Sports, imputing an aggregate amount of INR 5506 Cr ($Mn 697), at a growth of 9% over 2021. While TV stands tall, digital medium is catching up fast in sports as well as other facets of life. Recent years have seen rapid adoption of OTT medium in Indian households, to such a point that we are at the cusp of a digital mainstreaming. While the traditional advertisers, like the blue-chip FMCG brands continued to make their presence felt, there was a clear juggernaut from new-age sectors like FinTech, EdTech and Gaming, which were to a huge extent instrumental in driving the values for the year 2022.
The report says that while the digital revolution will certainly play a bigger role in the future, traditional TV is performing a monumental role today, and will need to keep doing so in sports broadcasting. With the ever-evolving technological landscape in the backdrop, digital medium has been growing at an express pace now, and in 2022, we saw a gargantuan YoY growth of 112%, by accumulating an ad revenue of INR 2045cr ($Mn 259)! It contributed to 27% of all media spends in 2022; the corresponding number just one year back was just 16%! While the confluence of cricket and TV is the sweet spot for marketing behemoths, we can also observe a greater propensity in advertisers to experiment with involvement in online streaming of Emerging Sports where they can operate with lower ticket sizes. In view of the evolving consumer preferences, and the onrush of tech-driven shifts, we can expect OTT to drive a digital groundswell in sports media advertising sooner than later.
The industry touched the INR 100 billion mark for the first time, but the way in which it was achieved was impactful and with the emergence of WPL, the INR 200 billion is just round the corner.
‘Nahi Milega came from the Indian consumers who face this disappointment every day’
In an exclusive conversation, Zepto’s Chief Marketing Officer Amritansu Nanda talks about their viral campaign ‘Nahi Milega’
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 4, 2023 9:02 AM | 6 min read
If you’ve been on the Instagram in the past few days, the chances are the words “Nahi Milega” have been ringing in your head. Users of the platform were left intrigued when films about a botched-up Goa trip or not getting a seat in a crowded bus popped up numerous times in their feed. Adding to the curiosity was the fact that the handle showing the films was that of Zepto’s but the display picture was that of an Uncle Ji shouting ‘Nahi Milega’. The scrolling ended up on Zepto’s page and it turned out that the Uncle Ji was the brand ambassador of the recently launched three films by the 10-minute grocery delivery platform.
While the first film spoke about not getting seats on a crowded bus, the second one spoke about a funeral and the third one was on two girls trying hard to make it to Goa. Each of the films had ‘Nahi Milega’ as the theme, giving a sense of every day’s disappointment of wishes not getting fulfilled. Capitalising on this emotion, Zepto made its point clear, saying “Zepto par unlimited free delivery pakka milega”.
We caught up with Amritansu Nanda, the Chief Marketing Officer at Zepto, to understand the concept behind the campaign, the popularity of Uncle Ji after the campaign and how the company plans to capitalise on it.
Speaking on the objective of the campaign, Nanda said that while highlighting everyday’s disappointment an individual has to go through, we wanted to show people that everything is available on Zepto and there is an unlimited free delivery on orders above Rs 199.
“A lot of thought and preparation went into the making of the campaigns, starting from the creative brief. We wanted the consumer to know the major differentiation in terms of the service and convenience we provide. One of the key differences is the fact that we provide free delivery above orders worth Rs 199 and it has been publicly stated in the creative. It's for everyone. We wanted to take this to the market and drive a lot of growth and brand preference. It was not as much of an awareness campaign; the primary objective was to build consideration and preference,” he shared.
“The idea is to create a scenario where the viewer is engrossed. This is us as a brand trying to understand what the consumer is going through. We want to position ourselves as an authentic consumer-first brand. Even in the last year IPL films, we attacked the Indian stretchable time as a concept. Now again we are coming out with the same philosophy that we are picking up a deep line of consumer truth,” added Nanda.
Last year, the company came out with three films featuring three music maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup and Kailash Kher, again taking a witty take on the problems consumers face. This year, the company took one character who is going around telling people “Nahi Milega”.
Sharing the idea behind the concept and the process of making Uncle Ji, Nanda said, “As an individual, you'll go through a lot of disappointments. Somewhere along the process, we spoke to people and we thought that it can be a very fun campaign when Uncle Ji comes into the picture. We finalised Uncle Ji way before the production house or the director. The whole idea was to create curiosity and we will have a character build-up.”
“Nahi Milega came from the Indian consumers who face this disappointment every day. We wanted to highlight the truth so that consumers relate to it and believes us when we position ourselves as an exception. The idea was to say that ‘we know you are dealing with a lot of uncertainty but Zepto pe unlimited free delivery milega’. And that is how we grabbed attention and that was the overall thought behind the campaign.”
The campaign had been conceptualized by the in-house team and Youngun. While a lot of brands and start-ups prefer to have a celebrity in their campaigns, the company made Uncle Ji the ambassador and an Instagram personality. Uncle Ji is the brand’s display picture on all the platforms and the company had also made a separate page where he is saying funny things ending with ‘Nahi Milega’.
https://www.instagram.com/sharmaji.237/
Speaking on why they didn’t take the celebrity route rather and instead created a personality altogether, he said, “We sized the risk, what is the downside. The worst case scenario was the character build-up of Uncle Ji not happening. People may not know Uncle Ji but we still will have three good films. An additional room for experimentation is a very important thing for brand marketers to practice because marketing is not a science. We can put methods & measurements and success matrics as much as we want, but at the end of the day, it's a creative space. The risk cannot be too expensive but at the same time we should try it out and we were fully engaged.”
Apart from the digital-social platforms, the company has also invested in OOH. Talking on the media mix, Nanda said, “There is a broadly 50-50 mix between digital and offline. And when I say offline, it's predominantly outdoor because we are a hyper-local business.”
“Because we are a hyper-local business, the media mix is inherently limited. For example, TV does not have any control; ads can show up in some regions/states where we don't deliver and it makes no sense. Those are some limitations of being a hyper-local business. There is this fun challenge to make the most out of the media mix that is available, and outdoor is one of the interesting channels in these aspects.
Talking about the coming month’s marketing plan, Nanda shared that it is not going to be only digital. “We are emphasizing on consideration and preferences and we need to go deeper into the consumer connection. Our brand value should stem from there. There are going to be more digital video creatives. There will be a 360-degree approach and that's where the campaign work. Digital only is not going to be the scenario,” he mentioned.
King Pipes ropes in Suniel Shetty as brand ambassador
The company’s future campaigns will highlight its vision related to environment and water conservation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 6:31 PM | 2 min read
Pipes and fittings manufacturer King Pipes has roped in actor Suniel Shetty as its brand ambassador.
With this association, the company aims to enhance its brand presence in the Indian market by creating a face with widespread national appeal and arelatable personality for its targeted demographics, stated a release.
"Suniel Shetty is a self-made celebrity, widely recognised as one of the most influential stars in both theatre and OTT platforms. Similarly, King Pipes has a proven track record of providing high-quality plumbing solutions that prioritise water and environmental conservation since 1996. Our ethos 'Stronger' perfectly aligns with Suniel Shetty's persona, making him the ideal embodiment of our brand," said Rajesh Patel, Managing Director, King Pipes.
The company’s future campaigns will also highlight its vision related to environment and water conservation.
Suniel Shetty said, “I believe preserving the environment for future generations is a shared responsibility of all of us. I am thrilled to be onboard with King Pipes, which shares this sentiment. They have always been committed towards environmental protection. Their focus on saving water in all their products is truly commendable and sets an example for others to follow.”
Speaking on King Pipe’s leadership vision, Patel added, “Human water consumption is increasing every day. In order to save every drop of water, we must have defect-free and safe water storage, transportation and distribution products. Manufacturing high-quality, efficient products is the most effective way to participate in environmental conservation and climate control. By serving the best, we can make a significant contribution towards saving humanity and mother nature. Maximum adoption of energy saving initiatives and maintain pollution free atmosphere through plantation at the company’s premises and surrounding areas as well is the mission of King Pipes.”
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints Saif & Kareena as brand ambassadors
the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from the company through commercials and other branding activities
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., a manufacturer of electric two-wheelers under the brand name Joy e-bike, has announced onboarding the actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.
This move comes in the way of escalating the brand’s visibility across the masses. Under the agreement the actors will be seen promoting a range of products from Joy E-Bike through commercials and other branding activities.
During the period of association, the glamorous and powerful image of the couple will complement the lifestyle and lively products that Joy E-bike has to offer to its customers. Their mass appeal will add more value to the brand reputation and bring the products to life on screen, the company said.
Speaking about the collaboration, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd., said, "We are pleased to onboard Mr. Saif Ali Khan and Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassadors to endorse our robust, stylish and classic range of products which perfectly match their personality. Their presence will facilitate our efforts of reaching out to a wide consumer base and satisfying their evolving needs and requirements. We, at Wardwizard, are making consistent efforts to offer products that today’s style-conscious consumers want to improve their style statement. This collaboration will fuel our passion to create and provide stylish products to consumers and strengthen our bond with them.”
Hardik Pandya named first-ever brand ambassador of Taco Bell in India
Hardik’s first brand campaign is the renewed partnership between Taco Bell and Microsoft Xbox
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Taco Bell has onboarded cricket all-rounder and youth icon Hardik Pandya as its first-ever brand ambassador in India.
For Hardik’s first campaign with the brand, he will be seen promoting Taco Bell’s partnership with Microsoft Xbox for a month-long giveaway. To bolster participation in the contest and ensure active consumer engagement, the brand will go-live with multiple digital activations throughout the month, featuring Hardik Pandya. To kick off the campaign with the all-rounder, Taco Bell has launched an engaging digital film that captures the collaboration for its audiences.
Commenting on his appointment as the brand ambassador and his first campaign with Taco Bell, Indian cricketer, Pandya said, "I’m excited to partner with a super cool brand like Taco Bell as their first brand ambassador in India. I’m a big foodie. Whenever I can, I feast on their tacos. I’m sure the consumers will enjoy the innovative experience Taco Bell offers in this campaign. I look forward to being a part of this journey with Taco Bell across their partnership with Microsoft Xbox."
Talking about Hardik’s appointment as the brand ambassador, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality, Taco Bell’s Master Franchise Partner in India said, “Hardik Pandya is one of the world’s greatest cricket superstars, a brilliant athlete, and a wonderful role model. Taco Bell India is honoured and delighted that as a result of his love for our food and brand he has agreed to become Taco Bell India’s first Brand Ambassador. Taco Bell India has over 130 stores and is adding a new store every 100 hours, our success has been a result of our focus on delivering our customers the most innovative food at the most affordable prices. We believe the partnership brings together a brand and an athlete who both strive for excellence.”
On their continued association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, commenting on their continued association with Microsoft Xbox, he said, “Taco Bell India is delighted to partner with Microsoft Xbox for the third year in a row. This partnership is the perfect opportunity for Taco Bell India to offer our consumers a chance to win the best gaming console in the world. We at Taco Bell celebrate this ongoing promotion which brings. two of the world’s leading brands together.”
Somany Ceramics is the Official Partner of Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants players will flaunt Somany’s logo on the helmet and cap
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 10:41 AM | 2 min read
Somany has announced its association with Lucknow Super Giants - the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as their official partner.
With this partnership, Lucknow Super Giants, popularly known as LSG will flaunt SOMANY's logo on the helmet and caps.
Expressing his gratitude at the launch, Abhishek Somany, Managing Director & CEO of Somany Ceramics said, “We are excited to partner with Lucknow Super Giants for the 16th edition of Indian Premier League. Our slogan for the partnership is ‘Har andaaz mein zameen se jude’ which is a fusion of SOMANY's rooted values of “Zameen se Jude” and LSG's “Gazab Andaaz” slogan. We are excited about the vision that the LSG franchise possesses alongside the leadership they're backed by.”
The Lucknow Super Giants team also expressed their delight as they look forward to associate with the global leader in ceramic tiles. Expressing their happiness, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have Somany Ceramics as our official partner for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation resonates with our team's values, our style of sport and play - plus the millions of fans who look up to us for inspiration. We look forward to working together with SOMANY to create engaging experiences for our fans through personalized campaigns.”
“This is a key milestone for us at Creatigies as we stitch and manage this exciting partnership between Lucknow Super Giants and Somany Ceramics, ” added Navroze D Dhondy, Managing Director, Creatigies Communications the agency that is managing the partnership on behalf of Somany.
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri unite for the love of sport at PUMA Conclave
Moderated by Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the 'Let There Be Sport' Conclave witnessed two fireside chats with PUMA athletes Kohli and Chhetri
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 1, 2023 12:07 PM | 4 min read
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri for the first time ever converged on a single platform at the ‘Let There Be Sport’ Conclave, organised by sports brand PUMA India. The notable line-up voiced the growing need to prioritise sports and fitness at a mass level and integrating it as a relevant subject in the main curriculum of educational institutions for the development of the country.
Moderated by Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the Conclave witnessed two fireside chats with PUMA athletes Kohli and Chhetri, on Friday.
During the chat, Kohli and Chhetri went down memory lane and plumbed out inspiring tales from their individual sporting journeys that will stand as bright beacons for those who want to add sports and fitness as a part of their daily life.
Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “Sports is a pivotal part of growth, be it for good physical and mental health, or to provide people with valuable life lessons. Only sport holds the power to transcend social, economic, and gender barriers to unite people on a single platform. So, it is about time that we stop viewing it as an extra-curricular activity and motivate people to start valuing it as a critical life skill which is extremely crucial for the growth of our nation.”
Ganguly added, “Through the #LetThereBeSport initiative, we aim to develop an ecosystem at the grassroots level that prioritises fitness and motivates people to take up sports and physical activities.
Virat Kohli, an inspiration for millions with his strong work ethic, discipline and passion for fitness, stated the central need for kids and adults of the country to adopt a strong sports culture in order to succeed in life.
Commenting at the Conclave, Virat Kohli said, “Sports and fitness has always been an integral part of my life and my career as a cricketer has positively shaped my personality and emotional wellbeing. I am happy to be a part of PUMA’s Let There Be Sport Conclave. We are confident that our journeys as sports professionals shared today on this platform will inspire the nation to make fitness a way of life. We have taken a long-term pledge to actively create more opportunities to deeply engage with people, underline the importance of a thriving sports culture and find ways to contribute towards developing a fitter India.”
Like thousands of youngsters in the country, Kohli at the conclave was asked to address his preference as a kid— studies or sports?
“I was pretty decent at studies, except for maths. I just couldn't understand maths. I’m scared. How am I gonna teach anything to my daughter? She asked me some questions and that really scares me. I didn't have enough time to do maths. But when I focused on it, I was pretty good. So, I never had trouble at school, never bunked classes, said Kohli while taking a quick trip down the memory lane.
India’s sporting greats, Virat Kohli, as well as Sunil Chhetri on a single stage, echoed collectively the drive a fundamental shift in the country’s perception and commitment towards adoption of sports and fitness culture.”
The legendary Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri also emphasised the value of sports and fitness in the development of one’s character, nature and emotional wellbeing.
Sunil Chhetri, India’s most capped footballer and captain of the Indian Team, said, “India is a huge country and holds limitless potential to become a global sporting superpower. However, for that to happen we need to promote participation in sports and fitness right from the grassroots level by treating it as an essential habit of day-to-day life instead of narrowing it down to a hobby. Sports impacts millions of people all over the world in a powerful way and is capable of positively influencing one’s attitude. I urge everyone to make playing and exercising a part of their daily life.”
At the Conclave, PUMA also streamed its latest 90-second digital film as part of the #LetThereBeSport campaign. The film features PUMA’s brand ambassadors Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri, Avani Lekhara and Bhawani Devi, and everyday athletes, capturing the need to take sport beyond the realm of an extra-curricular activity.
PUMA had recently conducted an exclusive sports-focussed study along with reputed research and analytics firm Nielsen Sports, which shockingly revealed that only 20% of urban Indian adults meet the WHO-recommended 150 minutes or more of physical exercise on a weekly basis while kids averaged only 86 minutes of the recommended 420 minutes of fitness per week.
