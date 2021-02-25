BoroPlus gets Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for soaps & hand washes

It’s a Shubh Mangal moment that calls for a Badhai Ho! Kolkata-based Indian FMCG major Emami Limited begins 2021 with a significant endorsement deal as it signs on actor Ayushmann Khurrana for its new launches BoroPlus soaps and hand washes.

BoroPlus has launched soaps & hand washes under its hygiene portfolio last year.

Speaking on the new endorsement association with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ms. Priti A. Sureka, Director, Emami Limited, said, “With the onset of COVID -19 pandemic, awareness about personal hygiene is something which has become significantly critical today. Soaps and hand washes have been found to be highly penetrated hygiene products that are essential for everyone. BoroPlus, leveraging its ayurvedic, antiseptic and healing equity entered this category last year to offer consumers a hygiene solution which will not only keep them germ-free but will also take care of their skin through adequate moisturization. To create better consumer awareness about these two focus categories of BoroPlus, we feel happy to associate with Ayushmann Khurrana. Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020 by Time Magazine, Ayushmann not only enjoys a wide mass appeal across age and gender but is also known for delivering credible, authentic and good content for audience. We believe that his personality will complement BoroPlus, a brand which is synonymous with trust and care.”

“Though personal hygiene is an integral part of one’s wellbeing, but in today’s context, it is something which is even more critical. Regular germ-kill soaps and hand washes could be harsh on the skin & are made from chemicals, which make the skin very dry. It is essential to have a bathing solution which provides skin care (moisturisation) along with germ protection. BoroPlus soaps and hand washes, enriched with natural ayurvedic herbs, are effective in protecting us against germs and viruses and also have moisturizing properties to make one’s skin soft and smooth. They make the perfect solution for my personal hygiene necessities,” said Ayushmann Khurrana.

