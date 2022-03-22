Bombay Shaving Company is ‘Official Grooming Partner’ of Mumbai Indians

Bombay Shaving Company has signed on as the 'Official Grooming Partner' of Mumbai Indians for this season's T20 Cricket extravaganza.

Mumbai Indians’ spokesperson said, “We have always believed in associating with brands which resonate and support our objective to create the best fan experience. Bombay Shaving Company brings a seamless brand and team connect as our partner and we look forward to having a successful collaboration with them in a season where we eagerly await welcoming and entertaining the fans in the stadiums.”

Brand Bombay Shaving Company will be seen on player helmets, caps and kits right through the 2-month carnival of cricket. It will appear at the stadium, on TV, in social media, and across all other Mumbai Indians marketing touchpoints in the city.

"We're not only immersed in Mumbai Indians, we intend to become an integral part of the lives of the people in Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra. We are planning to expand our distribution to 1,00,000 stores by the end of this year, stock up shelves with some of our best products, and paint the town blue with exciting merchandise, offers and activities for both - customers and partners. We understand the love people of the city have for the team, and we want to be the brand that brings them closer to the team,” said Deepak Gupta, COO at Bombay Shaving Company.

"More than anything else, it's been a meeting of values with the franchise. Beyond the blue, and similarities in name, Mumbai Indians represent the sentiment of the nation - with a wonderful mix of players and faces from every region. As a brand and company built with the intent to bring a smile on faces across India, and help them put their 'best look forward', there couldn't have been a better platform and team to partner with. It's been the most spontaneous choice,” said Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO at Bombay Shaving Company.

