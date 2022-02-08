Blue Tribe onboards Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli as investors & brand ambassadors

The celebrity couple associated with the plant-based meat brand with an aim to make a conscious change in the lifestyle in order to save the planet

Blue Tribe, the homegrown plant-based meat brand, has found champions in the celebrity power couple of India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who have come on board as investors & brand ambassadors. The brand was one of the firsts to initiate the conversation by asking people to make a conscious change in their lifestyle and switch to plant-based meats in order to save the planet, combat climate change and global warming. Vocal advocates of plant-based meat products and hard-core animal lovers, Anushka-Virat are putting their money where their heart is.

Anushka and Virat are huge foodies who love to experiment with cuisines around the world. However, due to their love for animals and the planet, they have followed a meat-free lifestyle for years. Yet, once the celebrity couple discovered that plant-based meat tastes and feels 100% similar to traditional meat products, they were intrigued. See what Anushka and Virat have to say about their latest partnership with Blue Tribe.

The celebrity couple‘s vision is in alignment with Blue Tribe, the plant-based meat pioneer in the Indian ecosystem, working vigorously on the mission to reinvent meat-consuming methods. Their products are essentially made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains, and other vegetarian ingredients that mechanically extract proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients. It has garnered massive positive reviews and netizens encouragement for its incredible plant-based meat variety and promoting-a-greener-future campaigns.

Speaking about what propelled her to take this initiative, Anushka Sharma said, "Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It's been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it.”

"At the end of the day, I'm a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint. I know a lot of people feel the same way. This is why I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger, striking a perfect balance between food that's really tasty AND good for the planet." Virat Kohli added.

Commenting on the inspiration behind creating a brand that is potentially the future of food, Sandeep Singh (Co-founder, Blue Tribe) said, "The real problem our environment faces today is that everyone thinks its protection is someone else's problem! Nonetheless, our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favorite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat."

"In India, over 60% of the people are non-vegetarian, and most people have no idea about the negative effects it has on the planet. The good thing is that we are becoming aware of what we eat, and we are grateful to Anushka and Virat for supporting Blue Tribe and spreading this message further." He added.

It is pertinent to mention that every kg of plant-based meat saves approximately 6.9 kgs of Carbon Dioxide being released into the atmosphere, 1800 liters of water, and saves the life of an innocent animal. Imagine the impact plant-based meat can have if everyone starts making conscious lifestyle choices for which they don't have to compromise anything?

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)