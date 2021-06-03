Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic awards social media mandate to Filter Coffee Co.

The agency will be handling Digital Marketing and Strategy along with Content Production, Social Media Management, Influencer Management, Content Strategy & Creation for the brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 1:23 PM
social media mandate

Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the social media mandate of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, known for its line of aromatherapy-based skin, hair, body and wellness products. As part of the mandate, the agency will be handling the brand’s Digital Marketing and Strategy along with Content Production, Social Media Management, Influencer Management, Content Strategy & Creation across all their products. 

Speaking on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, ”We are thrilled to be working with Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic representing their brand in the online space. It is a brand loved by all, thanks to its all-natural and sustainable products. Having the right resources and expertise, along with a wide reach in the digital world, we are looking forward to a fruitful and long-term collaboration with such an amazing brand. 

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies said, “We have always believed that what we apply should be as natural and nourishing as what we eat. Filter Coffee Co. seems to resonate with this idea perfectly well. So we are delighted to partner with them to build our social media presence. We look forward to our association with them.” The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Social media mandate Filter Coffee Co. Anuja Deora Sanctis Blossom Kochhar Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
pride

Will brands rise above tokenism and topicality this Pride Month?
9 hours ago

ICC's World Test Championship Final

Live cricket to make a mega comeback with ICC's World Test Championship Final
1 day ago

ITC

ITC's Ashirvaad Svasti makes a nutritious case for dairy on World Milk Day
2 days ago