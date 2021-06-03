Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic awards social media mandate to Filter Coffee Co.

Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the social media mandate of Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, known for its line of aromatherapy-based skin, hair, body and wellness products. As part of the mandate, the agency will be handling the brand’s Digital Marketing and Strategy along with Content Production, Social Media Management, Influencer Management, Content Strategy & Creation across all their products.

Speaking on the win, Anuja Deora Sanctis, Founder and CEO, Filter Coffee Co. said, ”We are thrilled to be working with Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic representing their brand in the online space. It is a brand loved by all, thanks to its all-natural and sustainable products. Having the right resources and expertise, along with a wide reach in the digital world, we are looking forward to a fruitful and long-term collaboration with such an amazing brand.

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies said, “We have always believed that what we apply should be as natural and nourishing as what we eat. Filter Coffee Co. seems to resonate with this idea perfectly well. So we are delighted to partner with them to build our social media presence. We look forward to our association with them.” The account was won by Filter Coffee Co. in a multi-agency pitch.

