BJ Novak’s face on products across the world including LinkedIn’s social media channels

If you are an avid fan of the old American sitcom ‘The Office’, you would certainly know BJ Novak who played the role of Ryan Howard -- the temp who eventually rose as a corporate hottie but only to come back to square one. Now, LinkedIn’s global social media handles are considering his face as their new profile picture. If you are wondering if it is because of the infamous workplace shenanigans portrayed in the show, then you are mistaken. It comes as a hot take on Novak’s interesting Instagram story highlight in which Novak talks about how his face has become an endorser for several brands across the globe, without his permission or knowledge.

Novak wrote, “Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it."

Novak’s face has found representation on rain ponchos in Los Angeles to a cologne in Sweden, to a face paint in Uruguay, and to a Kujang facial instrument, electric hair clippers, etc., as shared by the actor in his Instagram stories.

Till now, it has only been LinkedIn to use the moment to create a meme of their own. It will be interesting to see if more brands in India pick up on the trend to use Novak’s face in their social media posts. Who would not love some extra dose of Novak during a festive week anyway!

