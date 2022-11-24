Bisleri to be acquired by Tata Consumers Products: Reports

The acquisition is reported to be worth Rs 6,000-7,000 crore  

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 24, 2022 9:57 AM  | 1 min read
Bisleri

Tata Consumers Products has decided to acquire Bisleri for Rs 6,000-7,000 crore, media networks have reported.

As per a report, Bisleri Chairman Ramesh J Chauhan, called it a painful decision but said he belives the Tata Group would "nurture and take care of it even better".

Reliance Retail, Nestle and Danone are said to have been in the fray for acquiring Bisleri.

