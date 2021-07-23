Bewakoof.com will soon get on television for marketing: Prabhkiran Singh

Nine-year-young digital-first fashion and e-commerce brand Bewakoof.com will soon be expanding its marketing activities to traditional channels and is planning to launch its first TVC in H2 '2021, its founder-CEO Prabhkiran Singh told exchange4media.com in a recent interview. He also noted that the brand is about to close an integrated agency partner to further help them in fine-tuning their media presence. With this move, the brand will be joining the line of big D2C brands like Mamaearth, Licious, and Country Delight, which are now advertising on television to widen their reach. The brand recently appointed Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra as its brand ambassadors.

This comes on the heels of a Rs 30-crore funding it secured in March 2021. “Bewakoof.com is not a very high-cash fund model. We don’t need much money to grow per se. So, we are utilising the funding towards branding, getting new talents on board, and investing in good content along with technology,” Singh shared.

Launched in 2012, when D2C was not a very big business model, Bewakoof.com has had a lot of emphasis on content marketing to reach where it is today, Singh highlighted while speaking about the brand’s marketing strategy thus far.

He elaborated, “We started way back in 2012, when D2C was non-existent, with a simple idea to celebrate daily madness with inspirational products that are pocket-friendly. You could say that Bewakoof.com was born as a love-child between the content of Rajkummar Hirani films and what we used to see on MTV. Expressions, not just quirky but of all kinds, became central to our design. So, naturally, we started with the most basic content marketing on our Facebook pages. It was topical, much like Amul did, but was real-time. Something that became memes later (chuckles).”

Singh added that at all times though, their sole intention with any marketing activity was to get some results; be it in the form of sales or brand recall.

“We realised very quickly that branding is a way of business if we want the GenZ to catch it. So, the next step in our journey came in the form of partnering with production houses and creating t-shirts with movie dialogues. In the initial days, we partnered with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, wherein expressions like ‘teri keh ke loonga’ and ‘womaniya’ had really got popular, and going ahead we worked with a number of stars and productions,” Singh proudly shared.

Most recently, the brand has tied up with Excel Entertainment’s Toofan and actor-producer Farhan Akhtar is actively promoting the brand along with film.

Bewakoof has also partnered with several brands, including the likes of Coca-Cola to create fashion merchandise. In parallel, the brand is running interesting influencer marketing campaigns to reach out to its target audience. It has been collaborating with numerous GenZ influencers across all niches and categories.

Even for the recent campaigns that the brand has done with its first set of celeb ambassadors, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, Instagram reels are being used as the launch track. “We are running these ads on reels as a pre-run to our television launch. We are closely following the feedback from our long-term buyers and also the new ones that we are attracting. And it has given us more confidence to go ahead. Going forward too, we will be using these insights to form our marketing strategy. We will soon be coming out with a complete 360-degree marketing plan, as the next phase of these campaigns.”

Singh concluded the discussion saying that the brand’s focus, along with expanding its marketing presence, will be on expanding its content platforms. “Right now, people discover our content primarily through Instagram and then they have to go to our website to make the purchase. We are now working on reducing these steps to make purchasing and discovering our products easier from our own platforms. 90% of our sales are happening from Bewakoof.com and we want to strengthen it further. So, we are planning to create a platform where people can see content and add products to their cart from right there.”

