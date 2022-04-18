BEST unveils films under 'Pudhe Chala' campaign to promote digital bus travel services

In a one-of-its-kind innovative campaign, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has launched two brand films under the Pudhe Chala campaign. Made by award-winning filmmaker Abhinay Deo, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Anil Kapoor talking us through their nostalgia for their BEST bus journeys from their younger days.

The BEST would like to thank Tendulkar, Kapoor, Deo and his production team Ramesh Deo Productions (RDP), and Burman, all of whom waived their fees for this project. The creative agency on the project, Siriti, also waived their fees. The campaign has been executed in partnership with Chalo, BEST’s technology partner in implementing the ‘NCMC Compliant Digital Tickets Solution’.

Just like for all Mumbaikars, BEST buses played an important role in Tendulkar’s and Kapoor’s lives. In the films, we see them re-living these experiences. Mr. Tendulkar recalls how he used to take a bus early morning to reach Shivaji Park for cricket practice on time, and Kapoor reveals that he took buses from his then Chembur home to studios and auditions across Mumbai. Both stars generously volunteered details of their real-life bus experiences, which were crafted into the script. Both end the films by saying that BEST helped them move ahead in life and achieve their dreams, and highlight that now BEST itself is moving ahead with its new digital travel services.

Teasers for this campaign were launched on 02 April 2022 on Gudi Padwa. The teaser films garnered a huge response with more than 6 lakh views and more than 10 lakh likes and shares on social media.

Under the vision and guidance of Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, the BEST 2.0 Pudhe Chala campaign was launched on 21 December 2021 at the hands of Shri Aaditya Thackeray, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism and Environment, Government of Maharashtra. The new digital services have seen tremendous response from the people of Mumbai, with the BEST Chalo mobile app clocking more than 10 lakh downloads in just 3 months.

Several transportation experts have emphasised that more people switch to public transport when it is available in plenty and is punctual and reliable. BEST’s digital services make the bus service reliable through live bus tracking and the live passenger indicator, and improve the passenger experience with mobile tickets and 72 new Super Saver travel plans. With this campaign, the BEST continues its thrust to fulfil the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra in promoting public transport and helping to decongest Mumbai.

