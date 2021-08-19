Baseline Ventures signs multi-year deal with Indian women's hockey goalkeeper Savita

Sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures have added Indian Women's Hockey Goalkeeper Savita to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see Baseline managing all the commercial interests of Savita.

Born in Jodhkan, Sirsa district, Haryana, Savita is known as one of the best Women's Hockey Goalkeepers in the world. "The Wall" of the Indian team, Savita has been part of multiple victories of the national team which includes a Bronze Medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Savita played a crucial role in India booking a place in the Rio Olympics 2016. The Goalkeeper saved six chances in the 1-0 victory against Japan at the 2015 World Hockey League semi-finals to help India qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. Savita also played a crucial role in India's historic 1-0 victory against Australia in the quarterfinals of the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, which eventually helped the national side to record their best-ever (4th place) finish at the Olympic Games. Savita was also adjudged the Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year 2015 and the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 2018 Asia Cup.

"I am ecstatic to be represented by Baseline Ventures as it represents some of the prime athletes in our country. They have helped shape the careers of many Indian athletes and are one of the best sports marketing companies in our country. I look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Baseline Ventures,” said Savita.

"Savita has been the heartbeat of the Indian Women's Hockey Team for several years. She has played a key role in many victories for the Indian team, the most important of them all being the 1-0 victory against Japan which helped India book a place in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. We are very honoured and privileged to manage Savita going forward and we are looking forward to a fantastic association," said Managing Director, Tuhin Mishra.

