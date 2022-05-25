Baby Chakra launches 14 new products

The new baby care products are artificial fragrance-free and organic

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 25, 2022 12:15 PM  | 2 min read
babycare

BabyChakra has launched phenoxyethanol, artificial fragrance-free and organic actives baby range co-created with mothers and doctors.

The brand has announced the launch of 14 new products spanning across a vast range of baby care products. These products have been created with the input of mothers and doctors to meet the needs of today's savvy parents who are consciously selecting not just natural but made with organic l products for their babies. All the products in this line are designed to be gentle and light on babies' hair & skin, and the line is clinically tested in third party labs, dermatologically tested and certified safe by International Agencies such as Made Safe and accredited Indian bodies.

This range of 14 Products are vegan, cruelty free, free from all toxins and nasties, made with 100% natural & certified organic ingredients. The new products include Moisturizing Baby Body Wash, Natural Strengthening Baby Shampoo, Bamboo Water Based Wipes, Strengthening Baby Hair Oil, Nourishing Baby Massage Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Natural Diaper Rash Cream, Natural Mosquito repellent Spray & innovations such as a Nourishing Lip Balm Duo for mom & baby, Natural Foaming Hand Wash, Natural Vapor Patch, Mosquito Repellent Patch, Tummy Relief Roll on & After Bite Roll on.

Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, BabyChakra says: “At BabyChakra, we believe Indian moms and babies deserve nothing but the very best. We are proud to be India’s 1st Babycare Brand, which is truly toxin free, has no Phenoxyethanol & Artificial fragrances. We are also made with certified organics & naturals and hence our products are not just safe but nutrient dense with third party labs clinically certifying our safety & benefits. The best part is that we co-create each product with moms and doctors from across India so with their participation and oversight at every step, we ensure we truly meet our commitment of “Care Comes First” for every family that chooses and prefers us.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Baby care Baby Chakra Naiyya Saggi Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
long-format ad

Disney+ Hotstar & HDFC Life collaborate for first-ever, long-form ad on cricket
7 minutes ago

TVS Eurogrip Campaign

TVS Eurogrip Tyres fortifies CSK Partnership with 360-degree campaign
1 day ago

CEAT

CEAT bags Strategic Time Out partnership for Women’s T20 Challenge
2 days ago