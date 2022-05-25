Baby Chakra launches 14 new products

BabyChakra has launched phenoxyethanol, artificial fragrance-free and organic actives baby range co-created with mothers and doctors.

The brand has announced the launch of 14 new products spanning across a vast range of baby care products. These products have been created with the input of mothers and doctors to meet the needs of today's savvy parents who are consciously selecting not just natural but made with organic l products for their babies. All the products in this line are designed to be gentle and light on babies' hair & skin, and the line is clinically tested in third party labs, dermatologically tested and certified safe by International Agencies such as Made Safe and accredited Indian bodies.

This range of 14 Products are vegan, cruelty free, free from all toxins and nasties, made with 100% natural & certified organic ingredients. The new products include Moisturizing Baby Body Wash, Natural Strengthening Baby Shampoo, Bamboo Water Based Wipes, Strengthening Baby Hair Oil, Nourishing Baby Massage Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Natural Diaper Rash Cream, Natural Mosquito repellent Spray & innovations such as a Nourishing Lip Balm Duo for mom & baby, Natural Foaming Hand Wash, Natural Vapor Patch, Mosquito Repellent Patch, Tummy Relief Roll on & After Bite Roll on.

Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, BabyChakra says: “At BabyChakra, we believe Indian moms and babies deserve nothing but the very best. We are proud to be India’s 1st Babycare Brand, which is truly toxin free, has no Phenoxyethanol & Artificial fragrances. We are also made with certified organics & naturals and hence our products are not just safe but nutrient dense with third party labs clinically certifying our safety & benefits. The best part is that we co-create each product with moms and doctors from across India so with their participation and oversight at every step, we ensure we truly meet our commitment of “Care Comes First” for every family that chooses and prefers us.”

