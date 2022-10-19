BabyChakra partners with C.R.Y to ensure safer, healthier childhoods

DTC brand BabyChakra extends its support for child health, nutrition, education, and safety by giving a part of its proceeds to C.R.Y., an NGO that supports underprivileged children to keep them safe, healthy, fed and educated.



The campaign under which this is launched is called “Ek Tyohaar Aisa Bhi – Jahan Sapno Ko Milein Pankh.” As a way of ensuring healthier, happier, and safer childhoods for all children, C.R.Y. is working with local NGOs spanning across multiple states at a grassroots level to implement sustainable change.



They’re partnering with healthcare workers, parents, teachers, Anganwadi workers, communities, district and state level governments as well as children themselves to ensure physical, mental, and cognitive development of millions of children across India BabyChakra is partnering with C.R.Y. to lend their support by ensuring that this festive season, a part of every purchase via the BabyChakra App & Website goes to supporting C.R.Y. A mom has a chance to impact the lives of hundreds of children across India when she chooses to buy BabyChakra Products as the product for her own child.



Earlier this year, BabyChakra launched India’s first phenoxyethanol , artificial fragrance free & organic active baby range co-created with mothers and doctors. All of the products in this line are designed to be nutrient-dense for babies' hair & skin since they are made from certified Organic Actives, and the line is clinically tested in third party labs, dermatologically tested and certified safe by International Agencies such as Made Safe and accredited Indian bodies.



This range of 17 Products are cruelty free, free from all toxins and nasties, made with 100% natural & certified organic ingredients. The brand targets to be the fastest growing mom baby brand to hit a INR 100 crore revenue run rate in its 1st year of launch by leveraging its strong digital reach of mothers and doctors Furthermore, recently BabyChakra released India’s 1st Definitive List to raise awareness of toxins that find their way into many seemingly-natural and even premium baby & childcare products.



Adding to that Babychakra has been at the forefront of “label education” and has launched a national campaign with more than 8000 mothers and 2000 doctors participating titled #LabelPadhoMoms. The objective is to raise awareness of harmful chemicals that are hidden on the labels of many baby products.



Commenting on this association, Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder Good Glamm Group and Founder&CEO Babychakra says “As a brand and as a mother myself, the question we are constantly asking ourselves is how are we impacting & really improving the lives of all our children across India. This Festive season, I am so happy to share that we are partnering with CRY so when we use a BabyChakra product on our own kids, we know we are also touching and caring for children in need of help & care across India. After all, as a parent and a mother, care always comes first and this festive season, this is a chance to extend the same care & love to other children who need it most.

So when you buy a BabyChakra product, you not only bring care to your child, but joy to so many other children.”



CRY has millions of stories of impact which deeply connect with BabyChakra’s mission of care. For instance, a child called Rahul who was severely malnourished with deformities due to improper bone development & lack of vaccination access, was able to get his legs operated - Free of cost due to CRYs support . Or Swara, a 3 year old who is the child of a daily wage labourer whose mother passed away after birth and lack of proper feeding led her to become severely malnourished. She now gets her daily nutrition through CRYs programs. With the BabyChakra partnership with CRY, one can now help kids like Rahul & Swara to get their nutrition and education needs fulfilled by buying any BabyChakra product, since a part of the proceeds will be go to CRY to help the underprivileged children in need.



Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director, CRY -West commented, “We are very happy to associate with BabyChakra for the campaign. We also welcome and look forward to support from those interested in empowering the lives of children across India. We know the amazing work that BabyChakra has been doing with mothers and believe this association will help us reach to many more children across the country.” To support this initiative you can go to www.babychakra.com and buy any product from the site. Part of the proceeds will go to CRY to support the lakhs of children in need they impact and protect from hunger, abuse and ensure education, safety, nutrition and support for them.

