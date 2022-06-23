Ather Energy becomes associate partner of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022

The partnership aims at driving awareness and relevance as consumers begin to understand the benefits of owning EVs, the company said

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as an Associate Sponsor for the Orange Cap & Purple Cap. Both entities have signed a deal for TNPL 2022, its 6th edition. The association with TNPL aims at reiterating Ather’s commitment towards making EVs mainstream in the country, the company said.

TNPL was instituted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in 2016.

"We are pleased to have Ather Energy on board as the Orange & Purple cap partner for the 2022 edition of the TNPL, taking our league to the next level. They are leaders in the electric 2-wheeler segment and we intend to jointly offer our loyal and enthusiastic fans a journey to remember”, Hon. Secretary, TNCA, Shri. R S Ramasaamy said.

Speaking on the partnership Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer Ather Energy, said “We are thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu Premier League for the 6th edition of the tournament. As the biggest regional cricket league, TNPL has built a stellar reputation for quality cricket and high-stakes entertainment.The partnership provides us with an opportunity to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the state, as we expand our footprint in the coming months. Cricket is followed by people across age and gender and gives us the advantage to educate the larger audience about the benefits associated with EVs and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)