At-home health test brand Healthians ropes Guru Randhawa as brand ambassador

At-home health test brand Healthians has roped in Punjabi singer and music producer Guru Randhawa as its brand ambassador. Guru will be the face of the brand for north India markets.

Randhawa is known for songs like 'high rated gabru', 'Lahore', 'Made in India' and 'Patola' in the movie 'Hindi Medium'.

Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO, Healthians, said, "We are really excited about our partnership with one of the biggest superstars in Punjabi Music and Bollywood. Guru Randhawa represents the youth, and his music embodies the values of honesty, resilience and continuous evolution that Healthians as a brand espouses. This association with him will enable us to reach out to the masses, give a refreshingly new perspective, and drive our future growth strategy in India".

“The culture of preventive healthcare is still quite nascent, and through association with Guru Randhawa, Healthians plans to influence the younger generations to start building this as a habit early in life,” the company said.

