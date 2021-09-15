ASICS announces brand association with squash player Joshna Chinappa

With this partnership, the brand catapults the performance outlook by joining hands with Chinappa whose game and playing style is admired by all

ASICS, the true sport performance brand today announced Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa as their new brand athlete.

Currently ranked as number 10 worldwide, Joshna is a two-time Asian Championship – Gold Medalist. In 2014, she was the first Indian to win a gold medal in Doubles at the Commonwealth Game. Joshna has inscribed her name at the British US Open and National championships.

With this partnership, the brand catapults the performance outlook by joining hands with this sport icon whose game and playing style is admired by all. Further enhancing the ASICS’ brand philosophy of enabling A Sound Mind in a Sound Body, this collaboration will lend itself naturally to propagate a healthier lifestyle to connect with the technologically and momentum-driven consumers and also motivate and inspire many young women out there to choose their passion.

Commenting on the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia said “We at ASICS India are extremely proud of this wonderful partnership with one of India’s Finest Squash players Joshna Chinappa. Our beliefs and efforts have always focused on empowering youth in India and making a positive change. We at ASICS also believe that as the leading sports brand in India it is important to encourage girls to take up sport. Over the last couple of years, Joshna and many other Indian women have emerged as torchbearers with their outstanding performances. ASICS is very keen to support India’s youth and to build a stronger sporting spirit and ambition in them.”

Thrilled about his association with ASICS, Joshna Chinappa said “I feel extremely proud to join the ASICS family and be a part of a great group of global athletes. ASICS has an incredible track record for helping athletes across sports and enabling them to reach the peak of their sport. With them, I hope to take my performances to the next level on the field, and also help create change off it. Our aim together is to improve participation of Indian youth in sports and women empowerment and I am confident of creating the change with ASICS.”

The high performance brand, ASICS has been working with young and fresh athletic talents across various genres of sports. Indian athletes including Manika Batra, Bajrang Punia, Ravindra Jadeja, Sakshi Malik, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rohan Bopanna, T.Gopi along with international athletes like Novak Djokovic among others demonstrate the ASICS ethics with pride.

With a philosophy of producing innovative sports products solutions and technologies to help athletes, ASICS India’s partnership with Joshna Chinappa would further strengthen the company’s commitment, spread awareness about the diverse offerings and magnify the reach of the brand.

