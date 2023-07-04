ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador
The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment
ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for ASICS India.
“With this association, ASICS India continues to strengthen its philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body and also build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts,” read a press release.
The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised. “Shraddha Kapoor's versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India's core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand,” the company stated in the release.
Marking the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand's appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle."
Talking about her association, Shraddha Kapoor commented, "I'm excited to embark on this amazing journey with ASICS India. The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritize their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans. Partnering with ASICS India, a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I look forward to this collaboration and doing some wonderful work with the team.”
Rishabh Pant and Mahima Chaudhry thank doctors for 'second chances' in Sun Pharma campaign
Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 5:12 PM | 3 min read
On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, Sun Pharma has unveiled an inspiring initiative, titled #SecondBirthDate, to celebrate and honour the incredible contributions made by doctors, our real-life heroes, who give our loved ones and us a second chance at life. As a part of this initiative, cricketer, Rishabh Pant and actor, Mahima Chaudhry took the lead and updated their social media handles with a #SecondBirthDate as a tribute to the doctors who have saved their lives. Both celebrities shared their #SecondBirthDate stories through their social media handles today, which mention Rishabh’s "Second D.O.B” as “5th Jan 2023" and Mahima’s "Second D.O.B” as “8th Nov 2022".
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “Doctors play an instrumental role in our lives, offering their expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to restoring health and patient well-being. Our #SecondBirthDate initiative is a tribute to the doctor community who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. Please join this national movement to extend gratitude to our doctors who truly deserve a collective thank you from all of us, not just today, but every day.”
Following Mahima and Rishabh’s lead, Indians across the country, from all walks of life, including several celebrities and influencers, have joined the movement by updating their birth dates and sharing their personal stories. TV actor, Chhavi Mittal, film actor, Rahul Roy and celebrity nutritionist, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava have all come forward to express gratitude to the doctors who have profoundly impacted their lives.
Commenting on the campaign idea, Rohit Devgun, Executive Creative Director & Kumar Saurabh, Group Creative Director, Ogilvy India said, "One of the most powerful emotions we feel towards our doctors is gratitude – for giving us or our loved ones a second chance at life. An emotion second only to the one we feel for our parents who give us our first chance at life. Sun’s #SecondBirthDate initiative for National Doctor’s Day, channelizes the emotion of profuse gratitude. The campaign uses real-life narratives of public figures who are seen encouraging people to send personalized messages of gratitude to their doctors."
Shekhar Banerjee – Chief client Officer & Office Head, West – Wavemaker said, “This activity is very special. In a world where social media serves as a platform for expression & interactions, An action always speaks louder than an Ad. We are happy that Rishabh Pant & Mahima Chaudhry believed in what we are trying to convey and change their date of birth across social handles to mark their second chance at life.”
Domino's Pizza awards creative mandate to McCann Delhi
A source privy to the development has confirmed the news to exchange4media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
McCann Delhi has won the creative duties of Noida-based food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited's quick service restaurant brand Domino's Pizza.
A source privy to the development has confirmed the news to exchange4media. Previously, the account was handled by FCB India.
Manipal Hospitals thanks doctors for the gift of 'rebirth'
The Happy Rebirth campaign is tribute to doctors’ life-saving efforts in providing second chances to patients and an opportunity to celebrate their 'Rebirthday'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
Manipal Hospitals has launched the Happy Rebirth campaign, a heartfelt tribute to doctors’ life-saving efforts in providing second chances to patients and an opportunity to celebrate their “Rebirthday.” This campaign signifies the culmination of a three-year initiative aimed at shedding light on the challenges faced by doctors and fostering a deeper understanding between medical professionals and the public.
Over the past three years, Manipal Hospitals has embarked on a mission to address pertinent issues within the healthcare industry. In 2021, the focus was on exposing the violence endured by Indian doctors and questioning societal sentiments. In 2022, the campaign shifted its narrative to emphasize the trust issues faced by patients, highlighting doctors' compassionate care despite being judged for their decisions.
This year, Manipal Hospitals concludes the series by centering the spotlight on patients expressing their gratitude towards doctors for giving them a second chance at life—a rebirth made possible by the dedicated efforts of medical professionals.
Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer at Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., says, "Prepare to be inspired by the stories of resilience, healing, and gratitude as Manipal Hospitals shines a spotlight on the doctors who have become beacons of hope, gifting countless patients life-changing second chances. We are commemorating the transformative impact on over 1.5 million lives touched last year, as we strengthen the bond between patients and the exceptional doctors who have saved them.”
National Doctor's Day serves as a reminder of the immense dedication and selflessness that doctors bring to their noble profession. The day marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, and serves as a reminder of the noble profession of medicine and the selfless care doctors provide in saving lives.
Gaurav Arora, Co-founder of Social Panga, sheds light on the campaign saying, “While we often celebrate our biological birthday, life also grants us second chances. This Doctors' Day, let's honor those chances and, most importantly, express our gratitude to the doctors who have been instrumental in providing them. This campaign aims to reunite doctors and patients on this special occasion of Doctors' Day.”
The campaign showcases emotional patient stories through a powerful film, patient activities, and hospital activations. In a remarkable display of gratitude, patients are updating their social media bios to include their rebirth dates and sharing their inspiring rebirth stories. This initiative allowed the public to celebrate their "Happy Rebirthday" and express gratitude towards doctors.
MG Motor India ties up with Janhvi Kapoor & Ishan Kishan for Comet EV
Tilt Brand Solutions creates campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
MG Motor India, a British automobile brand, has announced its association with actress Janhvi Kapoor and cricketer Ishan Kishan.
“These two stars feature in a social media video with the theme ‘Cut the Crap’ which echoes the aspirations and vibes of Gen Z buyers for whom the Comet EV is the smart, fun, and environmentally responsible perfect commute choice. The video is conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions,” read a press release.
Regarding the campaign, Udit Malhotra, Marketing Head, MG Motor India said, “MG is a community-centric brand and through this association with Janhvi and Ishan, we hope to speak directly and engagingly with our Comet EV audience: the Gen Z. The video is a fresh take on this generation’s needs and underscores simply and clearly how the Comet EV perfectly suits their tribe. The Comet EV stands for everything that defines them - zippy, no-nonsense, new-age, and innovative.”
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry
Here we feature top marketing leaders who were part of the terrific list
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40, 2023, honoured the best marketing professionals at an event in Mumbai. The glittering evening saw eminent leaders, and industry experts gather to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the future faces of the marketing industry.
The inaugural edition of the list recognized leaders who are under 40 years of age, and have demonstrated exceptional skills, innovation, and leadership in the marketing field. It put the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant impact with their groundbreaking work, shaping the industry’s landscape.
The list saw a healthy representation of both men and women achievers from across sectors. There are 16 women, who’ve made it to the list, while the number of men is 24. The consumer goods sector saw the highest representation with a total of 8 winners, followed by FMCG and Digital-first business with 6 and 4 winners respectively.
Ajay Maurya
Head of Marketing, Fastrack - A Titan Company
A marketing professional with 12 years of diverse work experience in retail and automobile sectors, Ajay Maurya led P&L, product management, marketing communication, digital marketing, new product development, merchandising and supply chain management at Titan company (2013-till date). He spearheaded India’s iconic youth brand, Fastrack, comprising a portfolio of 1100cr+ casual watches and wearables, and anchored the annual marketing calendar with a budget of 60cr+ across Digital, Performance, TV, and OOH media platforms. Last year, he led the brand to a 51% growth by generating tremendous excitement among target consumers and demand through differentiated product launches. Maurya was featured in the top 1% of high-performance talent pools of Titan as part of ‘Emerging Leaders Program’ Growth & Profitability.
Akanksha Bahl
Marketing Manager, PepsiCo India
A passionate marketer with a strong growth mindset, Bahl looks for new avenues to unlock growth through disruptive strategies. She believes in building a strong brand purpose and not just brand equity, keeping consumers at the heart of everything she does. She has had the privilege of working for iconic brands like Horlicks, Boost, Dabur (portfolio), Red & White, Kurkure, Cheetos, Lay’s, Uncle Chipps in India. She is currently working on the potato chips portfolio for entire AMESA. Bahl has delivered the highest growth on large packs and highest consumption growth in the last 5 years, and is responsible for fortifying brand equity significantly. She was the winner of Best Connected Content Strategy, PEPSICO AMESA, 2021.
Why Samsonite works with influencers along with Virat Kohli
Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Samsonite South Asia, shares the company’s strategy to work with influencers, reaching consumers in tier cities and more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 3, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
A big celebrity as a brand ambassador hasn’t deterred several brands from roping in influencers too for increasing their reach and market. Case in point - Samsonite India has Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador since 2017 and has featured him in their various campaigns. However, the brand also banks heavily on influencer marketing as it allows them to play around with the content and have a two-way communication with the audience.
We spoke to Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Samsonite South Asia, about why Kohli was the right choice for the brand, working with influencers and expanding in tier cities.
“We were looking for a local ambassador for the Indian market who could live up to the international ambassadors and we chose Virat Kohli in 2017. The reason still very much holds today as he represents someone who is best in his class and best at what he does. He is not ashamed of his success, is a huge icon and an idol for the younger generation. Sports also cuts across geographies. We will go on and continue with Kohli.”
Samsonite India also banks heavily on influencer marketing as it liberates them to play around with the content and have two-way communication with the audience. “The reason why we work with influencers is due to the reach they provide. Picking the right influencers is also very important, they have to fit in and gel with the brand and have some synergy with the brand. The beauty of the digital space is that it helps us to explore the idea more deeply,” Tainwala said.
Samsonite recently did a campaign in collaboration with influencers and celebrities.
Tainwla also said that they have worked with South celebrities and will continue to do so.
On the share of online vs offline, she said that while 15% of their business comes from online, 85% of it comes from offline retail.
Tainwala also shared the brand’s expansion plans in tier 2 and 3 cities. “We are growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. One big focus is on distribution. The product needs to be different as well as specialized for the regions.”
On the marketing budget, Tainwala revealed, “A third of our budget is on TV, a third will be on print, cinema, OOH, and a third will be in digital.”
Speaking on the marketing mantra followed to cater to a diverse audience, Tainwala said, “We’re a consumer-obsessed company. The product and the pricing have the consumer at the heart.”
Sebi fines Zee promoter for delayed disclosures
Cyquator Media has been ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh for not making timely disclosure about pledging shares
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Sebi reportedly fined one of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Promoters, Cyquator Media, on Friday for making delayed disclosure about pledges to Zee.
According to a news report, Cyquator Media was fined Rs 4 lakh for not disclosing pledging shares with respect to creation, invocation and sale to Zee during the period between January 1, 2019 to December 26, 2019.
Sebi has ordered Cyquator Media to pay the penalty within 45 days.
