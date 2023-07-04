ASICS announces Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for ASICS India.

“With this association, ASICS India continues to strengthen its philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body and also build a stronger brand prominence among Indian female fitness enthusiasts,” read a press release.

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s footwear and women’s sportswear segment.

The association will also see ASICS India strengthen its market presence with a shared vision to promote a balanced and active lifestyle while ensuring style and comfort are not compromised. “Shraddha Kapoor's versatility as an actress perfectly complements ASICS India's core philosophy of nurturing both the mind and body, making her an ideal fit for the brand,” the company stated in the release.

Marking the association, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shraddha Kapoor as the new face of ASICS India. Her captivating performances and unwavering dedication to fitness perfectly align with our brand ethos. With a strong fan base and influential presence, she is the ideal ambassador to inspire and educate people about the importance of nurturing a healthy mind and body. This association will enhance our brand's appeal and expand our reach across the country, fostering a holistic and active lifestyle."

Talking about her association, Shraddha Kapoor commented, "I'm excited to embark on this amazing journey with ASICS India. The growing awareness around the significance of physical and emotional well-being has made it essential for one and all to prioritize their overall health. I firmly believe that a healthy body nurtures a healthy mind, and it has always been my goal to share these values with my fans. Partnering with ASICS India, a brand that aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I look forward to this collaboration and doing some wonderful work with the team.”

