Asha Kharga joins Mahindra Group as Chief Customer & Brand Officer

Asha Kharga has joined Mahindra Group as Chief Customer & Brand Officer.

Prior to joining Mahindra Group, Kharga worked with Axis Bank as Executive Vice-President and Group Chief Marketing Officer. Kharga worked with Axis Bank for over four years. She joined the bank as Chief Marketing Officer in 2016.

Kharga has more than 20 years of experience and has worked with companies like Hindustan Unilever and agencies such as Leo Burnett, JWT and TBWA. At Unilever, Kharga had an eight-year stint and was the Marketing Director of Brooke Bond & Lipton Tea for two years.

During her stint at Leo Burnett, she was responsible for heading the Tide India business. With JWT, Kharga was Account Planner for the Lux and Closeup business. She has a Masters in Management Studies and Marketing.

