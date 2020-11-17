Apollo Tyres renews association with Chennaiyin FC as Principal Sponsor

Apollo Tyres has renewed its association with two-time Indian Super League champions, Chennaiyin FC, as their Principal Sponsor after signing a multi-year deal.

In what is one of the longest-running partnerships in Indian sports, Apollo Tyres came onboard as CFC's Principal Sponsor ahead of the 2017-18 ISL campaign. Both brands have found synergy in the ensuing years with CFC proudly donning the Apollo Tyres logo on the front of their jersey.

Commenting on the extension of association, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said, "This has been a very fruitful association with Chennaiyin FC, wherein we have engaged and interacted with their large fan base, especially the youth, both in rural and urban areas. Multiple campaigns together have not only helped increase our brand visibility and acquisition of more customers, but moreover the club has also garnered more followers in their home state of Tamil Nadu and beyond. The extension of this partnership is mutually beneficial for both the brands, and for the upliftment of football as a sport."

"Apollo Tyres has become an integral member of the Chennaiyin FC family over the years, standing by our side through all the ups and downs. It has been enriching relationship with a shared passion for football at the forefront. And it will be our constant endeavour to build on the good work done by both our brands over the last few years, as we aim to unearth more young stars, win more trophies, and give our fans more reasons to cheer," said CFC coowner Vita Dani.

"At Chennaiyin FC, we value relationships over anything else. And one such significant relationship has been with Apollo Tyres, our Principal Sponsor. It is testament to the mutual merit we see in continuing this relationship, that we're all set to help football progress further in Chennai and Tamil Nadu through our robust efforts. It is truly an exciting time for Indian football," said CFC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan.

For CFC supporters and football lovers in Chennai, Chennaiyin FC in association with Apollo Tyres has conducted futsal tournaments regularly over the years. And a visual treat for supporters, during CFC's 2019-20 ISL home games, was the special Apollo Tyres motorcade escorting the team bus into the stadium, with ample pomp, sound, and show. It will be Chennaiyin's and Apollo Tyres' mutual endeavour to take this partnership to greater heights in Chennai and Tamil Nadu in the years to come.