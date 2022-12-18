Apis promises purity and goodness in new ad
The ad is a part of the brand's #ShuddhAurSaccha campaign
Apis India Limited launches #ShuddhAurSaccha, a campaign to appeal its audience via promoting their Honey. Through this, the brand wishes to send a healthy message to their audience and especially to parents for their children. The campaign's film portrays a mother and her son at a supermarket browsing where the son is shown to have picked up something, which he hides from his mother's questioning eyes and the film then builds on that premise. The film acts as a reassuring message that Apis Himalaya Honey is pure, true and the right fit for everyone as it helps boost immunity, relaxes the body, aids in detoxification, is good for skin, helps in weight management and even improves the digestion. The brand is promoting the product as the one pleasant and healthy item that everyone must have in their diet to maintain a strong immune system and avoid coughing and colds now that winter has arrived.
The campaign is being launched across various platforms including TVC, Digital Promotion, Radio Campaign, Outdoor marketing and much more. To amplify the campaign’s reach, the brand will be promoting a jingle to be run across various radio channels and to promote a positive impact throughout its tone, the jingle has been created with an upbeat tune, with voices that complement the slogan- Shuddh Aur Saccha, Sehat Ke Liye Accha. In order to reinforce the association of Apis Himalaya Honey with health benefits and to position the product as the foremost choice, the brand has invested in the right storytelling to capture the attention of consumers. Through this jingle the brand wishes to reinforce the idea that Apis Honey will make breakfasts healthier & yummier, because after all, the product is pure, true and good for everyone’s health.
Apis India will also launch this campaign across the digital mediums through social media marketing campaign and will also be collaborating with numerous influencers ranging from master chefs to lifestyle influencers, fitness and food bloggers in order to further position Apis Himalaya Honey for its health benefits during this season.
Other than that, the brand has also introduced its new mascot for Apis Honey a friendly honey bee which can be easily associated with positivity in connection to the goodness that the product brings. The mascot was also ideated to reflect on the brand’s identity in providing pure honey to the consumers.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Amit Anand, MD of Apis India Ltd. said, "Consumers have become more aware of their health requirements in the last two years and have been actively going for healthy alternatives. With the coming of winter season, the time of the year when immunity tends to weaken, we are hoping to make parents more aware by promoting this campaign. Apis India has made a reputation for itself in the FMCG sector, thanks to its incredible value proposition, a solid leadership group, and incredibly competent staff. “
As it continues to its centennial year in 2024, the brand remains to be the first choice for consumers among honey-makers who contribute to the health of millions of Indians and consumers around the world.
Marketing agency Sociapa has been partners with the brand since last 3 years and have planned and executed the campaign. Dheeraj Raj, Founder, Sociapa says that, “It feels extremely proud and honored to be a part of the brand. We are extremely hopeful that the audience will very well resonate with the brand’s ideology which is being communicated via #ShuddhAurSaccha.”
Tata Soulfull promises more tasty, less sticky oats
The campaign's launch also aligns with the United Nations' International Year of Millets 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:00 PM | 3 min read
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Taking another step towards strengthening its ‘Taste First, Health Forward’ proposition, the new Masala Oats+ is made with the goodness of 25% crunchy millets such as Navane and Jowar, wholegrain oats, traditional Indian desi masalas and 100% real vegetables, making it a crunchy, non-sticky product with taste profiles specially curated for the Indian palate.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with the extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
The campaign's launch also aligns with the United Nations' International Year of Millets 2023, which emphasises millet based healthy food choices and snacking. By constantly innovating and offering consumers a variety of tasty, nutritious, convenient, and modern millet-based products, Tata Soulfull is making consistent efforts to make millets mainstream. Moreover, by introducing it at a price point of ₹15, Tata Soulfull brings Goodness & Taste to the masses.
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
Swiss Beauty shines spotlight on brides and bridesmaids in new campaign
The brand has partnered up with Manyavar and Vibha to bring to life the grand idea of celebrating both pre & post-wedding emotions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 18, 2022 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Indian Makeup Brand Swiss Beauty has launched a brand campaign, “#MERAWEDDINGBFF”, that takes a different approach to wedding preparations for both the bride and the bridesmaids. Rather than being the usual wedding makeup advisor, the brand takes a sharp focus on how weddings are once-in-a-lifetime milestones, and you need a friend who listens, understands and helps you make fuss-free, quick & informed decisions.
Saahil Nayar, COO, Swiss Beauty, said, “Over the years, we have been committed to providing premium and good quality products for our customers. With our extensive product portfolio, we celebrate beauty in its real form.
This wedding season, Swiss Beauty seeks to aid the bride by acting as her go-to sounding board, just like her BFF. Our campaign is an initiative to stay true to our focus on celebrating the individuality of its customers. We have taken an unconventional route as we accompany brides and newlyweds in their journey and comfort them when they embark on a new life.”
Swiss Beauty has divided the campaign into two aspects - The Bride's Journey and The Bridesmaids Tribe.
The Bride’s Journey covers her pre & post wedding shenanigans, starting from pre-wedding luncheons to post-wedding dinners, family gatherings and similar events. The brand is presenting itself as a sounding board for all the emotions that the bride goes through during her life’s biggest transition from a bride-to-be to a newly wedded woman. Within this aspect, Swiss Beauty wants to help the bride make quick and informed decisions while understanding her emotional shift from anxiousness to fun and further to excitement.
For The Bridesmaids Tribe, the beauty brand offers a range of go-to long-wear comfortable makeup options, helping them look stunning while giving ample time to pamper the bride.
To make the campaign larger than life, Swiss Beauty has partnered with Manyavar and Vibha and it has planned to fuel over 2000 influencers on multiple platforms, the campaign has already gained over 5.7 million impressions within a week of rollout. Truly being BFFs to the bride and bridesmaid tribe, the brand has also set up a special Wedding Store that displays products & combos based on desired looks and ceremonies.
To take its customers through the journey virtually and showcase how Swiss Beauty can be their wedding BFF, the brand has created a character Riya - who’s apparently getting married and has chosen Swiss Beauty as her wedding BFF. The brand is constantly posting content in relation to Riya and her bridesmaids tribe’s journey and it has invited customers to digitally witness Riya’s wedding ceremonies as well.
Swiss Beauty is also employing in-shop branding across Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Delhi/NCR.
Shah Rukh Khan recommends Hyundai's one-stop mobile app in new ad
The ad marks the launch of the carmaker's myHyundai app
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
e4m-Xaxis report: Programmatic advertising likely to cross $18 bn by 2026
As per the report, the Indian Entertainment and Media sector is expected to reach Rs 4,30,401 crore by 2026
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 16, 2022 11:58 AM | 4 min read
The Indian Entertainment and Media (E&M) sector is expected to reach Rs 4,30,401 crore by 2026, an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the e4m-Xaxis Report 2023 stated. The report further stated that programmatic advertising in a select group of countries like India is expected to reach $18.42 billion in 2026, a 25.67% CAGR since 2021.
The e4m-Xaxis report was unveiled today by e4m co-founder Nawal Ahuja and Dimpy Yadav, General Manager, Xaxis India.
According to the report, social commerce is set to drive the future of buying in India and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 62.4% through 2028, with millennials playing a major role in its expansion. It further says that 44.8% of internet users use social media to look up brand-related information and more than half of them between the age of 16 and 24 use social media to research brands.
As digitisation continues to define consumer habits in India, programmatic advertising has surged like never before. The e4m-Xaxis report states that 75% of Indian consumers today are still concerned about how their data is being collected and used. Meanwhile, 61% of consumers have said that they were comfortable releasing their data, if they had control over it.
The report highlights that e-retail in India is still concentrated in its top eight metropolitan areas, with one in three shoppers in those regions using online shopping through last year. The e-retail market is expected to grow to $120-140 Billion by 2026, increasing at approximately 25-30% per year.
With the emergence of AI, the programmatic ad space is evolving quickly. Ads are becoming smarter and more immersive and more engaging than ever. Dimpy Yadav, General Manager at Xaxis India says: “AI helps in structuring media plan strategies and efforts more strategically. When instructed correctly, AI can help optimise marketing plans toward better sales metrics. It empowers digital media strategies to identify and locate prospects without biases or assumptions to find audiences and determine bidding strategies to achieve specific outcomes that are beyond standard selections of demographics or buying metrics such as CPC, CPM, etc.”
The e4m-Xaxis report also states that television remains the leading source of ad revenue in India with people spending an average of 4 hours daily this year to watch TV content. In the post-pandemic era, consumers have gravitated towards connected TV (CTV), with 50% of consumers who watch TV saying they prefer it over other forms of television. Also, 40 million household subscripted to OTT (which includes consumption on mobile and on CTV) this year and 390 million Indians gamed online.
Programmatic advertising gives marketers the ability to target consumers precisely, at scale, and to measure the outcomes, resulting in a clear indication of return on ad spend (ROAS). The omnichannel approach to programmatic advertising allows businesses to target a unified audience, increasing media efficacy.
The landscape for digital media has radically changed in the past few years and consumer habits have shifted as smartphone ownership has increased. The efforts towards a cookie-less world and increased scrutiny from regulators have spurred advertisers and ad-tech companies to shift their focus from cookies to first-party data. To remain relevant and reach consumers, brands need to reconsider the way they manage and use that data. With an aim to future-proof digital advertising for tomorrow, businesses need to invest in the right technology. They need to refine advertising and marketing strategies and align them with their business goals.
Internet penetration is growing with advancements in technology and e-commerce is on the rise. The digital media space is evolving at a rapid pace as technology has changed the way industries operate, including advertising. Consumers are no longer content with traditional methods of engaging with brands. They expect more, especially from their favourite brands, and brands that will become their favourites. Marketers need to be agile and redefine the way their customers consume content. At the very least, they should implement new strategies that move alongside changing user habits.
To download the full report click here.
CoinSwitch unveils new brand identity, logo
The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 3:53 PM | 3 min read
CoinSwitch, a crypto investing app, has revealed an all-new brand identity, which includes a new logo, colours, font, and a refreshed mobile app.
The brand-new app encapsulates multiple asset classes with a simple intuitive design by bringing a unified view across multiple asset classes. The refreshed mobile app takes a content-first approach through bite-sized information, aided by visuals, enabling users to make data-backed investment decisions.
The new logo is built on the idea of choices and a diverse portfolio — each portfolio is a composition of different dreams, plans, financial goals, and aspirations. The different shapes in varying sizes and colors convey these values and showcase how every user’s financial journey is different but CoinSwitch accommodates them all.
"At CoinSwitch, we want to revolutionise the financial investment journey for Indians. As we transition from a single-asset app to a wealth-tech destination, we understand now more than ever, the need for a stronger relatable visual personality. We revolutionized crypto investing experience with a simple UI/UX to become the largest crypto investing platform in India. The brand new colourful, contemporary but sophisticated colour palette resembles our core motto — simplicity and inclusion and embodies our vision and the way forward — to become a preferred investment destination for all Indians," said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.
"Many Indians are yet to start investing in any asset class. There is a dearth of reliable information from dependable sources. As part of our vision to be a one-stop destination for all investment needs, we have conceptualised this unique inclusive design to attract the new, bold, independent people who want to be wise in making their investment decisions. We want to tell people not just to consume and spend money but to invest money and grow their money. Our new brand identity has taken an approach of no-jargon, bite-sized info, and interesting visuals to aid text. We have also added quizzes and polls where users can apply their learning," said Swati Pincha, Senior Director - Growth, CoinSwitch.
CoinSwitch's design overhaul flaunts a range of user-friendly sections including a 'portfolio' section that gives a clear view of how the user's investments are performing, a ‘market' section that helps users keep a close eye on the price movements, and a dedicated 'learn' section with bite-sized content that helps investors stay up to date with everything that's happening in the market in a simple and quick way.
The new design has adopted a soothing mix of colours — the blueish purple, complemented by darker and lighter blue tones juxtaposed with a bold, zesty lime — that articulates the brand’s personality and enhances the visual appeal of the product. The secondary range of warm but bright colours will assist the primary palette. The dash of pink muted lush of light green, and aesthetically bleached shades of blues and purple will bring our illustrations and other product creatives to life. The brand-new sleeker-looking font, Nexa gives the brand’s visual identity a major lift through its minimal characteristic.
Kiara Advani becomes face of Kimirica
Our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 3:04 PM | 2 min read
Actress Kiara Advani has joined Kimirica as a brand ambassador.
“A few months ago, I was traveling to Mumbai from Hyderabad after a shoot and I came across this beautiful-looking store at the airport that had amazing products,” says Kiara. “I ended up picking up a gift for my mum as she loves bath products and beautifully scented candles. The best part was that everything was 100% vegan & cruelty-free. Also, the store was so inviting. Soon after the brand reached out to me and having used the products I was sure this is a brand to watch out for”. With a mutual passion for creating things that are good for you and the planet, this partnership between Kiara & Kimirica is written in the stars.
Kimirica’s focus on creating not just products but luxurious experiences means there’s a story in every bottle. Each collection offers a sensory escape, and with such a wide variety of products and fragrances, there is something for everyone to enjoy. “I particularly adore the Love Story Collection. It smells amazing,” Kiara shared.
Founder Kimi Jain, she said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kiara Advani. I couldn’t think of a better face to promote our brand. The story of Kimirica, in a true sense, is a Love Story, and I am elated to see that Kiara loves the brand as much as we do. Kimirica is redefining luxury. Our passion is to spread joy through natural, sustainable, luxurious experiences. And our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of.”
Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse
The brand aims to reach a global audience and give them a memorable moment to share around holidays
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Hershey India has forayed into the metaverse with the launch of ‘Hersheyverse’. The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and an immersive branded experience around holidays.
In Hersheyverse, there will be non-player characters (NPC) who will guide users to explore the space. The space is centered on a larger-than-life Hershey’s Kiss where all the interactions will take place. There are shopkeepers who represent different markets like India and will highlight the most popular Hershey’s products during the holidays from the country. There will also be various quests such as Holiday Quest, Social Quest, A Sweet Surprise and A Flying Hershey’s Kiss. These quests will entail distinct storylines which will activate different aspects of the space, the player will eventually earn rewards in terms of power-ups and an exclusive wearable.
Talking about Hershey India’s venture into the metaverse, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, said, “Hersheyverse is an experience of all of Hershey’s products in one digital space. As a digital forward brand, we at Hershey India want to familiarize our consumers with our products through the metaverse experience. We are looking forward to having Gen-Z users, especially creators and influencers on Hersheyverse, try a never felt before experience. Through this immersive digital environment, we want to build a next-generation space for consumers who want to connect with us.”
Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India, said, “Metaverse has become a trending topic around the world, likewise in India, for millions of Millennials & Gen-Z. Bringing the delicious Hershey’s range alive through the metaverse, instantly struck a chord with us. With Hersheyverse, we will provide an interactive experience that blends the virtual and real worlds. This is a great space to spread awareness about our range of products in an engaging way that resonates with the TG. We are certain that our consumers will find Hersheyverse appealing and will love the memorable experience built on the universal language of chocolate.”
