Angel One launches AI-powered campaign #SuperIsHere campaign

Titan Company Limited’s Fastrack is a brand that resonates well+- with the youth of today and their vibrant lifestyle. It has also carved a significant share for itself in the smart wearables market. But to reach the next level and become a leading fashion tech brand in India, Fastrack Smart underwent a strategic rebranding. Adithya Raj, Sales & Marketing Head - Wearables Divisions, Titan Company Limited shares the inspiration that led to the rebranding of Fastrack Smart.

"As of last year, we were already part of the top five players in the Indian smartwatch market and for us to go to that next level, we strongly believe that there has to be a strategic shift in our approach," he explains.

The decision was the result of extensive discussions within the leadership team, consultation with agency partners on how to execute it and insights from their target audience. The outcome was Fastrack Smart, with a clear mission to establish itself as a leading fashion tech brand in India.

What’s New?

From the product perspective, Fastrack Smart made significant strides, expanding its portfolio from 10 to a whopping 35 products this year. Notably, some of the world's first products were launched in India. The brand also set up the Titan Smart Lab in Hyderabad, where more than 100 engineers work on their research and development capabilities.

According to Raj, design language also played a crucial role in Fastrack Smart's transformation. The brand focused on crafting exceptional watch designs, stylish straps, and captivating watch faces. He proudly asserts, "When it comes to accuracy, our watches are one of the best. It's comparable to the best of the smartwatch brands in the world." The rebranding effort included a fresh brand logo, new positioning, and a captivating marketing campaign called "Follow Yourself," featuring none other than Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh.

Marketing The Newness To The Core TG

Sharing the core message behind this all-new campaign, Raj adds “Fastrack Smart understands the mindset of today's generation and strongly believes in embracing the true self and not feeling obligated to conform to societal norms, and hence the campaign's main message is to follow yourself” The quirky, fun, and exciting ad film delivers this powerful message in a way that strikes a chord with the youth. While Fastrack Smart's primary target audience is Gen Z, Raj emphasizes that it is for everyone who aspires to hustle, follow their dreams, and embrace their true self. Says Raj, "Fastrack smart fits beautifully in this space, from a styling perspective and also from a fashion quotient perspective and the tech perspective”.

To truly resonate with the audience, the brand collaborated with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Raj sheds light on why Singh was chosen as the perfect face for the brand and exclaims that the alignment of values between Singh and Fastrack Smart is undeniable, with both embracing uniqueness and individuality. "We felt we share similar values, he has achieved success by following his own heart and his style is so unique, and having him as the face of a brand and the campaign ‘Follow Yourself’ is a 100% smart match of style" Raj shares, adding that Ranveer's unique style and energy perfectly match Fastrack Smart's vision.

On the promotional front for this campaign, by virtue of a digital-native audience that the brand is catering to primarily, the mix is digital heavy. Raj explains, “Primarily digital heavy, promotions will be driven by various social media engagements and activities. The campaign is also planned to create maximum visibility across platforms with the highest impact in areas which are high traffic areas, big malls, and metros. It is a combination of both digital and mainline media.” Apart from digital endeavours, the brand will be present in more than 110 cities. Fastrack has also collaborated with Ranveer Singh starer Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani to amplify its reach.

The Fastrack Connect

Youth culture and lifestyle have been at the very core of the brand philosophy. The brand's success in staying connected and relevant to the target audience stems from its ability to reinvent itself consistently. "Fastrack's biggest USP is to reinvent itself," Raj asserts, highlighting that the brand has successfully adapted to changing trends and customer preferences throughout its journey. Listening to the customers, designing products that stand out in style and technology, and delivering quirky and relatable ads have been key factors in Fastrack Smart's resonance with the youth.

As Fastrack Smart continues its journey to become India's leading fashion tech brand, Raj exudes enthusiasm and confidence. With the new brand identity, campaign, and a new ambassador on board, Fastrack Smart is poised to make a mark in the competitive market. "With the combination of style and tech, we have differentiated ourselves in the marketplace and Fastrack has been an iconic youth fashion brand. It's a perfect match of style, energy, and technology. " Raj concludes, signifying Fastrack Smart's undeterred commitment to embrace the future of fashion tech.

Retailing In Consumer Minds?

When it comes to retail, Fastrack Smart currently boasts a stronger offline presence with 70% of sales coming in from offline retail owing to a robust offline presence across various multi-brand outlets, large format stores and World of Titan outlets. But with the introduction of new product offerings, the brand anticipates a balanced 50-50 split between online and offline sales by the exit of this FY. Although Gen Z primarily consumes digital media, the brand adopts a balanced approach to cater to the diverse preferences of its audience.

Raj expresses enthusiasm about the recent successful launches, including the Revolt, Limitless, and Power series. With the new brand identity, campaign, and the dynamic Ranveer Singh on board, Fastrack Smart is confidently set to become India's leading fashion tech brand, drawing admiration from customers of all ages who embrace style and innovation in equal measure.