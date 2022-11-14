Ajay Dusane joins Samco Securities as Chief Growth Officer

Samco Securities Limited, the stock broking arm of Samco Group, has appointed Ajay Dusane as the Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of the company.

Dusane has over 2 decades of experience in marketing and growth, including brand building, digital marketing and business scale.

He will be responsible for all growth initiatives for its products, platforms and will endeavour to profitably scale to build its growth momentum.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & Group CEO, SAMCO said, "I’m delighted to welcome Ajay at SAMCO. With his vast and robust experience in growth marketing and digital space in particular, we expect to put his knowledge as well as experience at work for Samco to chart out a higher trajectory of growth. I look forward to Ajay's Out of the Box thinking approach and his contributions in accelerating awareness and adoption of our product as well as platform innovations.”

His last stint was with Angel One, as Senior Vice President, Digital Business, where he was instrumental in building the brand proposition, digital marketing and new digital channels. Prior to Angel One, Dusane has worked with Mahindra & Mahindra, Cummins India and Kinetic Engineering Ltd

On his appointment, Dusane said, "I am excited to join an incredible and young team that believes in creating wealth for investors-traders. It is an exciting opportunity to make stock market investing more delightful for every participant in India. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience in building a solid platform for growth and working with teams across the board to drive the company’s vision and growth aspirations.”

