Amway signs Olympic medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as brand ambassador for Nutrilite range

Amway India has partnered with Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the brand ambassador for Amway and its Nutrilite range of products.

Chanu will spearhead the company’s campaigns focused on its foundation range such as Nutrilite Daily, Omega and All Plant Protein amongst others, across platforms.

The association with the Olympic medalist is in line with Amway’s focus on consolidating its health and nutrition category, especially targeting women and youth in the country, the company said.

Commenting on the association, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “Amway and Nutrilite symbolize best of entrepreneurship, opportunity, women empowerment, nutrition and wellness globally. Our association with Mirabai Chanu is a natural choice. She exemplifies our values of hope, commitment, self-empowerment, healthy living; and her commitment to fitness is unparalleled. This makes her the perfect partner to further amplify our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives.”

“Our association with Ms. Chanu is also a tribute to our incredible women leaders who have been leading from the front and re-imagining the future, for themselves, for their families and ultimately for the society at-large. Comprising over 60% direct sellers, women and youth are at the heart of this incredible organization and are the enablers in helping us drive the commitment towards entrepreneurship to empower the women and our women,” he added.

Speaking about her association, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu said, “Nutrilite is an iconic brand, recognized globally for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to improve my fitness and thereby, my game. Hence, proper nutrition through a balanced diet is extremely important for me. I am excited to join hands with Nutrilite –which is world’s no 1 vitamins and dietary supplements brand, committed to making people lives healthier.”

Talking about the newly onboarded brand ambassador Mirabai Chanu, Ajay Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, said, “As the nation prepares to build their health and strengthen their immunity, we are delighted to welcome Mirabai Chanu to the Nutrilite family. Her unmatched dedication to fitness and youth appeal resonates well with Nutrilite’s world-class image offering the best of nature and the best of science for optimal health. With Ms. Chanu as our brand ambassador, we are confident of further strengthening our connect with young consumers across the country.”

