'Amul family mourns': Tributes pour in for Sylvester daCunha

The untapped potential and endless possibilities that the open internet presents are still underestimated. With deep industry insights and strategic vision, Rahul Singh, Director - Business Development, The Trade Desk, revealed some secrets to unlocking success in this ever-evolving landscape at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Delhi Edition. Singh was speaking on the topic ‘Opportunity in the Open internet’.

Singh highlighted the potential of the open internet and how The Trade Desk, demand side platform, helps marketers buy media intelligently and emphasised the importance of data & technology.

He cited a Kantar research in collaboration with The Trade Desk, which states that over 50% of digital media time in India is spent on the open internet. "It is about 10 hours a day, and still the ad dollars are not towards it. They're still being spent on the walled gardens, which should not be the case. There is this opportunity that marketers can leverage to reach out to these consumers," he noted.

He emphasised on how the various channels within the open internet, such as streaming services, music platforms, podcasts, and online gaming, can be prime opportunities for marketers to reach their target audiences.

Three strategies were presented for advertisers by Singh in his address. The first involved leveraging multiple channels to capture consumers' attention during their nonlinear purchase journey. He stressed on the importance of delivering a consistent message across different channels. Singh said “On moving from one channel to five channels, there's an incremental ROI of 25% that some of the brands are getting. All of this happens if you keep the customer at the centre of everything."



The second strategy focused on premium video content, particularly on brand-safe platforms like OTT, known for high brand recall. The third strategy emphasized activating and enriching first-party data to personalize campaigns and engage consumers more effectively.

Throughout the presentation, Singh emphasized on customer centrality in marketing strategies, highlighting the value of a single view of the customer and precision targeting of households and individuals. He also shared his thoughts on the role of machine learning and data-driven decision-making in maximizing marketing effectiveness.

In conclusion, there are immense opportunities presented by the open internet for advertisers. Singh reiterated how by adopting these strategies and prioritizing customer-centric approaches, marketers can tap into the potential of the open internet and connect with consumers in a more meaningful and targeted manner.