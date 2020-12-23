Amazon Prime redefines marketing strategies in 2020 with Mirzapur Season 2

October 2020 saw the launch of the highly-anticipated Amazon Original Series Mirzapur Season 2, a show that has since then gone on to script history becoming the most-watched show of all-time on Amazon Prime Video India, mainly attributed to its gripping story, phenomenal performances, hard-hitting dialogues, and a truly out-of-the-box innovative marketing strategy. The second season of Mirzapur became the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of its release. It not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark. As tracked by ListenFirst, based on the social mentions (basis the 1st week of the launch), Mirzapur Season 2 reigns as the most talked-about Indian Original streaming series till date. Cutting across geographies, Mirzapur Season 2 was watched in over 180 countries within 7 days of its release on the service.

While the brands are coming up with interesting initiatives to promote themselves in these unprecedented times, Amazon Prime Video has truly gone a step further. Rewriting the rules of marketing, the team at Amazon Prime Video combined a distinctive creative approach, revolutionary on-ground activations, inventive digital initiatives, and brand partnerships to create a promotional frenzy for leveraging the enormous fandom nurtured over the last two years for the show. After the launch of the first season in 2018, a new emotion prevailed across the country for nearly 2 years amongst the passionate fans of the show – “When is Mirzapur Season 2 coming” which even led to the famous acronym “WS2W”.

Amazon Prime Video effectively maximized in the digital space via Push notifications across various mobile apps in pursuit of enticing existing customers and fence sitters by sending them real-time updates on the day of the show’s launch. A classic example of this was some fascinating content around the show on the Alexa app. Mirzapur character-inspired alarms around Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya, and Golu Gupta were unveiled, which the fans activated on their Alexa devices at home and enjoyed a unique experience of waking up to the voice of their favorite from the show. One of the signature activities in this direction has been a unique 5-day collaboration with Amazon India retail team wherein Mirzapur integrated AR stickers on 5 million Amazon delivery packages. Upon scanning, the shopper was directed to a special curated video message by Mirzapur’s Guddu Bhaiya staking claim to Mirzapur Ki Gaddi. Leaving no stone unturned, the streaming service also collaborated with a repertoire of brands such as Bondtite (Adhesive), Zomato (Food App), Vivo (Phones) and Double Bull (Cement) to promote the show.

When the streaming brand anticipated the temptation amongst fans to reveal the plot’s cliffhanger, the service issued a “warning” in public interest in typical Mirzapur style, to not spoil the show, if the fans are done watching. In a one-of-its-kind Anti-Spoiler campaign, here is how Amazon Prime Video roped in Maqbool, Kaleen Bhaiaya’s most trusted henchman to warn everyone on social media. Taking the Bhaukaal or craze around the show’s sequel to a whole new level during the campaign, Amazon Prime Video also found a quirky way to bring the Mirzapur cast closer to UPites residing in Benaras, Agra, Ghaziabad, Bareily, Prayagraj, Meerut, Lucknow and Kanpur. Huge cutouts of beloved Mirzapur characters i.e. Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) were strategically installed across key locations in these cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The cutouts featured a QR code. Upon scanning the code, the fans were able to cast their vote for their favourite character they thought should sit on the coveted throne of Mirzapur. A first for any show, the streaming service also innovated with a massive Call-To-Action hoarding in Andheri West, Mumbai featuring a prominent message “Call the number to see Bhaukaal”. The hoarding had guns in the show characters’ hands, which fired post calling the mentioned number.

The raw, gritty and intense crime drama produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 2 that slayed the internet on the day of the release has been greenlit for yet another season. The exceptional performance by the entire cast has yet again left the fans mesmerized, who are now eagerly awaiting the next season. Fans in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream Mirzapur Season 2 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil dubs and Telugu dubs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.