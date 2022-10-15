'All profits are not monetary', says Tally in new Diwali ad

As the season of festivals and celebrations starts, the focus of entrepreneurs too heightens on the business growth brought in by the festivities, with many of them starting new books of accounts in line with the celebrations. This coupled with the desire and expectations of spending time with the family can make it tough for them. This digital ad film by Tally celebrates the spirit of true entrepreneurs, multitasking to balance both worlds, with a strong supporting partner, TallyPrime.

The heartwarming film that emphasizes ‘Tarakki Khushiyon Ki’ revolves around the central message of ‘not all profits are monetary’ and brings to the forefront the importance of effectively managing business and spending quality time with family, especially during festivals. The film reflects the journey of a young entrepreneur as he manages his business, employees, and family with the help of Tally. The ease with which he tracks the invoices, bonus payouts, and new orders with a single click without compromising on the time he wants to spend with his family highlights the importance of digitization in managing both roles efficiently.

Commenting on the film, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “Festivals are an extremely important and special time, both for the business and family. This year’s festive season is also significant for MSMEs as the market is expected to open to its full potential after two and a half years of low. While business owners are all set to benefit from this opportunity, solutions like TallyPrime can assist them in seamlessly managing their operations without compromising on the time and celebrations with family. Understanding the importance of business growth, togetherness and that ‘not all profits are monitory’, we are committed to simplifying the life of small and medium business owners across the country.”

"The brief that we received from the Tally team was to talk about the festive season and how Tally as software makes their life simpler which enables them to spend more time with their family. Keeping that thought in mind, we derived an insight that small business owners give more priority to their work during the festival season, but with Tally in their lives, they can pay attention to other aspects too. 'Tarakki Khushiyon Ki' is a heartwarming film about a business owner who uses Tally and now has enough time to spend the festive season with his family," Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga, stated.

The film will be promoted across all the digital channels of Tally and its partner network with a vision to reach 6 million views.

