Throwback Thursday: Mess or a rangoli? This Archies ad from the 90s is clever and cute

Ads are often a reflection of the thoughts and sensibilities of the time. That's why watching old advertisements leaves us wondering about how things have changed over the years. On Thursdays, we revisit such ads that not only have a great recall value but also leave us longing for simpler and happier times.



Long before social media and the internet, there used to be an era of greeting cards. The old timers (apologies) of the 80s and the 90s may recall the joy of giving and receiving one. With one for every occasion, these greeting cards were either handed directly to the lucky receiver or sent through snail mail.



The reigning king of greeting cards in India back then was Archies. Since the early 80s, the brand has been synonymous with greeting cards and novelties.



The brand's Diwali ad from the 90s is among the most memorable ones from the time. A mischievous father-daughter duo make a mess out of a rangoli. The irate mother is understandably upset at the mess but mollifies as soon as she is presented with a beautiful Diwali greeting card at an opportune time by the tiny tot.







"Who made this mess?"

"It's not a mess! It's a rangoli."



The memory of the ad is branded so deeply into our minds that we find ourselves mouthing these lines as we did in the 90s.

