Alia Bhatt turns 30: Why the actor is a 'Darling' of brands

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt turns 30 today. The actor has many reasons to celebrate this year right from the birth of her daughter to the Oscar success of RRR, a movie of which she was a part of.

Starting her career with Student of the Year, Alia has had an impressive professional trajectory. She has managed to change the public perception of her after she was trolled heavily initially for her GK faux pas on Koffee With Karan.

Alia has been counted among the greatest acting talents of the country after her performances in movies like Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Gully boy, Razi, 2 states and others.

Alia became the only female actor in India whose two female-centric Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi entered 100 crore club. She even won the Dada Saheb International Film festival award 2023 for ‘Best Actress’ category for portraying Gangubai Kathiawadi. She got her debut in Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’. Along with this, she also tried her hands on film production. She produced her first film ‘Darlings’ in 2022, which was a dark comedy. It received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Brand evaluation

According to Duff & Phelps report, Alia's net worth is $ 68.1 million and she ranks 4th among the Indian celebrities. According to the reports, she charges about Rs 15 crore for each for each film. She has 68.4 million followers on Instagram and is really popular among millenials, which makes her a popular choice for various brands.

Alia is associated with various brands like Cadbury, Make My Trip, Blenders Pride, Lay’s, Caprese, Manyavar, Cornetto, Titan Raga, Phonepe, Phillips and many more.

Besides endorsing brands and ruling millions of hearts through her movies, Alia is also an Entrepreneur and aphilanthropist. She launched her Clothing brand for children, named ‘Ed-a- mamma’ in 2020. This is aimed to help the under privileged Children. According to this, every purchase that will be made on the official web portal will donate one garment for under privileged child.Ed-a Mamma grew 10x within the 10 months of its launch.

Endorsements

Philips

Being the Brand ambassador of Philips for so many years now, Alia Bhatt recently did an ad campaign of the brand’s hair straightener. In this campaign, name #yourhairyourway, she can be seen encouraging women to confidently embrace their own sense of style in this journey, while Philips help them achieve that with technology that actively cares for their hair.

Rungta steel

In this campaign Alia is featured alongside her husband Ranbir kapoor. In this campaign Ranbir can be seen discussing about the features of Rungta Steel to what Alia assumes to be about their relationship i.e long lasting and strong. The tagline of this TVC was ‘ Ekdum Solid’, indicating the presence of Rungta Steel TMT Bars.

Duroflex

Mattress brand Duroflex featured Alia in their new campaign. In this campaign, Alia can be seen encouraging consumers to make the right choice and invest in quality sleep with duroflex.

FROOTI

Parle-Agro launched its ad campaign last year for its flagship brand Frooti. Alia is featured as brand ambassador for national channels. This ad is conceptualized by &Walsh. Alia has been a part of frooti’s endorsement for years now.

Cornetto

Alia was featured with Rohit Saraf in a delightful campaign of Cornetto by Hindustan Unilever limited. The tagline of the campaign was ‘Make the first move’. It was aimed at breaking stereotypes around the expression of love. This adorable campaign was created by DDB Mudra.

Titan Raga

This is Alia’s first ad for a watch brand. Created by Ogilvy, this ad uses the hashtag boldly beautiful, representing all the bold and beautiful women out there.

