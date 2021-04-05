Akshay Kumar's Dabur Chyawanprash ad trolled after actor tests positive for COVID

The brand claimed that two teaspoons of the chyawanprash were enough to ward off the virus

After actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to tell his followers about testing positive for COVID-19, his ad for Dabur Chyawanprash, which ironically, out of all things, claimed to protect against COVID-19, has suddenly come into the spotlight.

According to the ad, just two teaspoons of the chyawanprash daily was enough to ward off the virus. The copy for the ad read: "According to clincial study conducted across 5 centres Dabur Chyawanprash helps in protection against COVID-19." The irony of the situation was not lost on netizens who trolled the brand and the actor for its COVID-protection claims.

Here are some reactions.

So reckless. Akshay Kumar, will get a bed, and even a ventilator (if needed). Also, every company that advertised any product of theirs as a way to prevent covid should pay heavy fines and reparations. #AkshayKumar #AkshayKumarCovidPositive #dabur #Chyawanprash https://t.co/vs6CqPeYxn pic.twitter.com/u3unYhG3bF — Deeksha (@missdeeksha) April 5, 2021

FACT CHECK



Why #Bollywood heroes are not real heroes but money greedy spices



never buy anything advertised by them & films a BIG NO@DaburIndia @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/p5UNnT9HaX — #VishalThakkar®?? (@vishalgthakkar) April 5, 2021

So Dabur Chyawanprash didn't work huh? — Rahul Kulkarni (@rahultweets47) April 5, 2021

The incident is reminiscent of the Future Group fiasco involving Sourav Ganguly who was the brand ambassador for the brand's rice bran oil, which claimed to improve heart health. The brand received some bad press and was subjected to intense social media trolling after Ganguly suffered a heart attack a few months ago.

