Akshay Kumar turns 56: Ads and endorsements of Bollywood's evergreen khiladi

In many ways, Brand Akshay Kumar has much in common with the characters the actor has portrayed on screen -- tough, enduring and infallible. Despite a few nicks to his public image in recent years, the actor has managed to maintain his star status, scooping up many plum endorsement deals along the way.



Akshay debuted in Bollywood in 1991, often playing macho roles with athletic prowess but eventually evolved as an actor to play more nuanced characters with impeccable comic timings. With the passing years, he also honed his personal brand to represent family values, health, civic awareness and nationalism.

Having achieved immense success in Bollywood, the actor has used his star power to align himself with various philanthropic, patriotic and social causes. Akshay's career has seen tremendous longevity despite facing stiff competition from the Khans and Kapoors of his times.



He is often described as an actor with sharp business acumen. Some misfires happened along the way when he endorsed a tobacco brand in 2022. In 2021, Akshay was trolled for being tested positive for COVID-19, despite promoting a chyawanprash brand that promised protection against the coronavirus. There have also been many speculations about his supposed affiliation with right-wing politics in a country where people expect their stars to remain neutral.



Despite such setbacks, his brand credibility has remained more or less unscathed. According to a report by TAM AdEx, in 2023 H1, Akshay was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels.



On September 9, Akshay turns 56. e4m takes a look back at some of the ads and endorsements the veritable Khiladi of Bollywood has clinched recently.

Catch Salts & Spices

The actor appeared alongside Bhumi Pednekar in an ad for Catch Salts & Spices. The campaign #Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota shows Akshay as a thoughtful husband, cooking up a terrific feast for his wife.





Dabur



In November 2022, Akshay starred in a Dabur Chyawanprash ad, highlighting the evils of self-medication. In the short ad titled “Ghar Ghar bann gya Dawai ki Dukaan”, he extols the benefits of consuming just the ayurvedic concoction in lieu of many medicines to maintain health.





Dollar

The actor joined hands with Yami Gautam as brand ambassador for Dollar's thermal wear range. The two also starred in a TVC ‘Thand Ka Weapon’ that showcases Dollar’s thermal range as a must-have in every Indian winter wardrobe.

Envy Perfume



Perfume brand Envy tied up with the actor in June this year. "His extraordinary talent and unyielding dedication to quality are a perfect fit for Envy Perfume's mission to provide its customers with the finest fragrances,” said the brand in its official press release.





Force IX

Akshay also launched his fashion brand Force IX with Myntra this year. The collection comprises affordable and functional apparel that is designed for durability. "My definition and understanding of fashion is very simple. For me, fashion is when I get to be myself - comfortable in my skin and confident in what I wear. The whole idea behind Force IX was to make it a brand that caters to style and comfort," said the actor on the launch of the brand.

Good Glamm Group



Akshay joined hands with The Good Glamm Group to create a joint venture that will launch holistic personal care and wellness products for men. The actor and the group pledged capital and worked together to scale the business.





Kajaria



The star, who has a long-term association with Kajaria, joined hands with celebrity powerhouse Ranveer Singh for the tile brand's 35th-anniversary campaign. The high-octane ad capitalises on the star's alpha male appeal. "Both personify the values we stand for - excellence, integrity, and a deep love for the nation," said the brand about the unique association.





Sting



The actor tapped into his comical side for PepsiCo India’s Sting ad, featuring actor Manoj Pahwa. He commented on the association with the beverage brand: “I always look forward to shooting with Sting, not only because of the energy the brand offers but because there is always a unique storyline that awaits us."





Welspun

Welspun unveiled its ad campaign “Life Se Maango More”, featuring Akshay as its new brand ambassador in October 2022. The campaign draws focus on the brand's 2in1 Reversible Bedsheet and Welspun QuikDry Towel.

Over the years, Akshay has endorsed many brands such as Dollar Industries, Kurkure, Massey Ferguson, Policybazaar, Lodha, Sparx, Honda, Fortune Cooking Oil, Berger, Horlicks, Emami, Mylab, Harpic, Prince, PagarBook, Peter England, GOQii, and more, making him a true Khiladi of brand endorsements.

