Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran team up for Vivo X80 Pro film 'The Birth'
The cinematic campaign film has been shot entirely on the Vivo X80 Pro smartphone
A cinematic film, The Birth - shot on the Vivo X80 Pro by Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran has been going around on social media and is aimed to give a spell bounding cinematic experience. This campaign marks the latest and one of the best yet, under the campaign. The multinational smartphone company Vivo has given a platform to all acclaimed photographers of the country under its #Vivographer program. Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran have been associated with this program for the past 4 years.
The movie depicts the story of an adventurous boy in a small town who explores the prodigious book of his grandmother. As when he keeps anything in the book at night it miraculously turns two in the morning. One fine night, he sleeps with the book open on himself and finds his own doppelganger roaming around in his house the next morning.
Ajay Menon is one of the renowned Indian cinematographers, producers, and photographers of Malayalam movies while Vimal Chandran is India’s most popular visual artist. The lead role is played by Vasudev Sajeesh who has recently been felicitated with Kerala State Award for Best Child Actor. A fabulous and talented team of Executive Producers, VFX artists, colorists, and other members have created this masterpiece on Vivo X80 Pro without using any professional camera.
Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder of Mixed Route Juice, said, We’ve been working on building a property for Vivo India called #vivographer and it's now running in its 4th year. Over this time we’ve had the privilege of creating content that stood out in all forms and is disruptive in the market. The product and the choice of talent complement each other and work very well to bring out the brand messaging. The film is a brilliantly cut, outstanding piece of cinematography with master artists from Kerala Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran and they managed to shoot this exceptional piece and all its nuances on Vivo x80.
Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, at Vivo India said, “As a company, Vivo is known for constantly coming up with new ways to offer our users cutting-edge technology and delightful camera experiences. vivo X series delivers on this promise and is known in the industry for setting new benchmarks. The Vivo X80 series is another addition that helps bridge the gap between smartphone and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations. X80Pro has both - extremely strong computational photography capabilities and hardware camera performance to capture perfect video and still images in all light conditions. It is an ideal tool for creating high-quality films owing to its excellent outcomes and beautiful cinematic modes. We anticipate that "The Birth," which was captured on a Vivo X80 Pro, will inspire members of our community to pursue professional smartphone photography and push themselves to discover new limits.”
The unbeatable Brand Shikhar Dhawan
On Dhawan's 37th birthday, let’s take a look at the evolving social media presence and brand image of the star cricketer
By Medha Jha | Dec 5, 2022 9:11 AM | 4 min read
Known fondly as "Gabbar", Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is turning 37 today. The left-hand opener has been named as ODI captain for Newzealand and he is also the captain of the IPL team Punjab Kings.
Known for his flamboyant personality, Dhawan has evolved as an influencer on social media platforms which has won him fame in the endorsement world.
Brand Image
Optimism has always been Dhawan's most defining quality among fans. His response to success and failure with a smile signifies his positive outlook and has inspired many a meme.
As an athlete, he comes across as real on and off the pitch. His proven stature as a cricketer over the years and his relatable personality establish an automatic connect between him and the people at large.
Whenever he is on the field, batting or fielding, he keeps the fans and audience involved and engaged. His high-five celebration is iconic. He has multiple standout traits which allow him to be always connected with the audience.
Dhawan has evolved and matured which goes hand in hand with his consistent performance, bringing him a big appeal across geographies, gender and age groups, which are strong elements in his brand image.
He has had a long career where he has been integral in the Indian team setup with numerous match-winning performances. He has had a very interesting brand journey, given his flamboyant batting and brands in that space looked at him from that attribute. But, with his growth, also came a growth, sustenance, impact and reach in his brand value.
His appeal and performance ensured that he was never irrelevant to brands. So, while Shikhar signed new deals, he renewed many too.
Social Media relevance
Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide that manages brand endorsements for Shikhar Dhawan shares his insights: “Currently, Dhawan is one of the most sought-after professional athletes currently. His social media followership of over 35 million, is one of the highest in the current set of active Indian cricketers. The evolution of social media has opened up many avenues for brands. At RISE Worldwide, we always look at unlocking the maximum value in brand-athlete partnerships. With Shikhar, we have an athlete, who is a widely loved personality and his followership on digital media is immense and relevant. This makes him a credible influencer in the endorsement space encouraging brands to partner with him to reach out to a large audience in a much more impactful manner.”
“Dhawan currently has a very fine balance between full-time endorsements and digital deals. He has had a very interesting, sustained brand journey. While he continues to garner significant interest and now also with recent captaincy stints, there is an increasing demand from brands, to leverage his creative input and impactful social media content, to sign digital deals,” Bardia adds.
Dhawan has evolved his social presence, especially on Instagram to bring out a lighter more engaging persona and highlight some never-seen-before sides of Dhawan that fans adore. This has led to him collaborating with other influencers and creating engaging content, making him one of the standout cricketers in terms of engagement via Reels.
Simple and engaging, Dhawan's creative content also seems to resonate with fans. The engagement numbers are high, creating a real connection with fans and making the cricketer a highly demanded celeb for brands to leverage for reach and ROIs.
During IPL 2022, Dhawan's reels created cumulative views of 111M ( the most during the season) and total engagement of 12.7M, one of the biggest in the season.
He has collaborated with influencers as well as using his wider network such as the Reel with Team India that had Rahul Dravid at the end, and the other during the recent IPL with Preity Zinta.
Brand Endorsements
Dhawan currently has a portfolio of over 15 brands spread across sectors like sportswear, footwear, audio & wearables, ed-tech, 2-wheeler EV, perfumes and real estate amongst others. In addition to this, he is a few ongoing and yet-to-announce deals in his "brand" wagon.
He is working with Jio, Nerolac Paints, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, GS Caltex, fantasy cricket application Dream 11, Zero Risque, Fever FM, DB Dixon, StanceBeam, Boat, IMG Reliance, Ariel India, Kurkure, Lays, Oppo, Nerolac, Alcis Sports, Vedantu Learn and V Star.
'We're imbibing a culture that makes us think more like a startup and less like a bank'
Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, DBS Bank India tells us all about the new campaign, brand ethos and the challenges of being a foreign bank in India
By Ritika Raj | Dec 5, 2022 9:06 AM | 5 min read
DBS Bank India recently announced its brand campaign ‘Live more, Bank less’ that underlines the bank’s belief that a different kind of bank is needed in a post-pandemic world- a bank that is more technology and sustainability-focused. In 2018, as it turned 50, DBS told customers it wanted them to ‘Live more, Bank less’. Four years on, the brand has launched the second leg of the campaign to show consumers how it is more than just a traditional bank.
Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, DBS Bank India in a conversation with exchange4media shared insights behind the new campaign, the promotional plan for the same, the ethos driving the brand, challenges of being a foreign bank in India and more.
Edited Excerpts:
Please walk us through the insight behind the recently launched “Different Kind of Bank” campaign in terms of conceptualization and execution.
We knew that customers needed banking services but didn’t want to deal with the hassles of banking. This required us to offer a banking experience that’s fast, natural, and effortless. Building on this, through our ‘Live more, Bank less’ campaign launched in 2018, we encouraged customers to seize life’s opportunities, and focus on their personal priorities, while leaving the hassles of banking for us to take care of.
Cut to 2022, the pandemic changed people’s perspectives and made us focus more on personal priorities. Now, more than ever, people are thinking about and taking action on issues more significant than individual annoyances. The new DBS campaign in 2022 - Different Kind of Bank reinforces our brand ethos “Live more, Bank less” and reflects our belief that banking has a higher purpose. We believe in rising to the challenge that the post-Covid world demands a different kind of bank.
How are you promoting this campaign? What has the response to the campaign been like?
A large section of our TG is on social media, so we used platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to communicate our message and engage with them. Through in-cinema and on-location branding at major movie chains like PVR and Inox, DBS Bank India was able to approximately reach 1.6 million people. We also used branch branding, ATM screens and regional offices in our ~525 branches across 19 states to create a reminder medium. To create greater brand awareness, we took the campaign live on OOH by showcasing in key locations across 18 cities, garnering a reach of ~750MN.
The campaign witnessed a healthy score of 76% awareness in our top 5 cities and 82% brand association with DBS. Moreover, Brand Awareness in India for DBS Bank increased from 40% in 2021 to 46% in 2022, a year which saw awareness levels of most competing banks stay constant (as per a Brand Health study run by Acorn).
The campaign highlights and emphasizes start-ups, technological innovations and a sustainability agenda. As a bank and a brand, how true do you stand to these aspects of the campaign?
For us, the campaign is not just a slogan or catchphrase, but the way we live and operate at DBS Bank India. The bank has been on a transformation journey since 2014, imbibing an agile culture that helps us think more like a startup and less like a bank. This is reflected in our focus on being more relevant to customers by upgrading employees’ tech skills, while also adopting productive new tools such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
To advance our sustainability agenda, DBS has led the way by setting some of the most comprehensive decarbonization targets in the industry and is committed to advancing financial inclusion and enabling the movement towards zero food waste. A small example of this commitment towards sustainability is the fact that the outdoor flex materials on which the billboard ads were printed were delivered to DBS-supported social enterprise ‘Greensole’ to upcycle them into useful school bags for underprivileged children.
As a foreign bank in India, what challenges do you face and especially when it comes to devising the right kind of communication?
DBS Bank has been in India for the past 28 years, and during this period India has witnessed a dramatic acceleration in digital consumption, the rising challenge of social inequity, along with the various complications brought about by the pandemic. Instead of getting overwhelmed, we saw that this was a key opportunity to communicate that we are indeed a bank for the times. Post the amalgamation of the erstwhile LVB with DBS Bank India in November 2020, DBS positioned itself as a global bank with a strong local presence that has the expertise and reach to deliver the best of both worlds.
How has your marketing evolved in India over time? How do you ensure your positioning to reflect through your campaigns?
Since the launch of the DBS mini-series, ‘Sparks’ - based on true stories of bankers, DBS has evolved its marketing approach, focusing on our efforts to build the best bank for a better world. Our approach to storytelling evolved from traditional bank advertisements to newer formats like the mini-series that showcases compelling stories from across the region of customers, and partners employees, highlighting the way DBS enables them to live fulfilled. Finally in the latest brand campaign, Different kind of Bank, DBS aims to strengthen our Live more, Bank less positioning by making it clear that the bank is more like a good friend, more like a business booster, more like an award-winning techie, and less like a traditional bank.
What is your overall marketing mix for the Indian market? Please give us a sense in terms of the percentage of budget allocation.
For this specific campaign, the team focused on a mix of OOH, cinema branding, social media, and branch branding. Nearly 80% of the spending was allocated towards OOH/ Outdoor branding across 18 cities. Another 10% towards branch branding (across 200+ branches and counting) and the balance 10% on cinema branding and social media.
Purpose is what makes the organisation: Anurita Chopra, Haleon
At Pitch BrandTalk 2022 Conference, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub-Continent, Haleon, shared insights on ‘Haleon’s purpose of building health with humanity’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 5:32 PM | 3 min read
Purpose and business come together when you have it woven right, said Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub-Continent, Haleon.
Chopra mentioned this at the recently held Pitch Brand Talk Conference 2022. She was speaking on the topic, ‘Haleon’s purpose of Building Health with Humanity’.
Haleon was previously known as GSK consumers. It is Popular among the customers with the products like ENO, sensodyne, Otrivin, Iodex Crocin and many others. This company has gone through a recent brand transition called Haleon. It’s purpose is to provide everyday help with humanity. It works on bringing together deep human understanding and trusted science.
“Purpose is what makes an organisation; purpose of what you want to do, purpose of how you want to bring a life to a brand, purpose to building business, purpose to make a difference to people’s life,” said Chopra.
“If an organisation is truly centric on purpose, the one thing that will really make a difference is caring about people & climate, and living up to the promises that is made by the organisation,” said Chopra.
Chopra shared that Haleon, which was previously known as GSK Consumers, is focusing on making people’s lives easier and worry-free.
“Eno, Otrivin and Sensodyne are perfect examples of that. Haleon is bringing out simple solutions for the everyday problems of the people which they didn’t even know existed. They create awareness about those conditions. In our country, 1 out of 3 people suffer from teeth sensitivity and they are barely aware of it. Ten years ago, the journey of Sensodyne started. They made them understand that it is not cavity,” she shared.
Chopra shared that the company connects with thousands of healthcare practitioners, doctors, dentists, paediatricians, depending on their part of the portfolio. “It is science detailing, it is about belief in our molecules, it is about understanding that we are here to make a difference,” she mentioned.
“We spend a lot of time with our customers. We are insanely passionate about understanding who our consumer is. We want to relieve the tension that people are going through,” she added.
Chopra shared that Haleon has tied up with some schools and organisations that makes ‘pollution pencils’. Pollution is collected from nature and it is converted back into carbon pencils. These pencils are used by the students.
“Purpose and business come together when you have it woven right through what you stand for, what you here to deliver and how it comes alive in the brand,” Chopra concluded.
AM/NS India's new ad explores the possibilities of 'reimagineering'
This is AM/NS India's first corporate campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:42 AM | 5 min read
When ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers – appointed Creativeland Asia to create their first-ever corporate brand campaign, the team decided to redefine the ask.
The team at Creativeland Asia built the creative narrative for a campaign that would not just straddle AM/NS India’s vision, but also set down a marker for its future. It soon became clear that the message would have to combine world-class engineering expertise with the power of re-imagination. A portmanteau was created combining ‘Reimagining’ with ‘Engineering’ – Reimagineering.
To narrate the story of how AM/NS India is Reimagineering the world, a film was scripted and made by the team at Creativeland Asia that highlights the brand promise of brighter futures, with smarter steels, for people from all walks of life. Inspired by the forward slash in the logo, the team reinterpreted it as a ‘Jharokha’, a window into the future. Creativeland Asia also wrote a lilting, folksy song that accompanies the film, reminding us about the extraordinary aspirations each of us harbours in our hearts. Stunning CGI work was commissioned to show the scenes of transformation unfolding across panoramic landscapes. The result is a statement piece worthy of anchoring the entire corporate brand campaign.
For the pan-India print and OOH part of the campaign, Creativeland Asia created six key visuals that seamlessly take off from the stories depicted in the film, covering aspects of AM/NS India’s business. The next phase of the campaign involves a digital amplification campaign conceptualised by Creativeland Asia that leverages industry experts as influencers on social media to propound the need for Reimagineering.
Speaking about the new campaign, Bibek Chattopadhyay, Head of Corporate Communications at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, said, “We embarked on a journey almost a year back to craft the corporate identity and design for AM/NS India - a venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. With the 360-degree campaign, entailing multiple media formats, we have unveiled a young, dynamic, smart, thoughtful, and global architecture that elevates the brand presentation. Reimagineering India - eloquently puts forth our ambitions for the market we are privileged to serve - it is essential to the concept and reflects our brand philosophy, 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures'.”
Expressing his pride in the way the campaign has shaped up, Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Chairman of Creativeland Asia, said: “AM/NS India is poised to do great things for the country with smarter steels. The idea behind Reimagineering and peering into the future through the ‘Jharokha’ is at the core of the brand’s plans. We are excited to be a part of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s journey.”
Dentsu iProspect has been mandated with the responsibility of the media planning, buying, and 360-degree dissemination of the campaign.
It is pertinent to note here that this is AM/NS India's first corporate campaign. The campaign's objective is to raise awareness and build imagery of a global new-age steel manufacturer committed to creating a brand-new future for the industry, people, and the planet. iProspect India has created a multi-media campaign architecture with an aim to accelerate the brand's key vision in the market. The campaign covers key touchpoints such as television with dominance in the news genre and front jackets in leading English and vernacular dailies to drive credibility. As a result, AM/NS India is associated with the ongoing FIFA World Cup as one of the digital sponsors. The campaign also drives conversations through social media touchpoints, 60-second musical spot-on radio, and innovative OOH executions to bring the brand propositions of 'Reimagineering' and 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures' to life.
Speaking on the campaign, Bibek Chattopadhyay, Head - Communications, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, “We embarked on a journey almost a year back to craft the corporate identity and design for AM/NS India - a venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the most valued brands in the metal and mining space worldwide. With the 360-degree campaign, entailing media formats, we unveil a Young, Dynamic, Smart, Thoughtful, and Global architecture that elevates the brand presentation. Reimagineering - one world that eloquently puts forth our ambitions for the market we are privileged to serve - is rudimentary to our concept and reflects our brand philosophy, 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures'.”
Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect and Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media added, “We are extremely proud to be part of this amazing campaign. The beauty of the campaign is in synchronization of 6 very impactful KVs, a powerful and visually delighted TVC with melodious background score and multiple format renditions across touchpoints. We planned the campaign such a way so that each touchpoint complement each other to establish the core proposition of the brand. I am confident post this campaign, AM/NS brand awareness will be enhanced significantly.”
XYXX showcases new campaign with brand ambassador KL Rahul
The campaign has been conceptualized by Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand & Culture at XYXX
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 4, 2022 10:00 AM | 4 min read
XYXX, men’s premium innerwear and lifestyle label, unveiled their all-new #MyComfortZone campaign with brand ambassador, KL Rahul in a never-seen-before avatar that showcases him at his comfortable best. Putting an entirely new spin on what ‘comfort’ truly means, KL Rahul channels his most authentic, zen-like self and gives us a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of his life.
Conceptualized by Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand & Culture at XYXX, the brand aims to highlight the fluid meaning of comfort through the new campaign. For some, it’s at their most productive moments, and for others, it's about the downtime between the hustle. Comfort, in a nutshell, is when you feel most YOU.
Bringing the oomph factor back, from downtime to playtime with his doggo, KL is sporting XYXX’s pyjamas, vests and boxer shorts that are breathable, comfortable, and like a second skin. Exuding an unmatched chill vibe, KL is then spotted moving around in his personal space in his most authentic avatar, thus decoding the feeling of comfort in your own skin. The films further highlight XYXX innerwear and loungewear’s durability and ease, that is soft and breathable at its core. Through a combination of fabric innovation and classic styles that guarantees comfort round the clock, the XYXX offering is every Indian man’s key to his zen.
Since its inception, comfort through fabric innovation has been the true north for XYXX. Innerwear as a category is an everyday essential, and creating an elevated experience for innerwear has been the brand’s USP since Day 0. XYXX was one of the first brands to introduce Modal underwear to India, a fabric known for its breathability, softness, and anti-chafing properties. XYXX’s Tencel Modal innerwear is ultra-light and incredibly soft at its core, further enhanced by anti-microbial and odour-free finishes for a breezy every day.
Commenting on the new campaign, KL Rahul says, “Sophisticated yet comfortable, XYXX's personality shines through in all of the lounge wear through the wide range of prints, the flattering cuts, the lightness and softness of the fabrics along with the cool details, making each piece translate a frame of mind - My Comfort Zone. XYXX is all about getting back to the basics - with innerwear and comfort wear designed for comfort and ease of movement. A nice mix of tailored loungewear and laid back style fits with the casual, relaxed-at-home-vibe of the My Comfort Zone campaign shows me in a completely different light. Not only do I love the products but I also connect strongly with the brand philosophy. The team has big plans for expansion and I am excited to be closely involved as we roll out new categories and enter new markets.”
Petal Gangurde, Chief of Brand & Culture at XYXX, commented, “The etymology of the word 'lounge' is revealing and fiendishly apt. It has evolved from 'recline lazily' allegedly from the Old French and Latin roots of 'lengthen'. When we lounge we consciously and purposely lengthen our day time or night hours. We prolong to better savor those precious moments - with friends, family or with ourselves. The idea of My Comfort Zone campaign comes from our innate need to find comfort in the little things - that first batch of morning coffee or being greeted with a friendly wag - and the unrivalled joy and ease of wearing XYXX. We see KL in a never-before avatar, the man behind the cricketer, in his element, taking the time to reflect and rediscover life, without the noise and the fury.”
Further expanding their robust product portfolio, XYXX’s loungewear and athleisure lines are extensions of their philosophy of comfort and feature a range of products like pyjamas, T-shirts, joggers, shorts, and track pants. The elevated basics line of clothing by the brand moves effortlessly from day to night, and acts like a second skin through a series of situations. From a trip to the grocery store, to a night on the town, XYXX leads the charge in crafting apparel for the young, discerning Indian man.
Dhoni meets his 'dumdar' namesake in new Gulf Oil ad
The ad highlights the brand's proposition of sustainability and energy efficiency
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:21 AM | 3 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants, a Hinduja Group company, has released a new ad film as part of its 'Dumdaro ka Dumdaar' campaign, featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni. Aligned with the brand's objective of offering sustainable and energy-efficient products, this campaign marks the Re-launch of Gulf XHD Supreme+ 15W-40 tractor engine oil. The newly engineered product is the first of its kind in the Indian tractor lubricant market providing 1,000 hours of drain claim. This sets a new benchmark in the Indian lubricant industry as Gulf Oil becomes the first lubricant player to offer 1,000 hours of drain intervals to farmers in India. This also comes at a time when consumers are looking for more value from the products they buy.
The ad film opens with a surprised look on Dhoni’s face as he hears a piece of news about him completing 1,000 in Phulpur village. To investigate further, he drives to the village to meet the new Dhoni. On the way, slogans to cheer Dhoni are painted all over the village walls. On reaching the field he realizes that villagers are cheering for a farmer and his tractor that has been running/ ploughing land continuously for over 1000 hours with the use of Gulf XHD Supreme+ engine oil. The Ad was conceptualized by OPN Advertising and executed by Bubblewrap Films.
Planning Director, Bala Manian said: “We wanted our creative concept to be straightforward, focusing on the key messaging of Gulf XHD Supreme+ 15W-40 tractor engine oil providing 1,000 hours of drain interval time. The campaign portrays the product as the new Dhoni among tractor engine oils for Indian farmers. This connection will strengthen product recall and boost confidence not only among farmers but also among retailers and mechanics."
Speaking on the new ad film, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO at Gulf Oil Lubricants said “Gulf Oil is a pioneer of providing long drain solutions to our consumers. We have been offering products that changed the market consumption patterns. Gulf XHD Supreme+ is yet another long-drain product that we roll out for the farmer community providing them more value for their money. This product is launched after rigorous trials were conducted in tractors that actually operated in fields. This product is a testament to our strong R&D team that is bringing about a shift to the lubricant industry and being more environmentally and climate-conscious.”
Gulf Oil is a thought leader brand in the lubricant industry that understands the hardships of the farmers when it comes to tractor maintenance. Farmers directly rely on their machines for their daily operations. Proper tractor maintenance requires the application of lubricating solutions that can help agricultural professionals overcome daily challenges. To help them to do so, Gulf Oil introduced engine oil with 1,000 hours of drain claim. Now, longer oil change intervals can save customers not only maintenance costs but would also improve yield from Tractor uptime for longer period. That too, without sacrificing tractor performance.
India to bring next level innovation in social commerce, say experts
At the Impact Digital Influencer Conference, industry leaders discussed their ideas about social commerce, and what goes into choosing influencers for specific brands
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 1:44 PM | 3 min read
The Impact Digital Influencer Conference held on the 30th of November saw a panel discussion around the topic of ‘Social Commerce - redesigning the future of Influencer Marketing’. With influencers rapidly becoming a huge part of brands and their growth, social commerce has been a space where influencers can be used to make a huge difference on the entire customer lookout of a brand.
The panel discussion was chaired by Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance & Digital Products, GroupM and comprised of Apoorva Maheshwari, Head of Marketing, Bestseller, Iffat Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma, Anusree Menon, Segment & Content Marketing Lead, Vi Business and Kunwar Raj, Finance Influencer.
The panellists discussed what social commerce meant to each of them, and gave similar but still diverse definition of the concept.
Sharing her views, Anusree Menon said: “Social Commerce for me is when there is a path to discovery and shop ability within the platform itself. I would categorize that as social commerce. What it is not is what I would like to emphasize very specifically on, because many marketers make the assumption or presumption that it's performance, ad or content that is linked to your direct ad buys. So that is not social commerce, that is specifically performance-driven. So, we really need to be sure what social commerce is and what it is not, to therefore identify whether it is really relevant for your category and deep dive into it.
Talking about the power of social media, Iffat Jivan says, “Coming from a brand that is hugely content and storytelling driven, we use a lot of our content storytelling to drive all our stories on our IG handles, and we actually notice that a lot of traffic that comes first, we have the highest conversion rate coming from our IG handles. So, it's basically - give good content to consume and offer shopping opportunities.”
Apoorva Maheshwari spoke about attributes that brands go after for advertisements and says, “So, pretty much all brands that we retail are of a certain scale and have a fair bit of distribution in the country. So, reach does become an important factor. If I have to break down the activity and focus on a certain region or certain part of the country, then I would probably be looking at regional influencers. Their crucial health metrics, whether it's engagement, the audience, the followers etc. What would also be really important is the vibe check. It essentially means whether that influencer has been able to match with the brand’s DNA.”
Atique Kazi rounded-up the discussion saying, “So the power of retail and the power of social combined together is superb. I strongly feel that India has seen too many social commerce campaigns or things that have scaled, but it's a space that we all are kind of really watching closely. I feel that the next level of innovation in this space is going to come from India.”
