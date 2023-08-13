Airtel Payments Bank’s new brand campaign showcases ‘The Green Way to Pay’
The campaign revolves around the bank’s newest offering for its customers, eco-friendly debit card
Airtel Payments Bank has rolled out its new brand campaign – ‘The Green Way to Pay’.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett and Korra Worldwide, the digital campaign talks about the launch of Airtel Payments Bank’s eco-friendly debit card for its customers. The debit cards are made from Recycled PVC material, a certified eco-friendly material.
The unveiling of #TheGreenWayToPay is a testament to the Bank's unwavering dedication to sustainability and its goal of promoting eco-friendly practices in the financial industry, all while providing customers with convenient payment options.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Shilpi Kapoor, Chief Marketing Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “With ‘The Green Way to Pay’ campaign, Airtel Payments Bank is reiterating its commitment to the environment by revolutionizing transacting in an eco-friendly manner. By promoting digital over paper we are reshaping finance, prioritizing convenience and lowering the carbon footprint, thereby empowering individuals for a greener tomorrow. This campaign reminds us that every transaction holds potential for a positive impact – not just financially, but also environmentally."
“We have always believed that as citizens and consumers through our actions, we can make this world a better place to live in. Our latest work on Airtel Payments Bank is built on these insights, nudging our consumers to choose a brand that thinks about the world and environment which we all share. This campaign truly demonstrates Korra’s deep understanding of the ever-evolving and more conscious consumer, showcasing our capabilities and furthering a strong partnership with Airtel Payments Bank,” said Gaurav Nabh, Director, Korra Worldwide.
“The impact of a single piece of plastic is considered negligible by most people. This was the biggest challenge we were facing when launching the debit card made of recycled plastic. We took the approach of positioning the card as a lifestyle choice, the same as choosing an electric car or an alternative fuel. A choice that will reap long term benefits for the planet. And that's how we came upon the messaging of the green way to pay. This is the kind of work that has a real world impact on not just the business but also the environment”, said Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett.
The Bank has taken social media route to promote the campaign. It is available across Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, the Bank’s Website, Airtel Thanks App, and will also be promoted on YouTube. The Bank will be also roping in leading financial influencers to promote build awareness about #TheGreenWayToPay.
Madison Media wins 14 metals at IDMA 2023
The media agency won 5 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:37 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the 14th edition of the Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. At the awards night, Madison Media took home 14 metals for their exemplary work in the digital media space. The media agency won 5 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze metals for their outstanding and innovative work. The award night was graced by top industry heads from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
This is the 14th edition of IDMA. The awards honour brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for curating impressive campaigns. The big wins of the night were bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Mondelez and Wavemaker in the 'Hall of Fame' category.
The other key winners who bagged gold include Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, VICE Media, Xapads Media, Loreal, Diageo, Vodafone Idea, Godrej, ITC, Aditya Birla, Britannia, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, Schbang Digital Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro & Hiveminds, mediasmart, Puretech Digital, Infidigit, Applabs Media, Neil Patel Digital India among others.
Mindshare shines at IDMA 2023 with 17 metals
The media agency won 7 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:35 PM | 1 min read
Mindshare bagged 17 metals at the recently held Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2023 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The global media and marketing services agency won 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze metals for their outstanding work in the digital media space. The dazzling award night was graced by top industry leaders, heads and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
This is the 14th edition of IDMA. The awards are given to brands and agencies for their creativity, excellence and innovation and for developing insightful and impressive campaigns. The big wins of the night were bagged by Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Mondelez and Wavemaker in the 'Hall of Fame' category.
The other key winners who bagged gold include VICE Media, Madison Media, EssenceMediacom, InMobi, Xapads Media, Mullen Lintas (MMLG), Interactive Avenues, Omnicom Media Group, Edelman India, popcorn, Amazon Ads India, ZEEL, mediasmart, Schbang Digital Solutions, Vserv AudiencePro & Hiveminds, Puretech Digital, Infidigit, Applabs Media, Neil Patel Digital India among others.
It’s important to balance legacy & future: Prasoon Joshi on Air India rebranding
Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India, talks about Air India’s rebranding
By Sohini Ganguly | Aug 11, 2023 6:03 PM | 5 min read
Air India, with its recent brand revamp, is looking at a future or a window of great possibilities, said Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India.
Speaking to exchange4media about the brand refresh, Joshi said the revamp came at a time when there is new hope in the country. “You look at the youth, the startups… the whole energy of India now is to look into the future. Right now, there is a whole new belief and self-assuredness in the country,” he shared.
The Tata Group-promoted airline assigned its advertising and marketing communications mandate to McCann Worldgroup India after a multi-agency pitch in June this year. The agency was mandated to develop a new brand platform and a range of multichannel marketing communication for the airline. Joshi led the pitch. The agency then crafted the ad film to support the brand revamp.
During the unveiling of the new brand identity on Thursday, N Chandrasekaran – Chairman, Tata Sons and Air India, in his speech mentioned how the brand is looking forward to deploying the best of AI, more than any other airline. Joshi seconds that and shared that going forward, digital will indeed play a very important role in the brand communication for Air India. He highlighted that in today’s era, communication has to be more about informing and inspiring people. “And in this journey of informing and inspiring people, digital will play a key role,” he added.
He also clarified, “But apart from communication, the chairman was also referring to how the brand Air India as a whole would function.”
When it all started
The agency, since the beginning, was very passionate about associating with Air India. Joshi mentioned that the legacy and nostalgia that Air India brought with itself was a key driver of this passion. “As an advertising professional, I was very excited to contribute to this,” he said.
Joshi comes with years of expertise being a storyteller and he feels that within Air India, there lies a great story to tell. “There’s a story of legacy, there’s a story of transformation which makes it all the more great,” he shared.
The association between Air India and McCann Worldgroup seems to fit just right. “Air India has been, for years, deeply rooted in the Indian consumers' hearts. McCann Worldgroup as an agency takes pride in its understanding of India,” Joshi mentioned, as he explained how McCann is more of a deeply local agency with a global brand name.
He feels that this level of understanding of the country and the ability to be able to figure out where India is headed played an important role in this partnership.
The need to evolve
Joshi feels that a brand resides in the minds of the consumer. “It is a narrative and needs to keep evolving. A great brand is always co-created with the consumer, a brand cannot work in isolation,” he said.
Air India’s CEO & MD Campbell Wilson had mentioned in a press release that the brand is in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline. In a constantly transforming world, what’s more important than transforming oneself to remain in sync with the consumers, he had said.
Joshi feels the same. The need for brands to remain in sync with consumers is what will get them going, he opined.
However, along with keeping up with the transformational journey, Joshi cautioned that one needs to be able to maintain a balance between legacy and the future – two words that are core to Air India today.
If you were to ask whether there’s anything called a perfect time to evolve, then there’s nothing called a calculated time, it’s more like an instinctive time, said Joshi.
Flying with the new Air India
The plans, post this revamp, Joshi shared, is to take cognizance of the reality; what people’s expectations and experiences are. “We no longer live in a world where there is just one-way communication. Gone are the days, when we used to release the ad, people used to watch it but there would be no way to know what they felt about it,” he said.
“Today is a time where brands instantly get to know about it and it helps only when they take cognizance of the reality,” he added.
To surmise, Joshi advised that when a brand chooses to undergo such revamps, it should always ensure that it has a grip on the pulse of the consumer. The growth is a constant process, he mentioned.
“Airline especially is something which is constantly experienced by people and is also something that connects people. For instance, Air India connects India to the world and world to India. So, if you have the pulse of the people, I am sure you will reach where you should,” he concluded.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition to be held next week
The event is scheduled for Friday, August 18th 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group brings back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 18th of August, 2023 from 10 a.m. onwards.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News. Our Co-Gold Partner - Teads, Associate Partner - Truecaller, Co-Partner - Medismart and Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
Join this opportunity to interact with India's most reputed brands and their top management. Let's unlock new insights, strategies, and collaborations at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition, we aim to explore the various aspects of how brands can create meaningful omnichannel experiences, why it is so crucial for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's digital scenario, the challenges and risks involved in going omnichannel, how omnichannel can help to build stronger relationships with customers and drive revenue growth and more.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
For details on RSVP, get in touch with:
nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
K Raheja Corp puts together a musical ode to India with everyday sounds of the country
The #PragatiKiDhun music campaign has been created by K Raheja Corp's in-house Corporate Communications Team and music composer Sanket Sane
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 12, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
As India marks its 76th Independence Day, K Raheja Corp unveils its music campaign titled #PragatiKiDhun. Pegged on the iconic patriotic song ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, this visual-acoustic formation has interestingly not made use of any musical instrument in its creation. Every sound used has been captured either at the company’s bustling construction sites or from real-life encounters that Indians experience while interacting with its brands across the group’s diverse portfolio, including office parks, residences, hospitality, malls and retail outlets. The campaign’s purpose is to put the spotlight on the instrumental role played by the real estate industry in general, and K Raheja Corp group in particular, to India's remarkable growth over the years.
The #PragatiKiDhun music campaign has been created by K Raheja Corp's in-house Corporate Communications Team. The inception of the concept was during an ideating discussion with its social media agency, The Small Big Idea. The clink of construction, the elements of offices, the sounds from happy homes, the bustling engagements at malls, and the energy of shoppers blend harmoniously to create the symphony celebrating how the businesses influence everyday living. Each sound has been meticulously blended during post-production by ace music composer Sanket Sane to re-create the patriotic song’s melody and has been directed by Kartik Parande.
Speaking on the musical's launch, Cheryl D’souza Waldiya, AVP - Corporate Communications, K Raheja Corp said, “Through #PragatiKiDhun, we have endeavoured to capture the myriad everyday positive encounters that Indians experience with our brands. We have artfully woven distinct sounds from across construction sites and each of our brands, harmonising them to weave in the melody of the iconic patriotic song Saare Jahaan se Accha. The purpose is to ignite a sense of patriotism, while highlighting the pivotal role that the real estate industry plays in propelling India’s advancement, beyond of bricks and mortar.”
Hrithik Roshan endorses BeatXP's range of massagers
'Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain,' said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
BeatXP has onboarded Hrithik Roshan for endorsing its latest line-up of massagers. The partnership comes at a pivotal juncture as the demand for fitness and health gadgets soars. "Hrithik Roshan's alignment with BeatXP is poised to fortify the brand's standing in the body massager domain. Ranked among the top three brands for body massagers in the country, BeatXP's resonance with Hrithik Roshan's health-conscious lifestyle mirrors its commitment to advanced wellness solutions. His partnership underscores a significant leap in advocating the essence of self-care and revitalization. Hrithik will take centre stage in promoting an innovative array of massagers through the upcoming #BeatTheLimits campaign," said the brand.
Speaking on this collaboration, Ashish Dhuvan, Business Director at BeatXP, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Hrithik Roshan into the BeatXP family. His dedication to fitness and wellness aligns perfectly with our brand's values. With the launch of the '#BeatTheLimits' campaign, we aim to inspire individuals to transcend their limits and embrace holistic well-being."
Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, "BeatXP's unwavering dedication to provide health-care solutions truly impresses me. Their range of massagers is a remarkable step towards prioritizing self-care in our dynamic lifestyles. This partnership resonates strongly with our shared commitment to holistic well-being and rejuvenation.
Aziz Alam, Business Director at BeatXP, shared their perspective on the collaboration, stating, “Leveraging our partnership with the esteemed youth icon Hrithik, we anticipate a substantial outreach to our nationwide target audience. Despite being a leading massager brand in the country, the awareness surrounding massagers and their utility remains relatively modest. This collaboration not only elevates our brand's presence but also serves as a pivotal tool for product and utility awareness expansion."
Rooter takes on gaming FOMO in new campaign
The ad has been cnceptualized by Rooter’s in-house team, and further developed and produced by Emotion Pictures
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 13, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Everyone who has hung outside a neighbour’s window to watch a cricket match on their TV, stood peeking over someone’s shoulder in a crowded metro just to catch the latest episode of a web series or queued up overnight to get first access to your favourite K-pop band’s merchandise will agree – if you are a true fan, you’ll do anything for an engaging experience. But, if there was an easy way to get great experiences – free and anytime you wanted, you wouldn’t have to resort to such strategies for your entertainment, would you? Picking on this insight, Rooter has launched its advertising campaign focused on a typical gaming fan’s FOMO. The first TV campaign by any gaming content platform in India, it delves into the hilarious lengths a fan will go to, to catch the most exciting game streaming and esports action, and how Rooter has become the favourite platform for Young India’s entertainment.
The quirky films show the curious protagonist getting hooked to the exciting game streams on a friend’s phone and landing in some comically painful situations while attempting to watch them. Popular eSports Caster and Analyst Ocean Sharma, has played the role of the hip and trendy friend who teases him for not knowing the obvious destination for entertaining content - Game dekhne ka itna load? To kar na Rooter download! (So much fuss to watch a game stream? Just download Rooter). Conceptualized by Rooter’s in-house team, and further developed and produced by Emotion Pictures, the campaign includes three punchy 15-second commercials.
Speaking about the context of the campaign, Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter said “Nothing speaks fandom in India today more than Gaming. Gaming content like live streams, eSports and more represents one-of-a-kind entertainment – full of surprises, deeply immersive, and accessible anytime, anywhere. It cuts across segments and is at the heart of how young India spends time on its screens today. This is where Rooter is making a special space for itself in their minds, their hearts and on their screens. With presence across Web, App, and Smart TV ecosystems, we have created a vast universe for viewers to watch the most top-notch gaming content in the market and for creators to find an appreciative audience. Through this campaign, Rajat and his team at Emotion Pictures have helped us tell every gaming fandom in the country where to find engaging entertainment – obviously on Rooter!”
Elaborating on the concept, Rajat Gulati, Founder & Executive Producer, Emotion Pictures said “The films are inspired by keen observations of young India's behaviour when it comes to gaming, especially the irresistible curiosity and immersion that unfold while watching an action-packed stream. We hope to strike a chord with Indian gamers and represent their world, their emotions, and their love for all things gaming through these light-hearted, slice-of-(gamer's)-life films. It was exciting to collaborate with an exceptional team at Rooter. The tremendous amount of confidence and courage they showed has helped us express freely right from script conception to production.”
The strategic campaign was launched for the second season of NODWIN Gaming’s BGMI Master Series (the biggest esports tournament in the country) where Rooter is the official digital streaming partner along with TV broadcast partner, Star Sports. The thematic films will be broadcast across TV, Youtube and digital streams, throughout the tournament, encouraging people to head to Rooter for their daily dose of gaming and esports action.
