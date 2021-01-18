Agencies should be idea driven, not CFO driven: Per Pedersen

e4m Conclave: These are just highlights from our elaborate session with Per Pedersen, Founder & Creative, by The Network

At the 20th edition of e4m Conclave, Per Pedersen, Founder & Creative, by The Network, spoke about ‘The future of global networks’ in his keynote address.

Pedersen highlighted how “the new agency model as we knew is dead”. According to Pedersen, agencies have to come to terms with the change that is happening around to survive and to stay relevant.

“Big networks have turned corporate, and in my view, old-fashioned ways of working do not resonate well with creative agencies. Change is going to be necessary for agencies to survive and stay relevant. We have to break with old ways of corporate thinking,” he reiterated.

Pedersen also spoke about how 2020 has provided fertile ground for independent agencies. His advice to creative agencies was to shed the arrogant approach towards clients and work in a more collaborative way.

During his address, Pedersen also underlined the importance of having leaders who have the right background to lead the agency.

“We are very CFO driven, we should be idea driven. In my view, you should have a background in the product to lead a creative agency. We need to see more creative people run the network.”

He also spoke against the myth that “you cannot trust a creative with money”, which, in his view, has no bearing with facts.

Pedersen urged agency leaders to “get out of the boardroom and step down from the high horses and make human connections.”

In Pedersen’s view, every agency should reflect diversity in gender and geography and should take a leaf out of his initiative (by The Network), which was born during the pandemic and can be operated from anywhere.

