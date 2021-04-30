Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 4th edition of #JumpForHealth campaign

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd. (ABHICL), the Health Insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a significant non-banking financial services company, has launched the fourth edition of its #JumpForHealth campaign. #JumpForHealth is a movement, created by ABHICL, to get people to start their health journey through the power of jumping, while simultaneously contributing towards helping the differently-abled walk again. With the combined efforts of the participating individuals, for every 10,000 jumps collected, ABHICL is donating 1 prosthetic leg to the underprivileged.

In its last three chapters, JumpForHealth has empowered and motivated families to get started on their fitness journey by participating in this campaign. The campaign has witnessed tremendous involvement and impact during its past 3 editions as nearly 19 million jumps were received.

Through its 4th chapter of #JumpForHealth, ABHICL is targeting around 5 million jumps this year. Despite the recent trying times, people have been unstoppable because of their self-motivation and drive to stay healthy. #JumpForHealth 2021 taps into these qualities to not only become the healthiest version of themselves, but to also bring joy and happiness to those who can benefit from a prosthetic leg. For this year’s campaign, ABHICL has Sudha Chandran, who herself is a dancer of repute, with a prosthetic leg, features in a riveting #JumpForHealth dance video depicting the commendable role of the Covid-19 warriors during these trying times and expressing gratitude for the same. A ‘Jump For Health – #ABHIKaro’ tune has been released for the first time in multiple regional languages to inspire and accompany the jumps along with ‘Jump-o-meter’ to seamlessly count the jumps.

Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “The fourth edition of #JumpForHealth 2021 campaign echoes Aditya Birla Capital’s mission to provoke people to self-realise the importance of staying healthy and the spirit of giving. This year, we celebrate the Unstoppable spirit of our Covid warriors and their relentless grit & determination in these trying times. The campaign has already received participatory videos of people jumping to their own style and rhythm, from not only the width and breadth of India, but also from Philippines, Canada, USA, France and Singapore. The participants included Covid-19 survivors, doctors, police personnel, athletes, choreographers, school students, bank employees, restaurant workers, and many more.”

Speaking about this initiative, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, we have always tried to help people achieve and sustain their healthiest selves with our ‘Health First’ philosophy. #JumpForHealth campaign is an extension of that philosophy, which motivates individuals to be active and jump in their homes for a greater cause – health for self and health for those in need. Over the years, we have seen great enthusiasm and participation from our Banca partners, agents and employees, who look forward to #JumpForHealth every year.

The #JumpForHealth impact:

Trended #3 on Twitter – India trends on launch day

Generated 19.7 million impressions

Garnered a reach of 19.4 million

The ‘Jump’ video received 7.7 million views

Attracted 4.3 million engagement

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)