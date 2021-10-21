ACKO scores big in premium audiences with EPL on Disney+ Hotstar

Leveraging the power of the English Premier League, which gives access to a highly premium audience, Sponsor, ACKO managed to gain high visibility and build engagement with its target audience

ACKO General Insurance is a direct to consumer insurance brand which has won the hearts of the millennials and generation Z with its innovative insurance products for cars and bikes. These products can be bought directly from the company through their app. Its product portfolio has managed to outshine many others in the space with hyper-personalization, extremely low premium, and requires zero paperwork. In less than five years the company has become one of the leading digital insurers in the country largely because it has succeeded in understanding and meeting consumer perceptions better.

But when it was faced with the task of driving resonance in a premium and engaged audience over a sustained period, it turned to one of the most loved football leagues in the world, the English Premier League. As a sponsor of EPL on Disney+ Hotstar, ACKO has been able to reach out to its target audience in a sustained manner The thrilling football action spread over nine months fits perfectly with the brand's effort to have constant engagement with its target audience with a good mix of viewers across age groups-in Gen Z as well as millennials, both men and women.

“We are always on the lookout for innovations that enable us to create memorable associations with our customers. EPL gives us access to a premium, engaged audience - exactly what we are looking for. We’ve come aboard as sponsors for EPL on Disney+ Hotstar. This collaboration ensures that we achieve an extremely high share of voice throughout the tournament on the back of a host of innovative branding and advertising solutions,” says Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing at ACKO.

Being a digital player, ACKO disrupted the industry by offering an alternative model of insurance distribution, to sell products differently and connect with its consumers and prospects. The EPL has made it possible for ACKO to target these prospects impactfully.

While the voice-over sponsorship indent during the live tournament enabled the insurer to drive associative value, with team selection, it was able to amplify its presence during select matches. Since the tournament attracts a highly engaged audience, ACKO leveraged squeeze-ups for moment marketing. Carefully curated brand messages played during select moments allowed the brand to drive high resonance with its key messages in its target audience.

With the non-live segments of the tournament, the brand took its visibility to the next level. Video on Demand (VOD) segments like Goals of the week, Saves of the week, and Highlights enabled the brand to maximize its visibility among incremental (non-live) viewers and extremely passionate fans which represent a premium, niche audience segment.

The English Premier League is one of the most popular football tournaments in India. Clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, or Liverpool have great fandom in India. Its fans are urban dwellers, highly passionate about football, tech-savvy, and follow the latest trends. The recently started dedicated match commentary in Bangla and Malayalam is further fanning the fandom of the English Premier League in India and in turn helping ACKO to not just create awareness about the brand in the desired target audience but also drive high brand recall.

