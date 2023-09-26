ABCD in Marketing: Harnessing technology for consumer impact
Guest Column: S Krishnamoorthy, Co-Founder, Xeno Reality, and Dr. Srinath Sridharan, policy researcher & corporate advisor, explain marketer's increasing reliance on data-driven insights
In today's digital age, marketers are at the forefront of a technological revolution that is reshaping the landscape of consumerism. With the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing reliance on data-driven insights, marketers have transformed into technocrats, leveraging cutting-edge tools and strategies to drive business success.
Technology has become an integral part of modern marketing, revolutionising the way businesses connect with consumers. Technocrat marketers understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve by embracing emerging technologies and leveraging them to their advantage. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to big data analytics and automation, these technocrats harness the power of technology to unlock valuable insights, streamline processes, and deliver personalized experiences at scale.
In today's hyperconnected world, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. Its transformative power has seeped into various industries, revolutionising the way businesses operate. In the realm of marketing, the adoption of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Digital platforms has redefined the landscape, enabling companies to connect, engage, and understand their customers like never before. Data has emerged as the lifeblood of modern marketing, providing technocrat marketers with the insights needed to make informed decisions. Through sophisticated analytics tools and robust data management systems, marketers can collect, analyse, and interpret vast amounts of consumer data. This data-driven approach enables them to understand consumer behaviour, identify trends, and tailor marketing strategies to meet the evolving needs and preferences of their target audience.
Technocrat marketers recognise that data is not just a buzzword but a strategic asset that drives business growth. In the digital age, data has become the currency that drives business decisions, and marketers have embraced its power to transform their strategies. With the rise of technology and advanced analytics tools, the availability and accessibility of data have reached unprecedented levels.
The Power of Personalisation: Gone are the days of mass marketing and generic advertising campaigns. Today's consumers expect personalised experiences tailored to their preferences and needs. Data provides marketers with invaluable insights into customer behaviour, enabling them to understand individual preferences, purchase patterns, and demographics. Armed with this knowledge, marketers can create targeted, relevant, and personalised campaigns that resonate with their audience, leading to higher engagement, conversion rates, and customer satisfaction.
Uncovering Consumer Insights: Data allows marketers to dig deep into consumer behavior and uncover invaluable insights. By analysing consumer data, such as browsing history, purchase behaviour, and social media interactions, marketers can gain a comprehensive understanding of their target audience. This understanding goes beyond demographics and delves into the psychology behind consumer decision-making, enabling marketers to create impactful messaging, compelling offers, and effective marketing strategies.
Optimising Marketing Strategies: Data-driven marketing enables marketers to optimise their strategies and make informed decisions. Through data analysis, marketers can measure the effectiveness of their campaigns, track key performance indicators, and identify areas for improvement. This iterative approach allows for continuous refinement, ensuring that marketing efforts are efficient and yield maximum results. By leveraging data, marketers can allocate resources more effectively, target the right channels, and refine their messaging to resonate with their audience.
Anticipating Customer Needs: Data empowers marketers to anticipate customer needs and stay ahead of the curve. By analysing historical data and monitoring trends, marketers can identify emerging customer preferences and changing market dynamics. This foresight enables businesses to proactively adapt their strategies, develop innovative products, and meet customer demands before they become mainstream. With data as their compass, marketers can navigate the ever-evolving marketplace and position their brands as industry leaders.
Enhancing Customer Engagement: Data-driven marketing facilitates enhanced customer engagement and interaction. Through various touchpoints, such as social media, email marketing, and website analytics, marketers can capture valuable customer data. This data, combined with advanced analytics and CRM systems, enables businesses to deliver personalised communication, targeted promotions, and tailored recommendations. By leveraging data to engage customers at the right time, in the right way, marketers can foster deeper connections, increase brand loyalty, and drive customer advocacy.
Ethics and Privacy: While data-driven marketing offers immense opportunities, it also brings ethical considerations regarding data privacy and security. Marketers must prioritise responsible data usage, ensuring compliance with regulations and safeguarding customer information. Transparency and consent are crucial in establishing trust with consumers and maintaining long-term relationships. Marketers must strike a delicate balance between utilising data to deliver personalized experiences and respecting the privacy rights of their customers.
Immersive technologies
Immersive technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) can greatly enhance marketing strategies in the digital age. By incorporating AR/VR experiences into their campaigns, marketers can create immersive and interactive brand experiences that captivate consumers. AR can be used to overlay virtual elements onto the real world, allowing users to visualise products in their environment before making a purchase. VR, on the other hand, offers a fully simulated environment, enabling users to explore virtual spaces and engage with branded content in a highly engaging and memorable way. These technologies can provide a unique and personalised experience, driving customer engagement, increasing brand loyalty, and ultimately leading to higher conversion rates.
With AR/VR, marketers can leverage the power of storytelling to convey their brand message in a more compelling and experiential manner. They can create virtual showrooms, allowing customers to virtually browse and try out products, which can be particularly valuable for industries like furniture, fashion, and automotive. Additionally, AR/VR can be utilised in events and activations, enabling attendees to interact with virtual elements and participate in immersive brand experiences. These technologies have the potential to revolutionise the way marketers connect with consumers, making marketing campaigns more memorable, impactful, and effective in driving business success.
Focusing on the ABCDs of marketing
Immersive technologies have the potential to enhance the ABCD of marketing, by providing engaging and interactive experiences for users.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer in the marketing domain. With AI-powered algorithms and machine learning, companies can analyse vast amounts of data, derive valuable insights, and make data-driven decisions. From personalised recommendations to chatbots offering seamless customer service, AI enables marketers to deliver customised experiences at scale. The evolution of AI has transformed marketing from a static, one-size-fits-all approach to a dynamic, hyper-personalised strategy, creating deeper connections with consumers. Immersive technologies like AR and VR can leverage AI algorithms to deliver personalized and contextual experiences. For example, AI-powered chatbots can be integrated into AR/VR interfaces, allowing users to have realistic and interactive conversations with virtual assistants. This combination enables businesses to provide real-time assistance, personalized recommendations, and customized interactions, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.
Business Analytics has revolutionised the way marketers understand consumer behaviour and make informed decisions. By leveraging advanced analytics techniques, businesses can gain insights into customer preferences, market trends, and competitors' strategies. This data-driven approach enables marketers to identify target segments, optimize campaigns, and predict future market dynamics. Through real-time analytics, businesses can pivot quickly and stay ahead in a rapidly changing market landscape. Immersive technologies can augment business analytics by visualising data in three-dimensional spaces. With AR/VR, marketers can explore complex datasets and visually represent information in a more intuitive and immersive manner. This enables deeper insights and faster decision-making by allowing analysts to interact with data visually, identify patterns, and discover hidden correlations.
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) has evolved from managing basic customer information to a comprehensive strategy for building and nurturing customer relationships. CRM platforms allow businesses to centralize customer data, track interactions, and personalize engagement. By understanding individual customer preferences and behaviors, companies can tailor their marketing efforts, anticipate needs, and deliver exceptional experiences. CRM has become a cornerstone for businesses seeking to establish long-lasting relationships and foster brand loyalty. Immersive technologies can transform the way CRM systems are used, enabling marketers to have a more immersive understanding of their customers. With AR/VR, marketers can visualise customer data in a spatial context, gaining a deeper understanding of customer preferences, behaviors, and interactions. This immersive view can assist in identifying opportunities for personalized engagement, tailored offerings, and proactive customer service, ultimately improving customer relationship management and driving loyalty.
The rise of digital platforms has transformed marketing from a one-way communication channel to a dynamic, interactive space. The advent of social media, mobile apps, and online marketplaces has opened up new avenues for businesses to engage with consumers. Digital marketing enables targeted messaging, real-time feedback, and measurable results. With the ability to track consumer interactions and preferences, marketers can refine their strategies, optimise campaigns, and drive higher conversion rates. The digital revolution has democratised marketing, allowing businesses of all sizes to reach global audiences and compete on a level playing field. Immersive technologies can revolutionise digital marketing by creating interactive and memorable brand experiences. With AR/VR, marketers can go beyond traditional advertising formats and offer immersive campaigns that allow users to engage with branded content in a virtual environment. For example, AR filters and VR experiences can be used to showcase products, provide virtual try-on experiences, or transport users into immersive storytelling narratives. This level of interactivity and immersion can significantly enhance brand awareness, customer engagement, and conversion rates.
The shift towards technology-driven marketing is propelled by the widespread adoption of technology by consumers. Today's consumers are digitally savvy, connected, and expect personalised experiences. They willingly share their data in exchange for tailored recommendations, convenience, and relevant content. This abundance of consumer data has fueled the need for technologies like AI, Business Analytics, CRM, and Digital platforms to harness its potential and deliver value to customers. As technology continues to advance and consumers become even more data-centric, the seamless integration of these technologies will be essential for businesses to thrive and meet the evolving needs of their customers.
India focused approach
In the Indian market, it is important to consider the country's diverse cultural and linguistic landscape. Marketers need to adapt their technology-driven strategies to cater to different regions and languages within India. This could involve translating content, customising campaigns based on regional preferences, and leveraging local influencers or platforms that resonate with specific audiences. India has witnessed a significant growth in smartphone adoption and internet penetration, with a large portion of the population accessing the internet primarily through mobile devices. Marketers targeting the Indian market should prioritise a mobile-first approach, ensuring that their websites, apps, and digital campaigns are optimised for mobile devices. Additionally, leveraging mobile messaging platforms and mobile advertising channels can be effective in reaching and engaging Indian consumers.
While technology-driven marketing has become a necessity, it's crucial to consider the cost-effectiveness of implementing these solutions in the Indian market. India has a diverse market with consumers from various socio-economic backgrounds. Marketers should explore affordable and scalable technology solutions that can deliver value without imposing significant financial burdens on businesses. This could involve leveraging open-source tools, cloud-based services, or partnerships with local technology providers to optimise costs while delivering impactful marketing outcomes.
While global e-commerce giants have a significant presence in India, the market also has well-established regional e-commerce platforms. Marketers targeting the Indian market should consider partnering with or utilising these regional platforms to reach a broader customer base. Understanding the preferences and shopping habits of Indian consumers on these platforms can help tailor marketing strategies and optimise product placement for maximum visibility and sales.
India is a linguistically diverse country with a wide range of languages spoken across different states and regions. To effectively connect with Indian consumers, marketers should consider incorporating regional languages and cultural nuances into their marketing efforts. This could involve creating localised content, using local language, and adapting messaging to resonate with specific cultural contexts. By recognising and respecting the diversity of Indian culture and language, marketers can build stronger connections and establish trust with their target audience.
In recent years, data privacy has become a significant concern globally, and India is no exception. Marketers operating in the Indian market must prioritise data protection and adhere to relevant privacy regulations. Implementing robust data security measures, obtaining proper consent from consumers, and being transparent about data usage practices are essential to build trust and maintain strong customer relationships. Demonstrating a commitment to privacy and data protection will be crucial for marketers to navigate the Indian market successfully.
The Indian marketing fraternity is gradually embracing immersive technologies, recognising their potential to revolutionise customer experiences and engagement. While the adoption is still in its early stages, there is growing interest and experimentation with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in various industries. Companies are exploring the use of AR/VR in areas such as product visualisation, virtual showrooms, experiential marketing, and interactive brand experiences. With the rapid advancements in technology and the increasing smartphone penetration in India, it is expected that immersive technologies will gain more traction in the coming years, paving the way for innovative and immersive marketing strategies across the country.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Market dynamics are in favour of D2C brands: Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage
In this edition of e4m's D2C Revolution series, Vasa, Founder of GetVantage guides entrepreneurs about the different avenues of raising capital and the need to have a financial 'toolkit'
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
“There could not have been a better time than now, in India, to build a brand,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder, GetVantage as he engaged in a conversation with exchange4media for its D2C Revolution series.
Vasa shares that in today’s time, a D2C brand in any category can literally be started from the kitchens and garages of homes. “There has been a commoditization around technology, around digital marketing and reach, distribution has become simpler and seamless. It has become a level playing field for an Indian challenger brand, to compete with any global player,” he said.
Market dynamics at the moment are playing in favour of D2C brands, Vasa shared. “I tell the brands under my portfolio that D2C is a channel. It is probably the starting point for emerging brands to get in. The founders need to look at themselves as an insurgent brand, rather than just a D2C brand, which means even if you’re not omnichannel, you at least have to be multichannel,” he added.
Speaking of challenges that the D2C brand founders are facing, Vasa shared that the lack of awareness around raising capital is the one and only challenge facing the founders at the moment.
“The founders need to be aware that there are multiple options to raise capital. They need to have a financial toolkit, which allows them to see that while equity capital may be needed in some cases early on, the growth capital may be raised via different alternatives like revenue-based financing, cash flow-based funding, etc.,” he explained.
Delving deeper into revenue-based financing, Vasa advises that founders need to build a business that is at least revenue-generating. He says that not every business has to be profitable from day 1, but it needs to be able to generate revenue month on month.
Speaking about localisation being a rising trend in the D2C space, Vasa says that there is growth in every direction. “When a brand knows what it stands for, and which segment it is catering to, it will define whether the brand has to go deeper into India, or go on a global level outside India,” he said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
It’s crucial to live up to the promises your brand makes: Sanjiv Mehta
Mehta, Former CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever, addressed the winners of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
Sanjiv Mehta, Former CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever, was the Chief Guest at the tenth edition of IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 awards. He gave a special address and answered questions posed by the winners of the coveted list.
Addressing the question of gender diversity in workplaces and the challenges female professionals face due to intangible prejudices, like male group dynamics and token diversity appointments in leadership roles, Mehta shared, “I believe that humanity has done injustice to women. If you go back to the past, women were equal partners. But over the years, there has been injustice. When I took over as the CEO of HUL, we had 18 per cent women in management. When I left, we had 46 per cent. And a clear pathway that in another two years, we will be gender-balanced. When it comes to women, they don't have to be like men to succeed. They have to be absolutely comfortable in their skin. They bring in strengths which men don't have, and they will be able to blossom only when they are able to play to their strengths. Organizations focus on how to help people improve their development needs. But beyond a certain point, that's the wrong way to look at it. We need to ask ourselves how we play to a person's strengths. When you're comfortable in your own skin, you will excel in what you do.”
He further highlighted the importance of gender diversity in the consumer goods industry, emphasizing the strong business case for having women represented in management roles, “I'm from the consumer goods industry. Consider this: 75% of decisions are made by women, and most of our consumers are women. It's crucial to reflect our consumer base in our management team for a strong business case, regardless of social justice concerns. Before India and South Asia, I ran Unilever's business in North Africa and the Middle East. In 2008, there were only two women in our Saudi office. Today, Saudi Arabia, under Mohammed bin Salman, is more progressive. When I left as chair of North Africa Middle East, 48 per cent of the office was comprised of women. We aimed to make Unilever Arabia the best workplace for women, following country laws for separate spaces, though the women we recruited rarely used them due to the comfort we provided. So today the world is at your feet. I don't think, at least in my lifetime, there's been a better opportunity for women to succeed in India and the world at large,” he said.
Mehta discussed the enduring relevance of established brands and the key factors of purpose and performance in branding. “First and foremost, it's crucial to approach business with the perspective that it can be a force for good and that brands, in particular, can also serve this purpose. Many people mistakenly believe that traditional brands are no longer relevant, but it's essential to recognize that brands are here to stay. From a brand perspective, purpose is a key factor, followed by performance. In today's world, driven by technology and personalization, brands must have a clear point of view, one that aligns with the essence of the brand itself. This doesn't mean merely adopting a viewpoint for the sake of it, but rather articulating something that resonates with the brand's identity. Your brand's vision and actions must move in harmony; otherwise, consumers will quickly notice the disconnection,” he shared.
Citing an example of Lifebuoy during the COVID-19 pandemic, he illustrated the significance of aligning brand messaging with its core purpose, he explained, “Consider timeless brands like Lifebuoy, for instance, which centres around the concept of family health. During the first wave of COVID-19, while most of us were at home, essential goods like Lifebuoy continued production. In a virtual factory visit, a blue-collar worker demonstrated the brand's purpose by showing a bar of Lifebuoy soap, emphasizing its role in protection. This exemplifies what purpose-driven branding is all about - when consumers can associate your product with its intended purpose. However, it's crucial to live up to the promises your brand makes. If you are asked to create advertising that deviates from your product's functionality or the essence of your brand, firmly reject it. Staying true to your brand's promise, values, and alignment with product functionality allows for creative marketing that resonates with consumers, ultimately building strong brands that connect with the hearts and minds of your audience. Stick to your values.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reliance Foundation urges fans to wish Indian contingent the very best at the Asian Games
The campaign has been brought to life by Ogilvy India
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 4:19 PM | 3 min read
The 19th Asian Games has over 650 Indian athletes, its biggest contingent ever, representing the country at the continent’s showpiece event. Reliance Foundation has launched the #LehraDoTeamIndia campaign to celebrate the Indian athletes and encourage the fans to get behind them with the iconic 'Lehra Do' cry as they aim to seek glory for the nation and make the tricolour fly high in Hangzhou, China.
The campaign features some of India’s most decorated and celebrated athletes as well as athletes who will be appearing at the Asian Games for the first time and have immense promise. Among the stars to feature in the campaign are two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as well as hockey legends PR Sreejesh and Sushila Chanu. It also features veterans Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and Virdhawal Khade (Aquatics), who have represented India at multiple Asian Games. Avinash Sable (Steeplechase) will be looking to add an Asian Games medal to his Commonwealth Games medal from last year, while Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon) will look to add a decathlon medal to his bronze in high jump from the Commonwealth Games last year.
The campaign also has an eye on the future by including Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Anupama Upadhyaya (Badminton), Simranjeet Kaur (Archery), Mayuri Lute (Cycling) and Yash Tushir (Wrestling), who will all be making their first appearance at the Asian Games but are already among the brightest talents in the country. Abhinav Bindra, the 1st Indian to win an individual Gold at the Olympics, also headlines the campaign. The campaign has been brought to life by Ogilvy India.
Reliance Foundation athletes seek glory at Asian Games: Reliance Foundation’s athletes have been in fine form this year, putting in impressive displays at the World Championships in athletics and boxing, the Asian Athletics Championships as well as the World University Games.
- A total of 19 athletes from the Reliance Foundation will be competing at the Asian Games this year, including Lovlina Borgohain, Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain, Jinson Johnson, Manika Batra, Shiva Thapa, Man Singh, Mohammed Afsal, Gulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar, Dhruv Kapila, Anupama Upadhyaya, Simranjeet Kaur, Vicky, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke, Ganemat Sekhon, Palak Gulia and Kishore Kumar Jena.
Reliance Foundation also runs the largest corporate sports programs for the development of sports across the nation. Reliance Foundation’s Sports for Development initiatives have been helping kids across the nation to help achieve their sports dreams. These sports programs have a mass reach - promoting inclusivity, providing sponsorships, and sports science and nutrition assistance for the elite as well as promising upcoming athletes.
Reliance Foundation celebrates the spirit of sports – joy, health, grit, determination, winning and losing. And works to ensure that more and more children and youth from all sections of society are able to play sports and, in the process, build a fitter, stronger and more active India. Our initiatives have touched the lives of over 22 million young people since 2013 across the country from 13,000+ schools and colleges, enabling an opportunity for a talented kid anywhere to be able to achieve their dream of a career/glory in sports. We are especially committed to ensuring more presence and success of girl and women athletes in India and design our programmes in a manner that offers them maximum opportunities. At Reliance Foundation, we hope to be the wind beneath the wings of Indian sportspersons and help them reach their true potential. For more information please follow us on https://www.rfyouthsports.com/
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IMPACT unveils Top 30 under 30 list, 2023
The 30 winners have been selected from 150+ nominations
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 9:17 PM | 3 min read
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 has year after year commemorated the most talented young agency professionals in the A&M space. The flagship property of IMPACT Magazine by the exchange4media Group celebrated the future of the industry in a glittering ceremony attended by top industry professionals, as well as some of the most illustrious names who have been on the list over the past decade. In its tenth edition, the emphasis on Digital is even more pronounced when compared to the previous editions, as the industry races forward at lightning speed.
IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 this year brings to the fore professionals, who are under 30 years of age and yet are accomplished entrepreneurs or gifted admen and women. The importance of these young minds lies in the fact that they look at the world through a different lens, a more modern, and updated one. Their version of truth, reality, and society is what actually matters because they will be the champions of the future. It is pertinent that we understand and recognise their talent.
While addressing the listers of 2023, Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media, and Chairman, BW Businessworld, had some words of wisdom. He said, "Keep climbing Mount Everests in your life, but do not forget to help people."
This year the award features young professionals from varied backgrounds. We have listers from five creative agencies, six Digital agencies, two marketing agencies, one long-form content studio, one ad tech, and two content agencies, among others. The even better news is that some of these are young entrepreneurs who have started their own journey, managing to create a strong impact.
Sanjiv Mehta, the former Chairman of HUL, who was also the Chief Guest at the event, answered questions posed by the listers of 2023. While answering a question on balancing ethics and selling products, he said, "You have to come from a perspective that business and brands are a force for good. Many times, people think that the age of brands is over, but they are completely wrong. When you look at it from a brand's perspective, the most important things are purpose, performance, and in today's world, personalisation. Your 'brand say', and 'brand do', have to move in tangent. If you do not, you will be called out."
Among the 30 winners, we have 12 women listers, and 19 men listers, selected from 150+ nominations. This does not add up to 30, because for the first time we have two joint winners, co-founders of a successful Digital consultancy. The scope of work featured this year transcends that of previous years, as it should.
It is safe to say that at IMPACT, we try to oppose Irish writer, George Bernard Shaw’s cynical quote, “youth is wasted on the young.” Presenting IMPACT Top 30 Under 30 2023 list.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 onboards CARS24 as title sponsor
The series is scheduled from September 24 to October 22
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 1:33 PM | 1 min read
Yuva Kabaddi Series has joined hands with CARS24 as its title sponsor for its upcoming monsoon edition, scheduled from September 24 to October 22.
The series will witness the participation of emerging talents from more than sixteen states, providing them with a professional platform to showcase their skills and compete at the national level.
“We are glad to partner with CARS24 whose remarkable global footprint and unwavering market leadership underscore their commitment to advancing innovation and fostering agility. This exciting partnership not only brings us together but also marks the start of an exciting journey where we're ready for rapid growth of the sport and many exciting opportunities ahead. The partnership will play a key role in shaping the future of Indian kabaddi,” commented Suhail Chandhok, Co-Founder, Yuva Kabaddi Series.
"Kabaddi embodies the essence of great teamwork, unwavering determination, boundary-pushing, and a relentless pursuit of powerful performance and excellence. At CARS24, we resonate deeply with these values as we continue to revolutionise the autotech industry. Through our partnership with the Yuva Kabaddi Series, our mission is crystal clear: to inspire the next generation of athletes, empowering them to chase their dreams with the same unwavering determination and fearlessness that defines CARS24. We eagerly anticipate a season filled with exciting matches and a journey marked by the values of collaboration, perseverance, and ultimate triumph!," said Gajendra Jangid, Co Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, CARS24.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Humans of Bombay copyright row explained
The photoblog platform has filed a lawsuit against People of India over 'copyright infringement'
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 1:33 PM | 5 min read
Chaos broke loose on over the weekend when the much-celebrated photoblog Humans of Bombay (HoB) was in the news for filing a lawsuit against People of India (PoI) for copyright infringement.
According to the plaintiff, PoI copied HoB's storytelling format, which showcases human interest stories centred on photographs of ordinary people. The plea also mentioned that PoI lifted films from HoB's Instagram account without seeking permission first.
September 24, 2023
September 24, 2023
The Delhi High Court has issued a summons to People of India and has scheduled the hearing for October 11.
Considering HoB is itself inspired by Humans of New York (HoNY), the irony of the situation was not lost on anyone. After news broke of HoB's lawsuit, the internet had a field day trolling HoB and its founder Karishma Mehta.
History of Humans of Bombay
Mehta founded HoB in 2014 as a Facebook page, which was then expanded onto other platforms. The posts are centred on evocative photographs accompanied by compelling stories of the subjects. They often go viral on social media, owing to the nature of the stories, which often have an element of sensationalism.
Eventually, the page was monetised, giving room for brands to cash in on the popularity of the platform. HoB also saw some controversies with some users accusing it of showcasing one-sided stories. The biggest controversy came in 2022, when the page started crowdfunding for a middle-class girl who wished to study at Harvard. Calling the campaign a scam, many netizens also questioned the veracity of the girl's claims and HoB's complicity in them.
Founder Karishma Mehta's viral video where she defended her "self-made" tag also didn't sit well with the netizens. Mehta's claim that she founded HoB with a Rs one lakh "loan" from her father was ridiculed as tone-deaf since many pointed out that she came from a privileged family."
Supposed financial records of HoB shared on social media show that the company made a Profit After Tax of over Rs 3 crore in 2022. However, the authenticity of the records cannot be individually verified
Copyright controversy
On Friday, news broke that HoB filed a lawsuit against PoI for copyright infringement. It didn't take too long for Brandon Stanton, the founder of HoNY, to chime in with a tweet.
I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for. https://t.co/0jZM05YyTt— Brandon Stanton (@humansofny) September 23, 2023
The tweet has been shared close to 8,000 times till now with most of the posts coming in support of Stanton and bashing HoB. "HoB is not an appropriation but actually an insult to your work. It’s embarrassing that it exists and this action of their founder to sue someone else for the same stuff they’re doing reeks of insecurity," wrote one commentator.
Eagle-eyed netizens also noted that HoB has also copied HoNY's bio on Instagram. To add more to the controversy, an old video of Mehta, claiming to have "stumbled" upon the idea of HoB has also gone viral.
Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta said that she got the idea of HOB "Completely randomly and out of the blue".— Rahul Bhardwaj (@_rahulism_) September 24, 2023
It's like Abibas/Poma saying that they got the idea completely random and then sued Adidas/Puma. ?#HumansofBombay pic.twitter.com/sLouYliBVn
After Stanton put HoB on full blast on Twitter, the issue received nationwide and global attention. Social media is also rife with stories of people claiming to be former employees and clients of HoB.
People were particularly irked by HoB's sarcastic rebuttal to Stanton.
This just cracks me up!! #HumansOfBombay preaching honesty and ethics to Brandon after stealing and heavily monetising HIS brainchild.— Swati Mahant (@BeingSwatii) September 24, 2023
The least you can do is be grateful and graceful! pic.twitter.com/cc4xGqlhQJ
The company soon backtracked by following up with a mollified version of the statement, clarifying that PoI was sued for intellectual property theft and not for appropriating the storytelling style.
We are grateful to HONY & Brandon for starting this storytelling movement.— Humans Of Bombay (@HumansOfBombay) September 24, 2023
The suit is related to the IP in our posts & not about storytelling at all.
We tried to address the issue amicably before approaching the Court, as we believe in protecting our team’s hard work.
PFA
In the post, HoB expressed gratitude towards Brandon Stanton and HoNY for pioneering the storytelling movement. It also noted that it intended to settle the matter amicably before the matter was taken to court.
Who is Brandon Stanton?
Brandon Stanton is an American author, photographer, and blogger who kickstarted the Humans of New York photoblog. He has authored the book Humans of New York and was named Time magazine's "30 Under 30 People Changing The World" in 2013.
Who is Karishma Mehta?
According to Karishma Mehta's public profile, she is described as a "writer and photographer." Apart from founding HoB, she has also authored a book titled Humans of Bombay much like Stanton, and is a TEDx presenter.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BC Web Wise wins digital creative mandate for Joy Personal Care
The agency will drive brand love with innovative creatives across digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
Joy Personal Care has joined hands with BC Web Wise as its digital marketing agency. The mandate was won after a multi-agency pitch process initiated by Joy Personal Care. The agency will drive brand awareness and consideration across the product portfolio with creative, innovative, relatable content.
Speaking about having a new digital partner, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care, says, “We believe in the natural beauty of women. We offer products that help maintain, not accentuate their natural beauty. We have ensured that our brand beliefs are at the core of our communication strategy over the years. Our strategy has been a reflection that beauty is not just about products; it’s about crafting experiences that resonate with our audience’s aspirations. With BC Web Wise’s creative brilliance and strategic insights, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey to redefine our connection with our clientele.”
On their appointment as partners, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder & MD of BC Web Wise, says, “We are honoured and excited to onboard a brand that has set standards of elegance for generations. Our mission is to amplify Joy Personal Care’s story through innovative storytelling and strategic digital campaigns that resonate with our loyal audience and new admirers.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube