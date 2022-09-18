A 'bald' Arjun Kapoor stars in Sebamed ad

Sebamed has partnered with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor for this campaign with the aim to educate consumers about the role of pH 5.5 in better hair care. With a focus on empowering consumers, the campaign draws attention to how men and women view hair care issues differently and imparts knowledge on how the shampoo works; further urging the consumers to try the scientifically superior “Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo”.

The latest digital video by Sebamed showcases a bald Arjun Kapoor as the camera pans out from his face. Arjun then goes on to speak about how women with curly hair are worried about not having straight hair and vice versa whereas men are only worried about having hair on their head. The campaign further highlights Sebamed’s Anti Hairloss Shampoo with which hair care is easier and simpler. The camera zooms in to show that Arjun now has hair on his head intact as he is a regular Sebamed Anti Hairloss shampoo user. The campaign reinforces Sebamed’s core values of honesty and science-backed solutions, while emphasizing the benefits of the product ‘Sebamed Anti Hairloss Shampoo.

Commenting on the same Jaydeep Shah, Marketing Head for Sebamed brands in India shared, “Hair loss and dandruff are among top concerns for both male and female consumers. Through this campaign we are addressing the needs of discerning consumers, by providing an option to consumers to try Sebamed’s scientifically superior products. We are confident that our differentiated messaging and conversations around hair issues will resonate well with our target audience”.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)