Sebamed unveils new campaign #pHmatters for hair care portfolio
The campaign consists of multilingual films
Sebamed has announced the launch of its latest integrated campaign #pHmatters.
The campaign re-affirms Sebamed’s commitment to highlight the importance of using pH 5.5 based products for healthy hair and skin.
The campaign #pHmatters leverages tongue-in-cheek humour. The series of multilingual films in languages such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam to reach consumers across India. The brand will also be promoting it across all media platforms including TV, Digital, social media, Print, Movie screens and out-of-home.
Shashi Ranjan, President, USV Consumer Products (Sebamed) said, “We are a purpose-driven organization that has constantly challenged the convention and redefined the perspectives in the realm of personal care with a singular focus on bringing positive impact in the lives of our consumers. #pHmatters campaign stands as a testament to our commitment, as we highlight the importance of pH 5.5 for healthy hair and scalp-based evidence-based science. As a brand committed to transparency and authenticity, we invite our audiences to join the conversation on the importance of pH 5.5 for healthy hair and skin.”
Abhinav Chugh, Category Head Sebamed shares, "The launch of our new #pHmatters campaign reaffirms our commitment to enable consumers with new knowledge backed by science. The #pHmatters campaign leverages tongue in cheek humour to land the point that hair plays a very important role in our consumers life and pH 5.5 based hair care products help in maintaining healthy hair and scalp. The campaign highlights the criticality of using pH 5.5 based products for healthy hair and urges consumers to switch to Sebamed range of hair care products with perfect pH5.5 .”
Suyash Khabya, Creative Head at The Womb, “The campaign has a unique presentation of humour, without trying too hard. It’s simple yet unignorable. In an absurdist situation of a funeral, a father is eulogising his son. However, as the ad progresses things take an interesting turn as he starts speaking about ‘regrets’ in the same breath as ‘hair loss’. The plot is engaging and the brand messaging bang on. Apart from the master film, there are interesting, witty 10 seconders, an OOH campaign and more digital ideas.”
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 5:00 PM | 3 min read
‘Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity’
Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group, spoke to us about the Lowe Lintas DX team, what makes them unique and their partnership with Meta
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 25, 2023 9:12 AM | 6 min read
The advertising industry is more often than not the first to spot trends, thereby quickly adjusting and evolving to meet customer expectations. Agencies have begun reflecting and changing with the changes, from turning classic campaigns into interactive video reels. The change is seen even in Print and OOH ads, with many trending on social media.
Keeping with this tradition, Lowe Lintas recently launched Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit offering strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital sphere. The goal, they say, is redefining the landscape of digital brand building.
The Lowe Lintas DX team will make use of the strategic assistance provided by Meta in India to generate thought leadership materials for campaigns. MullenLowe Global's first international partnership will involve Lowe Lintas and Meta professionals supporting brand-building initiatives, Reels, and creative practices. The team will be able to collaborate with Instagram and Facebook creators as well as Meta's AR and VR partners.
To share more on the platform, we spoke to Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group.
Edited excerpts:
Please elaborate on why MullenLowe Lintas Group introduced a different unit altogether to catch up with the digital disruption. What is so unique about it?
It’s a game-changing offering for advanced strategic and creative services to do ‘long-term brand building’ on digital and social or in the virtual world.
The new unit with specialist Creative, Planning, and Account Management talent is embedded within Lowe Lintas, and they will work together with the seasoned brand-building and creative advertising talent inside Lowe Lintas.
We believe that a digital arm should never be separated from the real day-to-day brand building and creative team working on serious marketing and business objectives. They cannot be chasing or leading different agendas or glories. We believe our audience lives in one world where both real and digital or virtual are integrated.
Tell us about the strategic support with Meta and will you be working as partners to cater to client needs? What was your evaluation in this partnership since there are numerous smaller agencies who specialise in this service?
Meta and Lowe Lintas are like-minded partners who came together to make a meaningful or meta (pun intended) difference for the brands and clients that we work with.
At Lowe Lintas, we are brand activists and have pride in building big brands or making brands big in this country for the last eight decades. That is our foundational and continuing strength. For us, the conversation begins and ends with the brand. Our partnership with Meta is a testament to our unwavering commitment and shared passion – TO BUILD BRANDS.
Meta and we envisaged a partnership where we create, challenge, complete, and own each other’s thoughts and ideas through its life. Can we deepen the relationship with our audience and advance the brand/business? That is the only question we will ask ourselves as part of the new agenda. It is minds liked too!
Before the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, how did the agency cater to the digital ask of your clients? Will Lowe Lintas DX provide the clients with a 360-degree approach in this digital journey?
Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity. So, we have been doing our part for quite some time now. But there comes a time when a bold and decisive thrust is needed, and it is that meta moment now where we decided to go all-in on digital.
We don’t treat digital strategy as separate from our overall strategy. Instead, we will lead with a digital-first mentality and make sure our digital strategy touches all aspects of our organisation too. Our digital transformation will be about strengthening the core and building for the future at the same time.
Lowe Lintas DX will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. We are very confident that our partnership will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the brand interaction fields we build - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.
How is India changing as a market? Since we are becoming more digitally savvy, what do you think is the next step?
Being digital is an everlasting journey, whether it is in India or anywhere in the world. In the last five to ten years, digital has soaked every experience of our lives, both as humans and consumers, driven by the convergence of new technologies, new architectural paradigms, and new ways of building software products and services. And we haven’t even scratched the surface of generative AI, quantum computing, and other leading-edge technologies. It’s still Day Zero.
Digital is not a one-time act or transformation as people love to believe it. How we and the companies navigate the forever, rapidly evolving technology world to outcompete is the defining business challenge of our times.
So, the question isn’t just about the next step, but having our eyes fixed on several successive steps and sometimes even strides on the far horizon and taking them briskly.
Talk to us about your vision of the future with Lowe Lintas DX.
Our purpose will always be about inspiring people to believe in something larger, bigger, and greater than themselves through brands that take a stand.
Through Lowe Lintas DX we will “expand what we sell” and “evolve how we sell.” New technology is always about how we can do old things better and new things in a new way.
At this point in time, all I can say is that we have thought big, started small, but we will scale fast.
I am also fully aware that everything will not happen the way we dream of, but it doesn’t matter. I love “falling forward.” Leaning into our failures or challenges in the journey and using them as a learning tool to continue growing. But not doing anything will never be an option.
I believe people who say YES are rewarded by the adventures they seek. And people who say NO are rewarded for the safety they keep.
Wondrous bags creative mandate for luxury boutique chain SINH Salon
The account will be serviced from the Gurgaon office of the agency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Wondrous, a Gurgaon-based full-service creative agency, has bagged the complete creative and digital mandate of luxury skin and hair care boutique chain - SINH.
“SINH, a part of the RSPL group, is present in the Delhi NCR market and offers a variety of luxury experiential services. The one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art boutique is currently present in Golf Course Road Gurugram and Kanpur and plans to expand to pan India by the end of the year. The boutique also has a bouquet of personalised and private sessions designed especially to cater to high-profile target groups, making it a memorable experience for them,” read a press release.
The mandate involves putting together creatives for the brand across all mediums including - Print, outdoors, social media and others.
Speaking about the mandate, Ekta Verma, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Wondrous, said, “It is extremely wonderful to be working along with one of the largest groups in the country. The skin and hair boutique business has undergone a massive paradigm shift in the last couple of decades, consumer is well travelled and evolved enough to demand more. It is important for players in this category to stay relevant and connected to the consumer. In our first meeting with the team, it was wonderful to see how our thoughts were aligned on the category and we are looking forward to partner team SINH in taking the brand to newer heights”
Supreti Tyagi, AGM Marketing, SINH Salon said, “We called for a multi-agency pitch and we were quite impressed with the understanding and approach Wondrous presented on the category. Ekta with her vast experience of working and leading many lifestyle and fashion brands has a nice flair for understanding luxury business along with strategic thinking. This is where we found ourselves aligned and we felt the agency was the right fit. We are looking forward to some exciting campaigns and brand growth”
MG Motor India uses AI to bring back founder Cecil Kimber
The centenary year campaign revolves around the brand embarking on a ‘New Era of Customer Focus’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 3:49 PM | 2 min read
MG Motor India, a British car brand, has announced the launch of its ‘100 Years of Driving Smiles' campaign using AI technology and bringing back the visionary spirit of its founder, Cecil Kimber.
“MG has harnessed the power of AI to create a virtual representation of Cecil Kimber. Through cutting-edge AI technology, MG has brought back the essence of the man who laid the foundation for MG's legacy of joy in 1924,” read a press release.
The campaign video launched in association with EFGH Brand Innovations features an AI-generated rendition of Cecil Kimber, delivering a powerful message and showcasing MG's renewed commitment to providing a customer-centric approach. The virtual presence of Cecil Kimber is meant to evoke a sense of legacy and personalized attention, underscoring MG's dedication to providing an unparalleled customer experience. By leveraging modern AI capabilities, MG aims to combine past expertise with innovative, forward-thinking solutions for the present and future.
With a synergy of Technology and Smiles as its driving force, the brand holds a sense of pride in its journey of growth in India, bringing innovative product, fostering communities, advocating for diversity, and strengthening the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Since commencing its India journey in 2019, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of CASE mobility (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric), starting with MG Hector, India's first Internet SUV, followed by MG ZS EV – the first fully-electric Internet SUV. The brand also introduced cutting-edge innovations – all MG cars have more than 50 connected technology features with 100 voice commands.
DreamSetGo unveils campaign with Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom
The ‘Experience The Exclusive’ film is live across DreamSetGo’s digital channels like YouTube, Instagram, Linkedin and X
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 3:19 PM | 3 min read
The Moms Co partners with Neha Dhupia for hair care category
The brand has released a digital video campaign for the range
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:58 PM | 2 min read
The Moms Co. has launched a new digital video campaign, featuring Neha Dhupia for their hair care range.
The campaign highlights how every mother faces moments where their hair becomes a joyful playground for their little ones, recognizing the devotion and sacrifices that define motherhood.
Speaking on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group commented, “At The Moms Co., we are committed to supporting the evolving needs for every mom through every change. With this new campaign launch, we aim to extend our support to every mother experiencing motherhood woes by crafting products that are formulated using the finest natural ingredients catering to their needs. We aim to provide mothers with the results they are in search of and the nurturing care they truly deserve and stand as companions on her remarkable journey.”
On being face of the campaign, Neha Dhupia commented, “As a mother myself, I understand the transformative journey that comes with motherhood. This campaign is a heartfelt reminder that we as moms deserve the very best in the hair care range that understand and celebrate the different phases of motherhood. Joining hands with The Moms Co. for the hair care range is an empowering experience as the brands hair care philosophy stands for embracing the incredible transformation that motherhood brings where all mothers are beautifully cared for.”
Speaking about the brand insight and idea, Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India says, “Becoming a mother is hard. It’s not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. Culturally everyone gets over invested in the baby while the mom goes through an overwhelming experience full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Therefore, when The Moms Co. briefed us, instead of looking for insights we chose to listen to confessions new moms had to share with us. It opened a flood gate of emotional data, like this one- “…becoming a mother changes your fundamental identity – be it your skin or hair, the way your body looks and the way you look at the world too changes overnight…for a new born …mom’s body is a playground…” Basis this we arrived at the positioning for the Moms Co to be an empathetic friend and a midwife that offers toxin-free products like this one is for hair-fall…by bringing alive real confessions the brand strikes an emotional cord by with every mom through every change!”
Sawalia aims to empower Indian consumers in JSW Paints’ Pixa campaign
The campaign is headlined by Alia Bhatt
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:05 PM | 1 min read
JSW Paints aims to empower Indian consumers by promoting transparency in the paint industry.
The new campaign witnesses the return of the iconic character Sawalia portrayed by Alia Bhatt with a strong commitment of empowering Indian consumers with the right information while making their paint choices.
JSW Paints’ visually captivating film educates customers about the benefits of their product, PIXA that offers maximum coverage. The new campaign is launched across key TV channels, digital and other platforms.
The heart of the new JSW Paints campaign revolves around the best-in-class coverage offered by Pixa. This unique product proposition is showcased through innovative elements coming live in a cinematic narrative featuring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurranna.
According to AS Sundaresan, CEO of JSW Paints, “Transparency, consumer enlightenment, and innovation have consistently driven our brand campaigns at JSW Paints. In this latest endeavour, the spirited Sawalia, embodied by Alia Bhatt, plays a pivotal role in encouraging consumers to ask the right questions, find the right answers and get maximum benefit from their informed choice."
Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA/India, adds, “Given the low involvement in the category, consumers are still stuck in their expectations at the decades old level from their paint while the latest feature of JSW Paints has raised the delivery on coverage substantially.”
