21N78E Creative Labs crafts Motorola's campaign for Moto g30 & Motog10 Power

21N78E Creative Labs’s Gurugram office conceptualized 2 films that show off the unique propositions of Moto g10 Power and Moto g30. The Moto g10 Power’s #PowerfulAllRounder flips the script on lovers spat, showing us an allrounder girlfriend trying to make amends, willing to go to great lengths to showcase her love. The Moto g30’s #SolidAllRounder on the other hand proves to be quite the inspiration for a quick-thinking fresher who is put on the spot during a job interview.

Speaking on the campaign, Shivam Ranjan - Head of Marketing, Motorola India, said, “The g franchise is our most popular franchise with over 100 million devices sold globally and has always stood for delivering what matters most to consumers. While both Moto g10 Power and Moto g30 are a part of the same franchise, they bring their own unique benefits to the table. Through our communication, we wanted to ensure that our audiences know they belong to the same family yet are distinct in their offering further, to break through the clutter we decided to use the power of storytelling which not only connected to the TG but also clearly established the benefits of the product.”

Navin Kansal, CCO – 21N78E Creative Labs added, “In a spec driven category where functional comms leads the way, we wanted to try a different take on highlighting some real-world benefits. Motorola has always been known for its innovation, so flipping traditional gender stereotypes was a natural fit to highlight the Moto g10 Power’s allrounder capabilities. And being a youth first brand, showing a young upstart in his elements was a fun way to showcase the Moto g30’s prowess.

The campaign is live now with the sale having begun on the 16th of March on Flipkart.

