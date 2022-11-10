2023 to bring changes in the content people consume: Dentsu International report

dentsu 2023 Media Trends looks at changes that will shape the way brands tap into shifting consumer behaviour

Dentsu International has collectively gathered and published the insights and predictions of all its global media agencies into the ultimate 2023 Media Trends guide for marketers worldwide. This is the second edition of the report.

Drawing on experts and specialists from Carat, dentsu X and iProspect the report explores the biggest media trends to watch out for in the coming year.

dentsu 2023 Media Trends examines ten industry trends which will shape how brands tap into shifting consumer behaviour and have significant implications for future campaigns and budget allocations. The unique report conveniently groups these key 2023 trends within three overarching categories reflecting core themes of Content, Commerce and Community.

Speaking about the report and the collaboration involved, Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media & Global Clients, dentsu international said, “This year we witnessed a very different geopolitical landscape and a new and challenging economic outlook, which has forced brands and people to really stop and re-evaluate many things. Through all this uncertainty, we’ve been able to see the emergence of new consumer behaviours, exciting tech innovation and the spark of profitable new media opportunities for brands.”

“As a leading agency network, we pride ourselves on knowing people better than anyone else and, understanding what’s next. This couldn’t be made clearer than within this 2023 Media Trends report: our media specialists from around the globe have once again identified those burgeoning societal shifts impacting the industry and brought them into the spotlight.”

According to the new dentsu report, 2023 will bring changes in the content people consume and how they do it. The speed of the shift to digital platforms shows no signs of slowing down, especially in the video-on-demand and gaming sector.

Ad-funded video platform is set to overtake subscription channels with time, as major streaming platforms are adding ad-funded tiers, the report says.

The other highlights of the report are - games are becoming increasingly prominent on content sites to drive repeat users.

Brands will look beyond metrics of reach and viewability to assess consumer engagement and make more effective decisions.

The challenge for brands will be to engage directly with consumers whilst at the same time planning and adapting for a cookieless future and respecting data privacy.

Digitalised communities will continue to change and reflect both technological and societal changes. Social media platforms are adopting their algorithms to encourage engagement and within social media the ‘live’ events are spilling over to other platforms forming new communities.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)