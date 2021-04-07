'10% of our annual spend has been allocated to DESIRED collection launch'

Cecil De’ Santa Maria, CEO, ORRA, revealed that the brand is focusing on strengthening its position as an omni-channel brand in the coming year

In an interesting development, ORRA is introducing a new category in their current portfolio known as the ‘Desired Collection’, a new line targeting self-purchase by women. The brand has collaborated with Disha Patani for the launch of this collection and she would be the face of ORRA for 2021 as their brand ambassador. On the sidelines of the same, exchange4media chatted with Cecil De’ Santa Maria, CEO, ORRA on how the brand is embracing online as it becomes the channel of choices, why the launch of DESIRED is a part of the brand’s overall marketing plan and more.

Edited excerpts below:

Why is the DESIRED launch and campaign a part of your overall marketing plan?

We launched the DESIRED campaign to target the millennials whom we haven’t catered to in the past with a special product offering. ORRA is well-known for its diamond jewellery especially bridal diamond jewellery. Mid last year, we launched the ORRA Crown Star, our patented 73 faceted diamond which has been crafted to maximise brilliance. We also have Astra which is our value proposition for those who aspire to own diamond jewellery. We also have the heirloom jewellery in the form of Generations boxes which comprises solitaire jewellery. DESIRED is our first time catering to a much younger, trendy audience. This is also the first time, we as a brand, have had a brand ambassador viz. Disha Patani. She appeals to this millennial TG and fits perfectly with this collection and the brand as she is also seen as a style icon.

Which marketing mediums will the brand be using to give it the canvas of visibility?

The DESIRED collection is targeted for the millennials who are inclined towards bolder and edgier designs curated around the latest trends wherein the jewellery can be layered and stacked making it edgier and trendy. This collection can also be mixed and matched to achieve any look one aspires to have. The collection is crafted in 14kt rose gold with rings, earrings, pendants, lariats (layered necklaces) and bracelets in diamond studded jewellery as well plain gold jewellery.

The marketing focus to promote this collection has been a mix of both digital as well as traditional media with a strong push with social media influencers.

How much campaign spends will the brand be pumping in this one?

Almost 10% of our annual spends has been allocated to this collection launch since it is the first time we are targeting the younger consumer.

What’s the kind of recovery the brand is seeing in sales after the Covid-led slump last year?

We are optimistic about the growth in the industry and last Diwali has been a testimony to a more positive outlook. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, we expect things to get normalized. The demand for jewellery will always exist since the desire for women to adorn jewellery is going to be there.

How is the brand embracing online as it becomes the channel of choices?

We have been quite aggressive in our social media presence in the past year and we are focusing on the strategy to strengthen our position as an omni-channel brand in the coming year.

What is your game plan as you target millennials with this collection? Which channels will you be utilizing?

Our focus is targeting the millennials via one media they consume the most i.e. social media. Our focus in the campaign for this collection has revolved around using social media influencers and improving the brand’s engagement rates which have happened. For this particular campaign, we have also designed different party looks and style tips which is something that the youth look forward to.

Will the brand be leveraging influencer marketing? How much % of your marketing spends has been allocated for the same?

Our entire digital media focus is split between targeting the young consumer and influencer marketing.

Tell us about the brand’s focus areas as we go forward?

As a brand, we are focused on innovation in diamond jewellery and customer service par excellence. We have strong expansion plans in place coupled with exciting new product lines in the offing.

